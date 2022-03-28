UNCA ACE Drag Show 2022 Photogallery

Gallery | 43 Photos Aaron Mathey Drag performer Nova Jynah looks into the crowd from onstage.

Asheville Campus Entertainment organized a drag show took place on March 25th. The show was hosted by Nova Jynah, a recent UNCA graduate currently working as a drag queen. Alumni hall in Highsmith Student Union was packed with many rows of seats, most of which were filled throughout the night. The crowd screamed as performers spun, flipped, kicked, and dropped onto the stage to the sound of queer-favorite songs and audio clips. This is ACE’s first drag show event post-COVID and was organized by an entirely new team compared to the previous drag show.