Submit a letter to the Editor

The student voice of UNC Asheville
Just wanted to say how much I enjoyed the movie column in the September 2nd issue. I love reading about film and each mini review did its project justice. I particularly like the bit about It Follows and how the visuals and score are the stuff of dreams and fairy tales. Never looked at it like that, but tis true.
Keep up the good work guys!
Question: Please direct me to guidelines for unsolicited submissions of articles. I am in the MLAS course Documentary Photograph Workshop; the instructor has asked that we submit an article for publication using photos and editorial copy conforming with Blue Banner’s guidelines for submissions. Thanks! Bill O’Connell
Hi Bill! You can submit articles directly to our Editor-in-Chief, Timbi Shepherd at jshephe3@unca.edu. Thank you!
It Is Time to Change the Name
Governor Brown of California passed a law to ban the use of the word Redskin. It is time for us to join him and have the FCC ban the offensive word used by the Washington Football team in our area.
DICTIONARY.COM
REDSKIN – [Red-skin] Noun, A disparaging and offensive contemptuous term used to refer to a North American Indian. (This is the dictionary definition of the word Redskin)
N-WORD – [nig-er] Noun, A disparaging and offensive contemptuous term used to refer to a black person. (This is the dictionary definition of the word N-WORD)
How can one be offensive and not the other? You cannot say the N-word on the radio, TV, or even in the newspapers or internet. Yet, the FCC allow the offensive word against Native Americans to be broadcast freely all over the media.
We must put an end to this blatant and hurtful racist slur against Native Americans and let them know that we as fellow Americans will not stand for this to continue. Racism against any American is racism against all Americans.
It is time to Change the Name, stop supporting Racism.
Please pass this on through your Facebook, twitter and all social media.
http://redskin-racismcom.my-free.website
How to submit a local event students might want to know about?
For Immediate Release
Theatrical “re-premiere” of The Conquest of Canaan (1921)
Unseen in its original form for nearly 96 years, “The Conquest of Canaan” was filmed on location in Asheville in March, 1921.
For decades, the only surviving print of The Conquest of Canaan was held in the Moscow Film Archive, Gosfilmofond. A 35mm dupe was purchased in 1988 by Asheville’s Historic Resource Commission but that print was shown only once, in 1989, with a Russian speaker translating the intertitles on the fly.
Film historian and author Frank Thompson began this reconstruction (not restoration, which is a completely different thing) more than a year ago. He had the intertitles translated from Russian, then he meticulously “re-translated” the titles into a more natural style.
Then the titles were delivered to a graphic designer with a deep knowledge of film history, who recreated the Paramount logo, main titles and intertitles in a font that is correct for the period and the studio.
Pianist Andrew Fletcher will be on hand to provide live musical accompaniment.
Thompson will introduce the film and answer audience questions afterwards.
Frank Thompson is a writer and film historian, author of more than forty books and nearly two thousand articles. His next book is “Asheville Movies Volume I: The Silent Era.” He has worked in television as a writer and producer; appeared in numerous documentaries; has made several documentaries of his own; and provided audio commentary on about twenty DVDs and Blu-Rays. He has two film history-related podcasts, The Commentary Track and Radio Movies. He lives in Asheville.
Thompson is available for interviews. Please contact him at thompsonesque@gmail.com or leave a message at (828) 989-6124.
Grail Moviehouse, 45 S French Broad Ave. Asheville NC (828) 239-9392
Advance Ticket Sales: https://ticketing.us.veezi.com/purchase/3082?siteToken=xtd%2BAeK6YE6Jp%2BbGFWvHNA%3D%3D
Event Link: http://www.grailmoviehouse.com/special-events//the-conquest-of-canaan
AVLPROMO
Joseph Lepanto
Avlpromo Presents I Am Not A Rapper EP Release
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
Asheville,Nc– Avlpromo will present I Am Not A Rapper EP Release, taking place at Sol Bar 38 N French Broad Ave, Asheville, NC 28801 on January 30th 2015 and featuring Diggypop Malone, Jon Farmer, Dirty Frost, B FREE, D Balla, J Youngin, Copper Kid and Dj Ra Mak.
Diggypop Malone is back after a two year break from making music with his brand new Ep “I Am Not a Rapper”. His purpose of the Ep is to show his drive and determination in the music world. The Ep is full of energetic and meaningful track, the Ep is produced by Asheville’s own producer Professor T
Tickets will be available at the door
Cover is $7
Doors open at 9pm and show kicks off at 10pm
Award-Winning Off-Broadway Show Comes to Asheville
ASHEVILLE, NC, November 23, 2015 – Local theatre aficionados are in for a very special treat at the beginning of the new year when Asheville Community Theatre will host Bill Bowers’ award-winning, off-Broadway performance “It Goes Without Saying” on Jan. 9.
One of the most acclaimed multi-disciplinary artists in America today, Bowers employs an eloquent mixture of music, monologues and mime in his ongoing investigation of the silence surrounding the enigmatic matters of gender in our culture today. Often compared to Chaplin and Keaton, he has performed throughout the U.S., Europe and Asia.
In this 75-minute joyride, Bowers shares hilarious, heart-breaking, and unbelievably true stories from both his career and his lifelong exploration of the role silence plays in all of our lives.
“It Goes Without Saying” takes the audience on a scenic tour of Bowers’ life thus far; from growing up gay in the wilds of Montana, to his outrageous jobs as a performer, to the whirlwind of working on Broadway, and studying with Marcel Marceau. Compared to the work of Claudia Shear, Lisa Kron and David Sedaris, “It Goes Without Saying” is an autobiographical tour-de-force.
Bowers, a native of Montana, is being brought to Asheville courtesy of LEAD Productions, a new local staging company whose mission is to “break boundaries” in theatre and film and to “integrate connection back into the audience experience.”
“I have seen this production six times and I would see it 100 more,” says LEAD Productions Artistic Director Richard Handy. “It’s why I wanted so deeply to bring Bill and this experience to Asheville. I wanted to share his story with the city I love. His production is unforgettable.”
“When it was playing in Tampa I was actually going to rent a car and drive down just to see it, but I couldn’t get around class,” Handy says. “You don’t just see Bill in this show. You see his soul. It also felt poetically appropriate to inaugurate LEAD productions with ‘It Goes Without Saying’ and have it at ACT for the community.”
For more information about Bill Bowers, LEAD Productions, or this event, visit: http://bit.ly/1I0gb9F
For ticketing: https://ashevilletheatre.secure.force.com/ticket/#details_a0S3100000Aptv5EAB
PHOTOS IMMEDIATELY AVAILABLE UPON REQUEST
CONTACT: Lead Productions: 828-276-1212, info@nys3.com
REVIEWS OF BILL BOWERS’ “IT GOES WITHOUT SAYING”…
“Zestful and endearing … full of life” – The New York Times
“Brilliant writing, a profound theme, riveting stories, and Bowers’ warm, winsome personality.” – Backstage
“Surprisingly engaging … winning…. He presents a portrait of small-town America filtered through his own experiences that’s both moving and funny. Bowers effortlessly brings us to laughter and tears, often at the same time.” – The New York Post
“Amusing … touching … a charming memoir” – John Simon, Bloomberg News
Bill Bowers “is setting the bar very high for the shows that will want to claim the most moving onstage moment this season.” – Talkin’ Broadway
“Instantly likeable … brilliant” – TheaterMania
“It goes without saying that IT GOES WITHOUT SAYING is at once poignant and hilarious. Don’t miss it!” -Dallas Morning News
Bill Bowers is not your typical mime. In his one-man show “It Goes Without Saying,” directed by Martha Banta, he offers a taste of his life through a series of David-Sedaris-esque chronicles – sidesplittingly funny and tear-jerking at the same time. Oh, and he talks.” -Washington Square News
“It’s hard to find words to do justice to Bill Bowers’ IT GOES WITHOUT SAYING performance…so I will just keep it simple. Go. See. This. Show.” -Sarasota Herald-Tribune
“Touching, funny, sad and worth sharing” – Curtain Up
“Bowers is one of those bigger-than-life personalities whose aura you simply want to bask in: His energy seems boundless; his smile seems lit from within.” -Colorado Springs Arts
“Bill Bowers is a real theatre artist. Working with the simplest of tools, he creates a world of poetry, meaning and deep emotion.” -Terrence McNally, Playwright
“He makes you laugh and cry and think, all in one swoop. Maybe he’s really an angel.” -Anna Deavere Smith
AWARDS
*BEST PRODUCTION Award, United Solo Int’l Festival, 2010
*BEST SOLO SHOW, BEST DIRECTOR Awards, International Fresh Fruit Festival, NYC, 2008
*OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE Award, Dallas/Ft. Worth Critics Forum Award, 2008
*NEW YORK TIMES Critics Pick, 2006
*BEST OF THE BERKSHIRES, 2003
http://www.Bill-Bowers.com
Eamon Martin
Administrative Manager
LEAD Productions
Asheville National 10-Minute Play Contest & Festival
NYS3 – The Meisner Acting Conservatory for the Southeast
2002 Riverside Dr.
Studio 42-O
Asheville, NC 28804
(828) 276-1212
The crosswalk at Edgewood and University Heights has been missing pedestrian striping for at least six months. Some drivers who don’t realize that this is a busy pedestrian crossing that once upon a time had adequate marking may not realize this and proceed through the intersection in a unsafe manner. Is pedestrian safety such a low priority that it takes over six months to mark a intersection properly?
Why is graduation scheduled for 9:00 AM on Saturday? This seems like an inconvenient time.
Hillary will promise anything to get elected. Free college would cost taxpayers $350 billion over ten years and increase our national debt. Same scam as Obama Care.
Obama established fed. gov’t control over businesses, banks and investments firms through the bailouts. Next the gov’t took over healthcare through Obama Care. Next they took over the energy sector through EPA and regulations.
The most insidious take over is the control over Blacks, Hispanics and other poor minorities through entitlements – all to win votes. Hillary wants to control everything so the Clintons can control the country’s WEALTH.
The 2016 Presidential election is fast approaching. A question every voter should ask is, “Will my vote for a president count or will it be a victim of Vote Suppression?” Because of the All-or-Nothing approach we use with the Electoral College results, many votes for president are swept aside!
Because of Vote Suppression many experience their political voices (votes) silenced if they’re not among the majority of their state. 56,431,932 votes (Democrats and Republicans) in 2012 were not part of the Electoral College results because of Vote Suppression! Your vote is your voice and it should matter regardless of whom you vote for or where you live. Vote Suppression is real, non-partisan, and affects everyone.
Equal Voice Voting is a proportional voting approach that is the fairest offered, closely aligns Electoral College results with the popular vote on a state-by-state basis, doesn’t require a Constitutional amendment, and stops Vote Suppression.
The first step for any change is to become aware of an issue. A free book (Make Your Vote Count!) is available at http://www.equalvoicevoting.com that reviews the last nine presidential elections and shows what could have occurred if Equal Voice Voting had been used instead.
Second, simply talk! Sharing your views with others in an honest dialogue is essential for change.
Third, encourage your legislators to put their constituents first and stop Vote Suppression. Get your state to participate in this cause that affects so many.
Finally, (if you are 18 or older) be sure to vote, regardless of which presidential candidate you favor. Other political offices and local issues need you to be involved! Voting matters!
Even if you chose not to decide you still have made a choice!
Do you care about the environment?
Do you care about your friends and family?
Do you think fresh clean water is important?
Do you think the EPA is important?
Would you help to stop a guy that does not?
Did you know that 50% of illnesses are water born and that the EPA is there to help protect us from those illnesses?
Life on this planet depends on picking a people that care about the fact that 1 in 2 guys and 1 in 3 women are getting cancer and 10,000 a week dying from cancer!
The EPA is there to protect us! That climate changes is having deadly consequences’ now and it will only get much worse if we pick the wrong person!
We are losing thousands of kinds of life every year that will never return!
This is costing us all! This is costing friends and family! This is costing the Earth that keeps us alive, so much life!
PICK A THOUGHTFUL PRESIDENT THAT CAN SEE HOW THE IMPORTANCE OF THE EPA AND DOING THINGS THAT WILL HELP SLOW CLIMATE CHANGE AND HELP SAVE LIFE! AND OTHERS THAT WILL WORK TO HELP THE MAJORITY OF LIFE!
VOTE! FOR LIFE!
Roger Schmidt
The 2016 presidential election surprised many – some are disappointed, some are jubilant. Electoral College criticism is the new national sentiment.
However, the Founding Fathers were not terribly amiss. So why did one Hillary win a majority of popular votes and Trump seem to steal the election? The culprit is the All-or-Nothing approach we use when tallying popular votes and converting them into Electoral Votes. The Electoral College does not need to be replaced.
Equal Voice Voting offers the best of solutions without requiring a Constitutional amendment (visit http://www.equalvoicevoting.com and download the free book analyzing presidential elections from 1980-2012). It’s a simple approach that respects the popular vote, does not disenfranchise voters, gives each state its independent voice, honors the Founding Fathers’ intent, and acknowledges the this nation’s diverse cultures, peoples, values and priorities.
It’s time to initiate legislation on a state-by-state basis so our Electoral College elicits a continued pride of country. We can realize such confidence if we simply modify how we count everyone’s vote. Contact your legislators and ask that they give Equal Voice Voting their strong consideration!
To the editors:
On July 2, 2016, Jai Lateef “Jerry” Williams was fatally shot by Asheville Police officer Tyler Radford. On October 28, the NC State Bureau of Investigation released to District Attorney Todd Williams the report of its investigation into the shooting.
Our hearts are cracked open by the excessive use of force by police in our nation and in our own community, against people of color, especially young black men and Jerry Williams in particular. We acknowledge that this long history of institutionalized violence has repeatedly broken the hearts and shattered the lives of people in our community. We recognize that our silence makes us complicit. If we fail to speak, our silence will be deafening.
We join with the family and other members of the Asheville community who still grieve for his untimely death, and are frustrated by the lack of clarity as to the events leading up to the fatal shooting.
We call upon the Asheville Police Department to cease and desist from harassing and intimidating the family of Jerry Williams and other members of his community.
We call upon the District Attorney to release the SBI report to the family, along with any and all evidence gathered by or presented to the Asheville Police and the District Attorney’s office, including the names of all persons who were interviewed as possible eyewitnesses to the shooting.
We stand united with the family of Jerry Williams if they choose to call for an independent investigation.
We seek nothing more nor less than full disclosure of the facts of the matter, and the swiftest and most certain resolution possible, for the sake of his family, his loved ones, and our Asheville community.
Approved without exception at this 11th Month Meeting for Business
Patti Hughes, clerk, on behalf of
Asheville Meeting of the Religious Society of Friends (Quakers)
227 Edgewood Rd.
Asheville, NC 28804
With the G.O.P’s hands firmly on the steering wheel of American policy, school choice looms large in the state and national conversation. As a teacher who has studied and debated and lived it, I will try to shed some light on an intentionally deceptive issue with specific regard to charter schools.
The founding principle of charter schools is sound and is something most traditional public school employees long for, that is to have more autonomy at the school and district level in terms of setting curriculum, creating schedules, tracking students, etcetera. Ever increasing administrative oversight on the state and federal levels has helped to feed nationwide discontent with public schools. The correct thing to do would be to offer some of these freedoms to the public schools and fund them in a way that allows them to achieve their self set goals while holding existing charter schools to the same accountability model.
Charter schools are a threat to the existence of traditional public schools specifically, and American public education generally, but not for the reasons one might expect. In addition to being free from high stakes testing and statistical pressure, many charter schools wield powers that public schools do not (and probably should not) such as the ability to select and exclude students and the ability to refuse to offer public transportation. It isn’t a fair fight when your competition isn’t playing by the same rules. If it were possible to consistently filter students by merit, the stakes would not be as high. However, students are just as likely to be filtered by race and socioeconomic status. Exclusivity allows you to create an amazing (but sheltered) educational experience for the privileged that is then juxtaposed in the public eye against “failing” public schools. This puts a crack in the wall of the legitimacy of public schools that over time may result in a partial or total failure, as families feel increasing pressure to flee. In this scenario, traditional public schools become little more than”waste management centers” for students who are too poor, too disabled, too unruly, too ethnic, or whose parents are just too apathetic to make the switch. This process is already well underway.
Public school is supposed to be the great “equalizer” in our democracy; the only reason you can still play the “bootstraps” card with a straight face. In time, however, education may become the single greatest engine of social stratification in our society.
There is an old saying that, “education cuts never heal.” No other governmental function has such a direct and lasting impact on such a high number of individuals. The wound opened by charter schools can only be healed if we make these schools play by the same rules as everyone else. Public money should never be dispensed with “no strings attached.” Traditional public schools are straining under too many strings while charter schools are succeeding, in part, because they have managed to cut them. For decades we have been trying to make public schools better through administrative oversight rather than fiscal expansion and school level, cultural and structural accountability. To use a metaphor, whipping the beast only makes it go faster and farther to a point and then it just starts to kill it. By extension, we have beaten public school to death with a never ending stream of reforms that change wildly with each administration. What we really need is what individuals need to flourish; freedom, resources and support, not control, austerity and shame.
Parents and teachers alike wish for a greater diversity of educational options to best fit the needs of our students. With funding, we can offer that diversity by opening new classrooms and support positions in existing schools, rather than creating all new schools. As students are moved from one school to another so goes their state allotments Because per student spending is generic, even subtle increases in the ratio of high risk and high needs students can send distressed schools into a spiral. Already beleaguered public school teachers are then saddled with an ultimatum; succeed or die.
Charter schools are built on a foundation of selfishness, and people tend to be especially selfish when it comes to their own children. Without fiscal expansion, charter schools only succeed at the expense of public schools. They succeed because they invite the best students and because they don’t have to carry the bureaucratic burden of public schools. Take away traditional public schools, and charter schools just become the problem they are intended to solve. As a policy, “School choice” is a clandestine means for elites to appease the middle class without raising taxes by disenfranchising the working class and the poor. All with a pretty bow on top called “school choice” and a ready made scapegoat in the public schools whose failure they engineered.
By Reuben J. Swindall
French Teacher
West Henderson High School
I am in total agreement with this treatise. In general, charter schools which push the public schools into a corner would signal the end of our American way of life. We must not allow this to happen. I don’t have a suggestion for preventative measures except by generating appeals to sympathetic and understanding elected officials. Unfortunately, it would seem that the ignorance that has spawned these ideas are somehow driven also by greed and a lack of conscience. How we break through this barrier is obviously one of the greatest needs to insure a successful future for ALL of the youth of our nation, and not just a privileged view.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment
Name *
Email *
Website
17 thoughts on “Submit a letter to the Editor”
Just wanted to say how much I enjoyed the movie column in the September 2nd issue. I love reading about film and each mini review did its project justice. I particularly like the bit about It Follows and how the visuals and score are the stuff of dreams and fairy tales. Never looked at it like that, but tis true.
Keep up the good work guys!
Question: Please direct me to guidelines for unsolicited submissions of articles. I am in the MLAS course Documentary Photograph Workshop; the instructor has asked that we submit an article for publication using photos and editorial copy conforming with Blue Banner’s guidelines for submissions. Thanks! Bill O’Connell
Hi Bill! You can submit articles directly to our Editor-in-Chief, Timbi Shepherd at jshephe3@unca.edu. Thank you!
It Is Time to Change the Name
Governor Brown of California passed a law to ban the use of the word Redskin. It is time for us to join him and have the FCC ban the offensive word used by the Washington Football team in our area.
DICTIONARY.COM
REDSKIN – [Red-skin] Noun, A disparaging and offensive contemptuous term used to refer to a North American Indian. (This is the dictionary definition of the word Redskin)
N-WORD – [nig-er] Noun, A disparaging and offensive contemptuous term used to refer to a black person. (This is the dictionary definition of the word N-WORD)
How can one be offensive and not the other? You cannot say the N-word on the radio, TV, or even in the newspapers or internet. Yet, the FCC allow the offensive word against Native Americans to be broadcast freely all over the media.
We must put an end to this blatant and hurtful racist slur against Native Americans and let them know that we as fellow Americans will not stand for this to continue. Racism against any American is racism against all Americans.
It is time to Change the Name, stop supporting Racism.
Please pass this on through your Facebook, twitter and all social media.
http://redskin-racismcom.my-free.website
How to submit a local event students might want to know about?
For Immediate Release
Theatrical “re-premiere” of The Conquest of Canaan (1921)
Unseen in its original form for nearly 96 years, “The Conquest of Canaan” was filmed on location in Asheville in March, 1921.
For decades, the only surviving print of The Conquest of Canaan was held in the Moscow Film Archive, Gosfilmofond. A 35mm dupe was purchased in 1988 by Asheville’s Historic Resource Commission but that print was shown only once, in 1989, with a Russian speaker translating the intertitles on the fly.
Film historian and author Frank Thompson began this reconstruction (not restoration, which is a completely different thing) more than a year ago. He had the intertitles translated from Russian, then he meticulously “re-translated” the titles into a more natural style.
Then the titles were delivered to a graphic designer with a deep knowledge of film history, who recreated the Paramount logo, main titles and intertitles in a font that is correct for the period and the studio.
Pianist Andrew Fletcher will be on hand to provide live musical accompaniment.
Thompson will introduce the film and answer audience questions afterwards.
Frank Thompson is a writer and film historian, author of more than forty books and nearly two thousand articles. His next book is “Asheville Movies Volume I: The Silent Era.” He has worked in television as a writer and producer; appeared in numerous documentaries; has made several documentaries of his own; and provided audio commentary on about twenty DVDs and Blu-Rays. He has two film history-related podcasts, The Commentary Track and Radio Movies. He lives in Asheville.
Thompson is available for interviews. Please contact him at thompsonesque@gmail.com or leave a message at (828) 989-6124.
Grail Moviehouse, 45 S French Broad Ave. Asheville NC (828) 239-9392
Advance Ticket Sales: https://ticketing.us.veezi.com/purchase/3082?siteToken=xtd%2BAeK6YE6Jp%2BbGFWvHNA%3D%3D
Event Link: http://www.grailmoviehouse.com/special-events//the-conquest-of-canaan
AVLPROMO
Joseph Lepanto
Avlpromo Presents I Am Not A Rapper EP Release
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
Asheville,Nc– Avlpromo will present I Am Not A Rapper EP Release, taking place at Sol Bar 38 N French Broad Ave, Asheville, NC 28801 on January 30th 2015 and featuring Diggypop Malone, Jon Farmer, Dirty Frost, B FREE, D Balla, J Youngin, Copper Kid and Dj Ra Mak.
Diggypop Malone is back after a two year break from making music with his brand new Ep “I Am Not a Rapper”. His purpose of the Ep is to show his drive and determination in the music world. The Ep is full of energetic and meaningful track, the Ep is produced by Asheville’s own producer Professor T
Tickets will be available at the door
Cover is $7
Doors open at 9pm and show kicks off at 10pm
Award-Winning Off-Broadway Show Comes to Asheville
ASHEVILLE, NC, November 23, 2015 – Local theatre aficionados are in for a very special treat at the beginning of the new year when Asheville Community Theatre will host Bill Bowers’ award-winning, off-Broadway performance “It Goes Without Saying” on Jan. 9.
One of the most acclaimed multi-disciplinary artists in America today, Bowers employs an eloquent mixture of music, monologues and mime in his ongoing investigation of the silence surrounding the enigmatic matters of gender in our culture today. Often compared to Chaplin and Keaton, he has performed throughout the U.S., Europe and Asia.
In this 75-minute joyride, Bowers shares hilarious, heart-breaking, and unbelievably true stories from both his career and his lifelong exploration of the role silence plays in all of our lives.
“It Goes Without Saying” takes the audience on a scenic tour of Bowers’ life thus far; from growing up gay in the wilds of Montana, to his outrageous jobs as a performer, to the whirlwind of working on Broadway, and studying with Marcel Marceau. Compared to the work of Claudia Shear, Lisa Kron and David Sedaris, “It Goes Without Saying” is an autobiographical tour-de-force.
Bowers, a native of Montana, is being brought to Asheville courtesy of LEAD Productions, a new local staging company whose mission is to “break boundaries” in theatre and film and to “integrate connection back into the audience experience.”
“I have seen this production six times and I would see it 100 more,” says LEAD Productions Artistic Director Richard Handy. “It’s why I wanted so deeply to bring Bill and this experience to Asheville. I wanted to share his story with the city I love. His production is unforgettable.”
“When it was playing in Tampa I was actually going to rent a car and drive down just to see it, but I couldn’t get around class,” Handy says. “You don’t just see Bill in this show. You see his soul. It also felt poetically appropriate to inaugurate LEAD productions with ‘It Goes Without Saying’ and have it at ACT for the community.”
For more information about Bill Bowers, LEAD Productions, or this event, visit: http://bit.ly/1I0gb9F
For ticketing: https://ashevilletheatre.secure.force.com/ticket/#details_a0S3100000Aptv5EAB
PHOTOS IMMEDIATELY AVAILABLE UPON REQUEST
CONTACT: Lead Productions: 828-276-1212, info@nys3.com
REVIEWS OF BILL BOWERS’ “IT GOES WITHOUT SAYING”…
“Zestful and endearing … full of life” – The New York Times
“Brilliant writing, a profound theme, riveting stories, and Bowers’ warm, winsome personality.” – Backstage
“Surprisingly engaging … winning…. He presents a portrait of small-town America filtered through his own experiences that’s both moving and funny. Bowers effortlessly brings us to laughter and tears, often at the same time.” – The New York Post
“Amusing … touching … a charming memoir” – John Simon, Bloomberg News
Bill Bowers “is setting the bar very high for the shows that will want to claim the most moving onstage moment this season.” – Talkin’ Broadway
“Instantly likeable … brilliant” – TheaterMania
“It goes without saying that IT GOES WITHOUT SAYING is at once poignant and hilarious. Don’t miss it!” -Dallas Morning News
Bill Bowers is not your typical mime. In his one-man show “It Goes Without Saying,” directed by Martha Banta, he offers a taste of his life through a series of David-Sedaris-esque chronicles – sidesplittingly funny and tear-jerking at the same time. Oh, and he talks.” -Washington Square News
“It’s hard to find words to do justice to Bill Bowers’ IT GOES WITHOUT SAYING performance…so I will just keep it simple. Go. See. This. Show.” -Sarasota Herald-Tribune
“Touching, funny, sad and worth sharing” – Curtain Up
“Bowers is one of those bigger-than-life personalities whose aura you simply want to bask in: His energy seems boundless; his smile seems lit from within.” -Colorado Springs Arts
“Bill Bowers is a real theatre artist. Working with the simplest of tools, he creates a world of poetry, meaning and deep emotion.” -Terrence McNally, Playwright
“He makes you laugh and cry and think, all in one swoop. Maybe he’s really an angel.” -Anna Deavere Smith
AWARDS
*BEST PRODUCTION Award, United Solo Int’l Festival, 2010
*BEST SOLO SHOW, BEST DIRECTOR Awards, International Fresh Fruit Festival, NYC, 2008
*OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE Award, Dallas/Ft. Worth Critics Forum Award, 2008
*NEW YORK TIMES Critics Pick, 2006
*BEST OF THE BERKSHIRES, 2003
http://www.Bill-Bowers.com
Eamon Martin
Administrative Manager
LEAD Productions
Asheville National 10-Minute Play Contest & Festival
NYS3 – The Meisner Acting Conservatory for the Southeast
2002 Riverside Dr.
Studio 42-O
Asheville, NC 28804
(828) 276-1212
The crosswalk at Edgewood and University Heights has been missing pedestrian striping for at least six months. Some drivers who don’t realize that this is a busy pedestrian crossing that once upon a time had adequate marking may not realize this and proceed through the intersection in a unsafe manner. Is pedestrian safety such a low priority that it takes over six months to mark a intersection properly?
Why is graduation scheduled for 9:00 AM on Saturday? This seems like an inconvenient time.
Hillary will promise anything to get elected. Free college would cost taxpayers $350 billion over ten years and increase our national debt. Same scam as Obama Care.
Obama established fed. gov’t control over businesses, banks and investments firms through the bailouts. Next the gov’t took over healthcare through Obama Care. Next they took over the energy sector through EPA and regulations.
The most insidious take over is the control over Blacks, Hispanics and other poor minorities through entitlements – all to win votes. Hillary wants to control everything so the Clintons can control the country’s WEALTH.
The 2016 Presidential election is fast approaching. A question every voter should ask is, “Will my vote for a president count or will it be a victim of Vote Suppression?” Because of the All-or-Nothing approach we use with the Electoral College results, many votes for president are swept aside!
Because of Vote Suppression many experience their political voices (votes) silenced if they’re not among the majority of their state. 56,431,932 votes (Democrats and Republicans) in 2012 were not part of the Electoral College results because of Vote Suppression! Your vote is your voice and it should matter regardless of whom you vote for or where you live. Vote Suppression is real, non-partisan, and affects everyone.
Equal Voice Voting is a proportional voting approach that is the fairest offered, closely aligns Electoral College results with the popular vote on a state-by-state basis, doesn’t require a Constitutional amendment, and stops Vote Suppression.
The first step for any change is to become aware of an issue. A free book (Make Your Vote Count!) is available at http://www.equalvoicevoting.com that reviews the last nine presidential elections and shows what could have occurred if Equal Voice Voting had been used instead.
Second, simply talk! Sharing your views with others in an honest dialogue is essential for change.
Third, encourage your legislators to put their constituents first and stop Vote Suppression. Get your state to participate in this cause that affects so many.
Finally, (if you are 18 or older) be sure to vote, regardless of which presidential candidate you favor. Other political offices and local issues need you to be involved! Voting matters!
Even if you chose not to decide you still have made a choice!
Do you care about the environment?
Do you care about your friends and family?
Do you think fresh clean water is important?
Do you think the EPA is important?
Would you help to stop a guy that does not?
Did you know that 50% of illnesses are water born and that the EPA is there to help protect us from those illnesses?
Life on this planet depends on picking a people that care about the fact that 1 in 2 guys and 1 in 3 women are getting cancer and 10,000 a week dying from cancer!
The EPA is there to protect us! That climate changes is having deadly consequences’ now and it will only get much worse if we pick the wrong person!
We are losing thousands of kinds of life every year that will never return!
This is costing us all! This is costing friends and family! This is costing the Earth that keeps us alive, so much life!
PICK A THOUGHTFUL PRESIDENT THAT CAN SEE HOW THE IMPORTANCE OF THE EPA AND DOING THINGS THAT WILL HELP SLOW CLIMATE CHANGE AND HELP SAVE LIFE! AND OTHERS THAT WILL WORK TO HELP THE MAJORITY OF LIFE!
VOTE! FOR LIFE!
Roger Schmidt
The 2016 presidential election surprised many – some are disappointed, some are jubilant. Electoral College criticism is the new national sentiment.
However, the Founding Fathers were not terribly amiss. So why did one Hillary win a majority of popular votes and Trump seem to steal the election? The culprit is the All-or-Nothing approach we use when tallying popular votes and converting them into Electoral Votes. The Electoral College does not need to be replaced.
Equal Voice Voting offers the best of solutions without requiring a Constitutional amendment (visit http://www.equalvoicevoting.com and download the free book analyzing presidential elections from 1980-2012). It’s a simple approach that respects the popular vote, does not disenfranchise voters, gives each state its independent voice, honors the Founding Fathers’ intent, and acknowledges the this nation’s diverse cultures, peoples, values and priorities.
It’s time to initiate legislation on a state-by-state basis so our Electoral College elicits a continued pride of country. We can realize such confidence if we simply modify how we count everyone’s vote. Contact your legislators and ask that they give Equal Voice Voting their strong consideration!
To the editors:
On July 2, 2016, Jai Lateef “Jerry” Williams was fatally shot by Asheville Police officer Tyler Radford. On October 28, the NC State Bureau of Investigation released to District Attorney Todd Williams the report of its investigation into the shooting.
Our hearts are cracked open by the excessive use of force by police in our nation and in our own community, against people of color, especially young black men and Jerry Williams in particular. We acknowledge that this long history of institutionalized violence has repeatedly broken the hearts and shattered the lives of people in our community. We recognize that our silence makes us complicit. If we fail to speak, our silence will be deafening.
We join with the family and other members of the Asheville community who still grieve for his untimely death, and are frustrated by the lack of clarity as to the events leading up to the fatal shooting.
We call upon the Asheville Police Department to cease and desist from harassing and intimidating the family of Jerry Williams and other members of his community.
We call upon the District Attorney to release the SBI report to the family, along with any and all evidence gathered by or presented to the Asheville Police and the District Attorney’s office, including the names of all persons who were interviewed as possible eyewitnesses to the shooting.
We stand united with the family of Jerry Williams if they choose to call for an independent investigation.
We seek nothing more nor less than full disclosure of the facts of the matter, and the swiftest and most certain resolution possible, for the sake of his family, his loved ones, and our Asheville community.
Approved without exception at this 11th Month Meeting for Business
Patti Hughes, clerk, on behalf of
Asheville Meeting of the Religious Society of Friends (Quakers)
227 Edgewood Rd.
Asheville, NC 28804
With the G.O.P’s hands firmly on the steering wheel of American policy, school choice looms large in the state and national conversation. As a teacher who has studied and debated and lived it, I will try to shed some light on an intentionally deceptive issue with specific regard to charter schools.
The founding principle of charter schools is sound and is something most traditional public school employees long for, that is to have more autonomy at the school and district level in terms of setting curriculum, creating schedules, tracking students, etcetera. Ever increasing administrative oversight on the state and federal levels has helped to feed nationwide discontent with public schools. The correct thing to do would be to offer some of these freedoms to the public schools and fund them in a way that allows them to achieve their self set goals while holding existing charter schools to the same accountability model.
Charter schools are a threat to the existence of traditional public schools specifically, and American public education generally, but not for the reasons one might expect. In addition to being free from high stakes testing and statistical pressure, many charter schools wield powers that public schools do not (and probably should not) such as the ability to select and exclude students and the ability to refuse to offer public transportation. It isn’t a fair fight when your competition isn’t playing by the same rules. If it were possible to consistently filter students by merit, the stakes would not be as high. However, students are just as likely to be filtered by race and socioeconomic status. Exclusivity allows you to create an amazing (but sheltered) educational experience for the privileged that is then juxtaposed in the public eye against “failing” public schools. This puts a crack in the wall of the legitimacy of public schools that over time may result in a partial or total failure, as families feel increasing pressure to flee. In this scenario, traditional public schools become little more than”waste management centers” for students who are too poor, too disabled, too unruly, too ethnic, or whose parents are just too apathetic to make the switch. This process is already well underway.
Public school is supposed to be the great “equalizer” in our democracy; the only reason you can still play the “bootstraps” card with a straight face. In time, however, education may become the single greatest engine of social stratification in our society.
There is an old saying that, “education cuts never heal.” No other governmental function has such a direct and lasting impact on such a high number of individuals. The wound opened by charter schools can only be healed if we make these schools play by the same rules as everyone else. Public money should never be dispensed with “no strings attached.” Traditional public schools are straining under too many strings while charter schools are succeeding, in part, because they have managed to cut them. For decades we have been trying to make public schools better through administrative oversight rather than fiscal expansion and school level, cultural and structural accountability. To use a metaphor, whipping the beast only makes it go faster and farther to a point and then it just starts to kill it. By extension, we have beaten public school to death with a never ending stream of reforms that change wildly with each administration. What we really need is what individuals need to flourish; freedom, resources and support, not control, austerity and shame.
Parents and teachers alike wish for a greater diversity of educational options to best fit the needs of our students. With funding, we can offer that diversity by opening new classrooms and support positions in existing schools, rather than creating all new schools. As students are moved from one school to another so goes their state allotments Because per student spending is generic, even subtle increases in the ratio of high risk and high needs students can send distressed schools into a spiral. Already beleaguered public school teachers are then saddled with an ultimatum; succeed or die.
Charter schools are built on a foundation of selfishness, and people tend to be especially selfish when it comes to their own children. Without fiscal expansion, charter schools only succeed at the expense of public schools. They succeed because they invite the best students and because they don’t have to carry the bureaucratic burden of public schools. Take away traditional public schools, and charter schools just become the problem they are intended to solve. As a policy, “School choice” is a clandestine means for elites to appease the middle class without raising taxes by disenfranchising the working class and the poor. All with a pretty bow on top called “school choice” and a ready made scapegoat in the public schools whose failure they engineered.
By Reuben J. Swindall
French Teacher
West Henderson High School
I am in total agreement with this treatise. In general, charter schools which push the public schools into a corner would signal the end of our American way of life. We must not allow this to happen. I don’t have a suggestion for preventative measures except by generating appeals to sympathetic and understanding elected officials. Unfortunately, it would seem that the ignorance that has spawned these ideas are somehow driven also by greed and a lack of conscience. How we break through this barrier is obviously one of the greatest needs to insure a successful future for ALL of the youth of our nation, and not just a privileged view.