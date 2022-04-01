UNCA shows its spring colors

Gallery | 8 Photos Abram Carter Cherry blossoms bloom between Ponder Hall and Mills Hall.

As UNCA leaps into spring weather and the winter dread shed away, more flowers and trees blossom along with warmer weather, offering students a chance to shake off the bulldog blues. The spring semester at the school starts in January, but March through May happens to be when the campus feels the most like spring. The campus comes to life with cherry blossom trees, forsythia, Holly’s, Phlox, vines, and other gorgeous greenery, all waiting for students to find them. A sense of spring tranquility returns to campus as the pink petals from the cherry blossoms fall when the wind blows, and the sounds of birds chirping and the smell of various flowers fill the air