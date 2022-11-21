North Asheville Tailgate Market’s 20th annual Holiday Bazzar spreads Christmas cheer

Gallery | 13 Photos Celestine J. Epps A beautiful array of sunflowers and orange-fuchsia Chrysanthemums next to fresh honey by Osada’s Bee Farm.

Lamb chops, fresh tuna and the finest fiddle you’ll hear on campus, from their backyard to ours, the North Asheville Tailgate Market remains dedicated to connecting organic and sustainable produce to the community. Since 1980, the NATM connects consumers directly to local farmers, with an array of fresh meats, fruits and vegetables, indoor and outdoor plants and herbal products. Every Saturday in the non-residential parking lot on University Heights, students and residents frequent the market for its environmentally friendly practices such as compost soil mix, cover cropping and fertilizers approved by the Organic Material Review Institute, a non-profit organization which certifies producers under the organic standard. This year marks the 20th annual Holiday Bazaar, celebrating the end of harvest season with a Christmas market on Nov. 26, Dec. 3, 10 and 17.