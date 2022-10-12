A look back on hurricane Ian

On the evening of Sept. 30, Hurricane Ian reached Asheville, bringing chilling winds but thankfully only sparing amounts of rain. Unlike the coastal regions of North Carolina, which received monumental amounts of rainfall, Asheville escaped with only a couple days of light drizzling.

Research scholar with NC State University, Carl Schreck gives some insight into the forces capable of producing such a powerful hurricane. He said it’s possible that after some revision and close analysis of data from the storm, meteorologists might reclassify Hurricane Ian as a category 5 like they did with Hurricane Michael in 2018.