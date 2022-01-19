Diary of a Mad Black Scholar: New year, not-so-new you

Diary of a Mad Black Scholar kicks of their season/semester premiere with an episode on Accountability. On top of this, Ruby and Shiasia discuss their winter breaks, who wears masks, who doesn’t, Androids, iPhones, eating lead paint, and their new year goals!

Diary of a Mad Black Scholar is a podcast hosted by UNC Asheville students Ruby Worthy and Shiasia Beasley. This podcast is meant to be a window, not a door, into various dialogues within the Black and Brown community at UNCA.

The Blue Banner is proud to present new episodes every Wednesday here and on Spotify!