Campus highlight: UNCA Media Design Lab open to all students

This video features the UNCA Media Design Lab, TV Studio, and Audio Lab located on the lower level of Ramsey Library. From this video, you can learn how to reserve equipment, how to find resources available on the Media Design Lab website, and how the lab and TV Studio can help students with their projects in a welcoming, collaborative environment.

Student filmmaker Beth Starling was inspired by her own experience learning video editing software from student assistants in the Media Design Lab.