Students embrace vibrancy of dyed hair
Photo by Blake Willis- Staff Photographer
By Rachel Roberson – rroberso@unca.edu – Staff Writer | March 25, 2015 |
Atypical hair colors are popping up on campus and in Asheville. People who dye their hair consider this a form of expression. However, they don’t always encounter people who approve of their decision.
“The first time I dyed my hair a non-natural color was my senior year in high school, and my mom didn’t let me do my whole head at first,” said Paige Barlow, a sophomore from Monroe, North Carolina.
“The first color that I ever dyed my hair was teal, which is the official color for sexual assault awareness, and I dyed it that color because I was going through some personal things,” Barlow said. She explained she just wanted to represent that particular phase of her life, and when that phase was over, she bleached it and put in red dye. Barlow now sports hair dyed in a gradient from blonde roots to red tips.
Taylor Dorn, friend and fellow sophomore dyes her hair as well, sometimes with Barlow’s help.
“In high school, my mom wouldn’t let me dye my hair, so I always had in the fake clip-ins, like extensions, that I could buy from Hot Topic,” said Dorn, a psychology student from Westminster, Maryland. “Then I dyed my hair for the first time my freshman year. It was one of those red box dyes for natural hair.”
A few months later, Dorn began bleaching her hair so she could add purple. Dorn said she changed hair color fairly frequently after that, describing different combinations of purples, reds and blues.
“My hair did so many crazy things over the summer,” Dorn said. Today, Dorn describes her hair as “teal-green.”
Autumn Skerlec, a senior from Cape Coral, Florida, began dyeing her hair
teal in March of 2013.
“It was a Thursday,” Skerlec said fondly. “I originally started with just a small stripe of color, just for fun. I tried a couple of different colors, and when I got to teal, I realized I just liked it so much.”
All three students agree that while some people may scowl or disapprove of dyed hair, there are those who are supportive of people who dye their hair non-natural shades. Children are especially enthusiastic.
“For the most part, a lot of people really like it,” Dorn said. “Everyone’s like, ‘I really like your hair! That’s really cool!’”
Dorn said when she’s in places like Target, children look at her hair in wonder, and even most adults compliment her hair.
“It’s my parents and my family that have the harder time,” Dorn said.
Barlow said she recalled a young girl at an aquarium wanting a hug from her because the child thought she was a mermaid.
“It’s always that much more satisfying when you get a compliment from a little kid because they’re so genuine,” Barlow said.
Skerlec said people often ask her what color it is, but some people give it creative titles such as peacock or dragon scale, adding that she’s received almost entirely positive responses to her hair, with the exception of a few older people.
Barlow said though Asheville is more open to dyed hair, traveling to more conservative places is very different.
“If you ever go in for an interview, people look at you weird. People stop and look at you on the street,” Barlow said.
Barlow, Dorn and Skerlec all gave the same advice to people who have thought about dyeing their hair.
“I get ‘I would do that if I could pull it off,’ which is really disappointing because I feel that if you want to dye your hair, you should do it,” Barlow said “You shouldn’t do it because somebody will think that it’s pretty.”
Barlow explained that a person should dye his or her hair because they think that particular color is rad.
Dorn is critical of people who seem judgmental and rude to others who have dyed their hair non-natural colors.
“It’s your hair, and you can do whatever you want with it,” Dorn said. “Have fun because it’s only going to be so long until you have to start having brown hair or blonde hair again.”
14 thoughts on “Students embrace vibrancy of dyed hair”
BOYCOTT AMERICAN WOMEN! http://www.BoycottBitches.com I am an American man, and I have decided to boycott American women. In a nutshell, American women are the most likely to cheat on you, to divorce you, to get fat, to steal half of your money in the divorce courts, don’t know how to cook or clean, don’t want to have children, etc. Therefore, what intelligent man would want to get involved with American women? American women are generally immature, selfish, extremely arrogant and self-centered, mentally unstable, irresponsible, and highly unchaste. The behavior of most American women is utterly disgusting, to say the least. This blog is my attempt to explain why I feel American women are inferior to foreign women (non-American women), and why American men should boycott American women, and date/marry only foreign (non-American) women.
These are genuinely great ideas in about blogging. You have touched some nice things here. Any way keep up wrinting.|
This piece of writing offers clear idea designed for the new people of blogging, that truly how to do blogging.|
I blog often and I truly appreciate your content. Your article has truly peaked my interest. I’m going to bookmark your blog and keep checking for new details about once a week. I subscribed to your Feed too.|
Usually I do not learn article on blogs, but I wish to say that this write-up very forced me to check out and do so! Your writing style has been amazed me. Thank you, very great post.|
Hmm it looks like your blog ate my first comment (it was super long) so I guess I’ll just sum it up what I had written and say, I’m thoroughly enjoying your blog. I too am an aspiring blog blogger but I’m still new to everything. Do you have any recommendations for first-time blog writers? I’d definitely appreciate it.|
Appreciating the hard work you put into your site and in depth information you present. It’s good to come across a blog every once in a while that isn’t the same unwanted rehashed information. Excellent read! I’ve saved your site and I’m including your RSS feeds to my Google account.|
Hello There. I discovered your weblog the use of msn. This is a very neatly written article. I will make sure to bookmark it and return to read more of your helpful info. Thanks for the post. I’ll certainly comeback.|
Good day! This post couldn’t be written any better! Reading this post reminds me of my good old room mate! He always kept talking about this. I will forward this post to him. Fairly certain he will have a good read. Thank you for sharing!|
If you desire to obtain a good deal from this post then you have to apply such methods to your won weblog.|
Hi, i read your blog from time to time and i own a similar one and i was just wondering if you get a lot of spam remarks? If so how do you stop it, any plugin or anything you can suggest? I get so much lately it’s driving me mad so any help is very much appreciated.|
Hi, I do believe this is an excellent blog. I stumbledupon it 😉 I will come back once again since i have book marked it. Money and freedom is the best way to change, may you be rich and continue to help others.|
Good day! Do you know if they make any plugins to protect against hackers? I’m kinda paranoid about losing everything I’ve worked hard on. Any suggestions?|
Yesterday, while I was at work, my sister stole my apple ipad and tested to see if it can survive a thirty foot drop, just so she can be a youtube sensation. My iPad is now broken and she has 83 views. I know this is entirely off topic but I had to share it with someone!|