Better latte than never: building renovation in the River Arts District
Cropped up against the train tracks in the River Arts District, the historic Kent Building finally hums with activity after laying abandoned for over 30 years. Starting out as a breakfast cereal company in 1923, it roasted and sold coffee as well as other breakfast goods. Due to a fire in 1925, the building had to be structurally redesigned, turning it into a resilient artifact from nearly 100 years ago. The narrow building next to it functioned as a Budweiser factory sometime in the last century as well.
The historical building awakens again, about 100 years later, this time as a 70-room hotel, in the fashion of the Art Deco-style factory it once was. Restoration teams work on preserving old bricks and graffiti to give the future hotel a truly unique aesthetic.