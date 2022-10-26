Bulldogs off the leash: halloween horror nights delights with frights

Gallery | 12 Photos Joshua Staley various signs around the park displaying HHN.

With the spooky season in full swing, thousands of avid horror fans converge upon Orlando, Florida to celebrate their love for all things terrifying. Halloween Horror Nights, more commonly referred to as HHN, is an annual event at Universal Studios Hollywood and Universal Studios Orlando.

Beginning in early September and culminating on Halloween night, the event transforms the thrilling theme park into a horrifying mix of original content and classic Universal horror franchises.

HHN features interactive scare zones where various ghoulies startle park passerbys, along with ten spine-tingling haunted houses. Each of the houses come with their own themes, either original or inspired by some of the biggest names in horror.