Ink of the Week (Febuary 7, 2017)

Karrigan Monk

Assistant Arts and Features Editor

kmonk@unca.edu

Thomas Smith

Senior literature student from Annapolis, MD

What is your tattoo?

My tattoo is a pineapple on my left shoulder.

Nice. Where did you get it?

It’s called Orange Tattoo Company. It’s the tattoo company in Annapolis, Maryland, my hometown.

Does it have a cool story behind it?

I was meaning to get it this last summer and I actually got it the last day before I left the country for Australia. Not because it was, like, a spur of the moment thing. I had actually been wanting it for a while. I meant to get it that summer, so I thought, “You know, it’s my last day, I might as well follow through and get this tattoo I’ve been wanting.”

Why a pineapple?

I think pineapples really look cool. It’s probably the coolest looking fruit in my opinion.

How did you pick that placement?

I wanted a placement where it could be completely visible or covered up if I want it to be. If I’m at the beach or if I wear a tank top, people will see it, but if I wear even a short sleeve shirt people won’t.

Do you want any more?

I’ve been thinking about it. I kind of wanted to get a galah cockatoo which is this cool pink Australian bird, but I’m going to wait until the next time I’m in Australia to do that and maybe I won’t even. I’ve been thinking about getting a quote somewhere as well but I don’t know what quote or where. Maybe I’ll do that when I graduate.

What advice would you give to someone who is getting a tattoo for the first time?

I don’t know. I guess just make sure you want it, because I know with me I had wanted this since I was in high school so I was really sure I wanted it when I got it and I’m not going to regret it at all.

