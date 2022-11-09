Comedian, Eugene Mirman, soon to be sparking laughter in Asheville

Known as the iconic voice behind Gene Belcher from Emmy award-winning animated comedy “Bob’s Burgers”, stand-up comedian, Eugene Mirman, brings his talents to Asheville on Nov. 10, with his comedy tour “I’m Late for my Meeting in the Lake.”

Originally born in Russia, Mirman moved to the states as a young child, growing up in Boston, Massachusetts. Early in his adult life, the actor moved to New York City where he started projects like “Eugene Mirman Comedy Festival”, “The Absurd Nightclub of Eugene Mirman” and many more.

Mirman said he and producer Julie Smith Clem have collaborated on many different projects for over a decade, including festivals, shows and much more. The two, alongside other comedians, are releasing a groundbreaking music record label, called PGF records (pretty good friends) later this month.

“We are starting a record label and putting out comedy,” Mirman said. “We are partnering with Sub Pop to distribute.”

Sub Pop is an independent record label based in Seattle, Washington, known for signing talented groups like Nirvana, Soundgarden, Sunny Day Real Estate, Iron and Wine and more.

“The first album we are putting out is Maeve Higgins who is this very funny Irish comic who lives in New York.” Mirman said.

Higgins is well accomplished. The comedic writer is a columnist for The Guardian, frequently speaks on Wait Wait Don’t Tell Me podcast as well as published two humorous books of essays.

“And soon she will have a very funny stand-up album out,” said Mirman, adding to Highin’s list of accomplishments.

Mirman said their winter schedule is jam-packed with a few shows including the launch of the comedic record label, a holiday show in Boston and some tour dates opening up for alternative rock bands, Dinosaur Jr. and Guided by Voices.

A few years ago, the northern comedian concluded a documentary about the decade-long Eugene Mirman Comedy Festival, detailing New York’s alternative comedy scene as well as sharing a few pieces of Mirman’s life. The documentary includes comedians and actors like Michael Ian Black, Jo Firestone and Jon Glaser.

“It’s kind of a look back as well as why we are wrapping it(the comedy show) up to a certain degree and a little bit about my life,” Mirman said.

Mirman said their passion for stand-up comedy stems from connections with their audience.

“When you have a weird thing and you figure out how to make it funny and funny to an audience,” Mirman said. “I think it’s the connection I enjoy most about stand-up.”

The stand-up comedian said they have not toured in a long time, but they are excited to come back to the mountainous area.

“I picked a few cities to go to,” Mirman said. “I love Carborro, Asheville and Nashville and thought they were close enough to where I could do all of them.”

The comedic actor said he remembers The Admiral restaurant and bar located in West Asheville, and a music festival he found during some extra time while visiting.

“The music festival was to raise money for when people did too many drugs at other music festivals,” Mirman said. “It was a fundraiser. I thought it was both kind and funny.”

The Boston native said a few of their favorite aspects of traveling and touring once again are spending time with friends, visiting various cities, seeing fun new things as well as revisiting old things.

“It is not a story where I accidentally killed a moose or anything but the stories are very nice,” the comedian said referring to highlights of touring.

“I’m Late for my Meeting in the Lake” will include poet and comedian Derek Brown as well as one or two Bob’s Burgers songs.

“It will be a really fun time,” Mirman said. “It will really cheer people up if their lives are hard, as everyone’s are.”