UNCA student band Sender performs at Live at Lunch

Gallery | 14 Photos Jernigan Neighbors Isaac Hadden shreds guitar during a solo performance in one of the quartet’s final songs.

Sender, an eclectic funk jazz ensemble, formed by four UNC Asheville music students performed on Oct. 6, at the university’s Live at Lunch program. The music group, compiled by Tim Brozowski playing the keyboard, Ivo Pestana strumming bass, Isaac Hadden on guitar and Eli Whitlow playing drums, let the university students in on their musical fusion.

The group played originals as well as a few covers by artists like Bucher Brown and others. Live at Lunch not only provides an outlet for music students to gain experience performing but allows involvement with an audience for students from all different majors.

To witness this musical experience, join other students at Reed Plaza on Thursdays at noon. Reed Plaza is an easily accessible, outside location found between Brown Cafeteria and Highsmith Student Union.