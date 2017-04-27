Making the Switch to Nintendo’s new hand-held console

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Now that the Pokémon Go hype has died down, there is a new Nintendo product to take on the go.

The Switch, released at the beginning of March, has gained popularity with Nintendo fans everywhere — even at UNC Asheville. This console features a TV and tabletop mode, combining portability and power.

For Nintendo fan and computer science student Sam Burke, this device was all-encompassing.

The portability of the Switch has been Burke’s favorite feature. He said it is convenient to continue the same game wherever he goes and the battery life surprisingly lasts about five hours while in tabletop mode. Burke said this is typically enough time for him to return home to charge and to change into TV mode.

“From engaging local multiplayer and motion control, to versatile design and gameplay, the Switch was a dream come true. Also there’s ‘Zelda,’ which is too amazing to put into words. It’s such a magical experience, and being able to bring that on the go is quite literally a game changer,” Burke said.

Math and computer science junior Leland Michaels decided to buy the console when “Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild” was confirmed as a launch game.

“I haven’t owned a Nintendo console since the original Wii and once I saw the new capabilities of the Switch I was really interested,” Michaels said.

Greylen Gibson, a junior psychology student, said this attribute was the main reason he bought the device. Though the Switch acts as a typical console, Gibson said it is not as powerful as the Xbox One or the PS4. Another drawback is the lack of an internet browser.

Two cons of the console Burke notes are the game selection and the controllers. Apart from “Zelda,” there are only a couple of games for the Switch. Fortunately, Burke said, there are games lined up to release in the next few months. These include “Arms” and “Splatoon 2.”

Burke also noted the Joy-Con Grip, which comes with the Switch, is not incredibly comfortable. However, another controller which can be bought separately solves this problem. The Pro Controller is one of the best Burke has used, so it may be worth spending the extra money for comfort.

“All in all, they’re only small gripes for an otherwise very solid console,” Burke said.