UNC Asheville Women’s Basketball team picked up where they left off with impressive 79-25 victory over Converse.

Gallery | 12 Photos Seth Maile The UNC Asheville Women’s Basketball team huddle at halfcourt after their season opening 79-25 victory over Converse on Nov 7.

The UNC Asheville Women’s Basketball team kicked off the 2022-2023 season with a dominating victory over Converse University on Monday night.

The Bulldogs come off a 10-22 season, with a disappointing 3-15 conference record. However, the Bulldogs ended the season with momentum after dominating their way through the Big South Tournament, eventually losing in the semifinals.

The Bulldogs lost key players Kai Marie and Nadiria Evans in the off season, their two leading scorers. They did manage to bring in USC Upstate transfer Dakota McCaughan and will also be receiving support from Redshirt Junior McKinley Brooks-Sumpter who sat out the last two seasons due to injury.

McCaughan and Brooks-Sumpter instantly proved their worth with statlines of 14 points and 3 steals, and 6 points and 8 rebounds, respectively.

The Bulldogs came out the gate swinging as they shot 43.65% from the field in the first half, leading the Cavaliers 40-16 at the break.

The Bulldogs did not let up, as they scored the first 14 points of the second half, extending their lead 38. The defensive effort was just as significant, as the Bulldogs only allowed 9 points in the second half, allowing only one 3 pointer in the 4th quarter.

“Everybody has got to just be ready when its their time to score offensively” said Head Coach Honey Brown when addressing the teams scoring balance.

Four Bulldog players ended the contest in double figures. Sophomore Jordanyia Ivia scored 12, Junior Abigail Wilson and Sophomore Mallory Bruce had 10 a piece, capped off by Junior transfer Dakota McCaughan who scored a team-high 14 points on 4-7 from three-point land.

This Bulldogs balanced roster will take on SEC opponent Florida in Gainesville, Florida at 2pm on Nov 13.