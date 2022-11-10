Jack Sholder interview: part 2

The Student Voice of UNC Asheville
Erik Calugar, [email protected], Multimedia team |November 10, 2022
Second video of a three-part interview series with Jack Sholder.
Video and Art
This video features the UNCA Media Design Lab, TV Studio, and Audio Lab located on the lower level of Ramsey Library. From this video, you can learn h...
Arts & Features
Campus highlight: UNCA Media Design Lab open to all students
Annual Pumpkin Chunkin Festival excites onlookers
Business spotlight: Bear’s Smokehouse Barbecue
Business spotlight: We’re off to see the Wizard
Sports
Sports highlight: UNC Asheville Womens Swim and Dive Team
Men’s Basketball enters the new season with high expectations and excitement
Jack Sholder interview: part 1
Surreal Sirkus Arts Festival comes to Asheville
Questions on the Quad: School spirit
A look back on hurricane Ian
Cancel reply
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment *
Name *
Email *