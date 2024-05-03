Must-watch adult indie animations

Screenshot of the Hazbin Hotel series page on Amazon Prime.

In recent years, the popularity of indie animation has risen. People have gone crazy for these animations as big entertainment corporations have, as some people would say, prioritized quantity over quality. I remember when I first saw a screenshot of one of these animations I was like, “Damn this looks so good! I love the aesthetic of this animation.”

I feel people don’t understand how good these animations are because the creators put their blood, sweat and tears into their animation. They risk not even having people see their work just to do what they love.

LACKADAISY

LACKADAISY is set during the abolition and follows three anthropomorphic cats who work for a bar. Currently, there are only the pilot, shorts, a music video and a teaser for the first season. I love the quirky personalities of the main characters and how they interact with each other.

Helluva Boss

Helluva Boss follows hell-born assassins for hire as they go through life in Hell and revisit their past. You will go on the most emotional ride of your life. This series is in its second season which is about to end and should be exciting.

Ramshackle

This Indie animation pilot has only been out for two weeks and it has gained 3.4 million views. The animation has this cutesy, grunge style that fits the characters’ vibrant and quirky personalities. It follows a ragtag trio in the town of Ramshackle along their crazy journey.

The Amazing Digital Circus

The Amazing Digital Circus is Glitch Production’s newest animation they have created. Even though there is only a pilot and a teaser for the season it has gained a big fandom within the indie animation community. The show is about a group of characters that are in a show. This is an exciting show and I am so excited to see the first episode when it comes out on May 3.

Murder Drones

This indie animation is probably Glitch Production’s most popular show on their YouTube Channel. It is a series that started 2 years ago about robots in a post-apocalyptic universe. It uses a futuristic 3D aesthetic animation. Glitch just came out with Murder Drones’s 7th episode. I love how the story evolves and makes you emotionally attached to the characters. The way it centers the character is amazing.

Honorable Mention – Hazbin Hotel

The Amazon show Hazbin Hotel got its start as an indie animation. This is a testament to the rise of indie stories and how well they can gain traction. The show came out with its very first season after the pilot was put on YouTube in 2020. The series is a musical about the princess of Hell, Charlie Morningstar, and her friends trying to redeem sinners to save them from extermination.

