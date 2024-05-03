Must-watch adult indie animations

Latest Stories

UNCA student Nashanti Best speaking at the protest.
UNC Asheville students, faculty and staff protest UNC System policy that would remove DEI initiatives
The Southside Community Orchard, across the street from the farm, following Volunteer Day, April 21, 2024.
Southside Community Farm seeking voters for safety
Tribal political activities surge due to Lumbee tribes request for federal recognition
Tribal political activities surge due to Lumbee tribes request for federal recognition
Asheville residents at odds over U.S. financial assistance to Ukraine
Graphic by Sarah Booth.
Blue Banner budget crisis survey gathers ranged student responses regarding cuts
League of Legends terminology.
UNCA League of Legends takes first in stunning finals match against HPU
From passion to professional play: How a UNCA League of Legends MVP hit their stride
Mass communication students visit Charlotte to watch Hornets game
Mass communication students visit Charlotte to watch Hornets game
Separating the athletics from the athlete and finding happiness outside your sport
Separating the athletics from the athlete and finding happiness outside your sport
Greg Gantt Jr. preparing for a lay-up during a game.
Greg Gantt Jr. road to recovery
University of North Carolina at Asheville Chancellor Kimberly Van Noort and Interim Provost Herman Holt discontinue diversity hiring program, causing faculty to respond with petition
University of North Carolina at Asheville Chancellor Kimberly Van Noort and Interim Provost Herman Holt discontinue diversity hiring program, causing faculty to respond with petition
A student's perspective on traveling and concerts
Five books that will fill the A Court of Thorns and Roses-sized void in your soul
Five books that will fill the A Court of Thorns and Roses-sized void in your soul
Helldivers II: A childhood dream
Graphic by Sarah Booth.
Blue Banner budget crisis survey gathers ranged student responses regarding cuts
Lydia Guth, a junior at UNCA diagnosed with ADHD taking notes in class.
Students' diagnosed with ADHD struggle to learn in traditional classroom settings
Screenshot of the Hazbin Hotel series page on Amazon Prime.
Must-watch adult indie animations
Molding our future:
Molding our future:
Twenty six-year-old Michael Vanderbeck views Tinder.
Social Disconnect:
Kudzu bodies, created with kudzu vines, processed kudzu fibers, steel and paint.
Evie Horton presents 7-day exhibition on intersectionality between kudzu and queer identity
An Inside Look at the UNCA Ceramics Department
Questions on the Quad: Episode 10
define (life)
Barbie Movie Q&A
Questions on the Quad Episode 9: Welcome Back!
Holiday Highlights: Warren Haynes and the 32nd annual Christmas jam
Fletcher Chirstmas Extravaganza Holiday Market
Holiday Highlights: The Arboretum's stunning winter lights
Throwback Thursday: Local band 'Socialist Anxiety' rocks the DIY concert scene dressed as Marge Simpson
Chris Wood is illuminated from behind by the set lighting as he lays down a driving upright bass riff.
Folk rock group The Wood Brothers makes a stop at The Salvage Station
Summer Wordsearch
UNCA Mass Comm faculty and Staff crossword
UNCA Sports – Wordsearch
Things That Start With the Letter 'B' – Wordsearch
Disney Movie Characters From the 90's – Crossword
Diary of a Mad Black Scholar: Whats happening?
Diary of a Mad Black Scholar: What’s happening?
Diary of a Mad Black Scholar: A New Direction
Diary of a Mad Black Scholar: A New Direction
Diary of a Mad Black Scholar | Shiasia's Hair Special
Graphic by Aaron Mathey
Diary of a Mad Black Scholar: Cultural Appropriation
Diary of a Mad Black Scholar: Gender and Sexuality
Diary of a Mad Black Scholar: Gender and Sexuality
May 3, 2024
May 3, 2024
Screenshot of the Hazbin Hotel series page on Amazon Prime.
Screenshot of the Hazbin Hotel series page on Amazon Prime.

In recent years, the popularity of indie animation has risen. People have gone crazy for these animations as big entertainment corporations have, as some people would say,  prioritized quantity over quality. I remember when I first saw a screenshot of one of these animations I was like,  “Damn this looks so good! I love the aesthetic of this animation.”

I feel people don’t understand how good these animations are because the creators put their blood, sweat and tears into their animation. They risk not even having people see their work just to do what they love.   

 

LACKADAISY

LACKADAISY is set during the abolition and follows three anthropomorphic cats who work for a bar. Currently, there are only the pilot, shorts, a music video and a teaser for the first season. I love the quirky personalities of the main characters and how they interact with each other. 

Lackadaisy – YouTube

 

Helluva Boss

Helluva Boss follows hell-born assassins for hire as they go through life in Hell and revisit their past. You will go on the most emotional ride of your life. This series is in its second season which is about to end and should be exciting. 

Vivziepop – YouTube

 

Ramshackle

This Indie animation pilot has only been out for two weeks and it has gained 3.4 million views. The animation has this cutesy, grunge style that fits the characters’ vibrant and quirky personalities. It follows a ragtag trio in the town of Ramshackle along their crazy journey.

Zeddyzi – YouTube

 

The Amazing Digital Circus

The Amazing Digital Circus is Glitch Production’s newest animation they have created. Even though there is only a pilot and a teaser for the season it has gained a big fandom within the indie animation community. The show is about a group of characters that are in a show. This is an exciting show and I am so excited to see the first episode when it comes out on May 3.

GLITCH – YouTube

 

Murder Drones

This indie animation is probably Glitch Production’s most popular show on their YouTube Channel. It is a series that started 2 years ago about robots in a post-apocalyptic universe. It uses a futuristic 3D aesthetic animation. Glitch just came out with Murder Drones’s 7th episode. I love how the story evolves and makes you emotionally attached to the characters. The way it centers the character is amazing.

GLITCH – YouTube

 

Honorable Mention – Hazbin Hotel

The Amazon show Hazbin Hotel got its start as an indie animation. This is a testament to the rise of indie stories and how well they can gain traction. The show came out with its very first season after the pilot was put on YouTube in 2020. The series is a musical about the princess of Hell, Charlie Morningstar, and her friends trying to redeem sinners to save them from extermination. 

 Vivziepop – YouTube

Watch Hazbin Hotel – Season 1 | Prime Video
Lydia Guth, a junior at UNCA diagnosed with ADHD taking notes in class.
Students' diagnosed with ADHD struggle to learn in traditional classroom settings
Molding our future:
Molding our future:
Twenty six-year-old Michael Vanderbeck views Tinder.
Social Disconnect:
Kudzu bodies, created with kudzu vines, processed kudzu fibers, steel and paint.
Evie Horton presents 7-day exhibition on intersectionality between kudzu and queer identity
AI use in schools and the workforce raises concerns
Students wonder if campus dining is actually adequate
Learn a Language!
What Do Blue Banner Staff Listen To?
A student's perspective on traveling and concerts
New Paralympic and Olympic Mascots bring delight to the World audience
Graphic by Joshua Staley.
Welcome Back Bulldogs
Protesters holding signs on Montford Avenue above Interstate 240.
Asheville community responds to Israel-Gaza conflict, amidst rising violence and casualties

