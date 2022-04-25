Spring in full bloom at student art and ceramics sale

Gallery | 8 Photos Celestine J. Epps Savannah Stewart's section at the art sale consisted of illustrations in print, stickers and ceramic mugs.

An array of students’ aesthetic designs and earthenware rests in a maze-like layout of the S. Tucker Cooke gallery on Saturday, April 26. Students from the art and art history department submitted a variety of works such as beaded jewelry, ceramics, cookware, decor, and photography in the two-day event.

Open to the public, the spring art and ceramics sale in Owens Hall is one of many events throughout the year where students market themselves and their creations to the greater Asheville community. A portion of the proceeds after commission goes to the Art and Art History department.