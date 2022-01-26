Diary of a Mad Black Scholar: White Feminism

This week’s episode of Diary of a Mad Black Scholar covers White Feminism. Ruby and Shiasia discuss this, where to buy an ice-scraper, why you should get an oil change, girlbosses, civil rights, Elizabeth Stanton, Ida B Wells, Taylor Swift, JK Rowling, and finally: how to spell “statistics.”

Diary of a Mad Black Scholar is a podcast hosted by UNC Asheville students Ruby Worthy and Shiasia Beasley. This podcast is meant to be a window, not a door, into various dialogues within the Black and Brown community at UNCA.

The Blue Banner is proud to present new episodes every Wednesday here, on Spotify, and Google Podcasts!