UNCA Junior Madyson Gold named to All-Conference golf team

After a successful golf season, UNC Asheville junior Madyson Gold has been named to the Big South All-Conference Second Team.

Gold won UNCA’s first ever individual tournament title, winning the Low Country Intercollegiate in March.

“I had a feeling it was coming,” Gold said. “I had a pretty good season with a few top 10’s and a few Top 5’s and I won a tournament. The Conference recognitions are truly an honor to receive. They are a true recognition of the work you put in all season, by the conference and the other coaches of the conference.”

Gold set a UNCA single-season record with a scoring average of 75.14, which ranked 10th in the Big South Conference. She was happy with her performance from this season and aims to improve for her senior year.

“I was really happy with how I played this season, though there are a few places to improve on for sure,” Gold said.

The UNCA golf program enjoyed a stellar season overall, and Gold was certainly a key factor to their sustained success.

“This wasn’t just a successful season for me,” Gold said. “The team did really well this season. We moved up 40 spots in the national rankings and I’m really looking forward to seeing what we can do next season!”