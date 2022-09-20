UNC Asheville takes on Belmont University in “Be the Match” game

Gallery | 16 Photos Seth Maile Head Referee Steven Faria moments before kickoff.

The UNC Asheville Bulldogs Men’s Soccer team fell to Belmont University 2-1 on a rainy Saturday in the annual “Be the Match” game.

According to the UNC Athletics website, UNCABULLDOGS.com, the goal of the “Be The Match” game is to raise awareness to the National Bone Marrow Donor program, grow its registry and find patients who are in need of a match that could save their life from diseases such as leukemia or lymphoma.

The Bulldogs took the lead late in the 1st half after a solo goal from redshirt freshman Sam Presser. This is his second goal of the season as he looks to rebound from an injury his freshman year.

After going into the half with a lead, the Bulldogs failed to hold any possession or aggressiveness as the second half began.

As expected, the Bruins finally leveled out the score midway through the second half with a tap in off a freekick. Just as this goal entered the net, the rain started to pour.

With no break from the rain or Belmont’s attack, the Bulldogs conceded again with 2 minutes remaining in the match. This goal was scored from another tap in off a freekick and was followed by ecstatic celebrations from the visitors.

Asheville had one more chance before the final whistle but were unable to put the ball into the net, losing the match.

The Bulldogs took on Queens University Tuesday, falling 3-0, as they near the end of their non-conference schedule.