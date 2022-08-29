UNC Asheville cross country team preps for upcoming season

Gallery | 11 Photos Walker Lezotte Asheville men's cross country junior, from left, Adam Hessler and Dylan Major prepare for a run.

The UNC Asheville men’s and women’s cross country teams’ season ramps up as student-athletes return to campus. Cross-country athletes prep for the season with a return to team practices and workouts. The first meet for both men’s and women’s teams is at the Covered Bridge Opening on Sept. 2, at Appalachian State University.

The men’s cross country team enters the season projected to finish third in the Big South conference, behind Charleston Southern and High Point University. The women’s cross country team enters the season projected to finish fifth in the Big South conference, behind High Point, Radford, Charleston Southern and Campbell University.

The Bulldogs come off of a 2021 cross country campaign where the boys team placed third and the girls took fourth at the Big South Cross Country Championships. With the season set to kick off in just a few days, they will look to find similar success in 2022.