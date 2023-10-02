Latest Stories

The student mail center, where students can pick up mail and packages.
Budget changes spread concern in the UNC Asheville mailroom
Students playing volleyball behind Mills Hall at night.
Volleyball behind Mills Hall sees a spike in popularity
Composting bin at the Highsmith Grotto.
UNC Asheville loses its composting program
Evacuees during the Aug. 28 shooting at UNC Chapel Hill. Photo courtesy of Weslyn Hall, Psychology senior at UNC.
Recent UNC-Chapel Hill shooting incites demands of a national safety revolution
Construction site on UNC-Ashevilles campus.
Construction improves campus structures; negatively affects residents, according to students
UNCA Womens Golf team poses for photo.
UNC Asheville works to level up their athletic programs
Morgan Couglen preparing for a backwards or inwards dive.
UNCA Swim and Dive to host intrasquad meet
Outside Hitter Kylie Cackovic bounds to spike the ball.
UNCA Volleyball scrimmages as they gear up for their opening weekend tournament
UNCA Junior Madyson Gold.
UNCA Junior Madyson Gold named to All-Conference golf team
Senior guard Mike Bothwell celebrates the Paladins 88-79 win over Chattanooga. With this win Furman earns their first NCAA tournament bid since 1980.
Furman wins Southern Conference Championship rematch, advances to first NCAA Tournament since 1980
Overview of ‘Goodwill Bins’, a wholesale thrift store on Patton Avenue.
Eco-shopping: Quality versus Quantity
Two-way grading: The role and dilemma of student feedback
Holocaust Permanent Exhibition in the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum, Washington, D.C.
Dear Mama, It Makes Sense Now
The cycle of Work, stress, Sleep is said to accompany feelings of burnout.
Burnt out? Me too. Let’s get through this together
The community bands together to protest the “Don’t say gay” bill.
The “Don’t Say Gay” bill: How homophobic legislations harm a younger generation
Chai Pani, graphic by Cody Ferguson.
Ferguson’s favorite food fare: Chai Pani
Dr. Emily Eng, UNC Asheville band director.
UNC Asheville faculty profile: band director Emily Eng
Photo Courtesy of Warner Bros.
The Barbie movie’s success evokes dialog on the female gaze in fiction
Rapper Terrence Brown, known as Eaze Dogg, performing at Shiloh & Gaines’ Songwriter Open Mic
Asheville rap artists feel neglected, but persist in the fight for recognition
Two of the new food options in Highsmith, the 828 Burger and Qdoba.
New restaurants in the Highsmith Union food court bring variety on campus
define (life)
Barbie Movie Q&A
Questions on the Quad Episode 9: Welcome Back!
Sneaker Culture in Asheville
UNCA Students and Staff walkout to protest against N.C. House Bills
Multiple students are completing the different stages of the tie dying process.
Dyeing to know about diversity
Live, traditional Greek music played at the festival.
The Asheville community enjoys the annual Greek festival
The Super Slide and Seattle wheel proudly stand tall above the crowds.
The NC Mountain State Fair amazes with its spectacularly colorful rides and deep fried food
Burchett heavily strums an upbeat chord progression as Schlock and Chisholm communicate on stage.
Local Asheville band Yesterday’s Clothes share influences and aspirations
Vocalist Kinsella stands clearly in the light during a crescendo in hit song Stay Home.
Illinois rock band American Football touches down in Asheville
Oct.4th, 2023 – Crossword
Oct. 2, 2023 – Quiz
Monday Sep. 4th, 2023 – Crossword
Monday Aug. 28, 2023 – Crossword
Monday Apr. 3rd, 2023 – Crossword
Diary of a Mad Black Scholar: Whats happening?
Diary of a Mad Black Scholar: A New Direction
Diary of a Mad Black Scholar | Shiasia’s Hair Special
Graphic by Aaron Mathey
Diary of a Mad Black Scholar: Cultural Appropriation
Diary of a Mad Black Scholar: Gender and Sexuality
Asheville rap artists feel neglected, but persist in the fight for recognition

The Barbie movie’s revolutionary effect on society

The Barbie movie's success evokes dialog on the female gaze in fiction

UNC Asheville works to level up their athletic programs

Presley Pickron, Contributor
October 2, 2023
UNCA+Womens+Golf+team+poses+for+photo.
Courtesy of UNCA Athletics
UNCA Women’s Golf team poses for photo.

With a rise in social media activity and marketing strategies, UNCA athletic officials say they have seen a huge increase in support in their athletics. 

“It honestly feels really good to be a part of UNCA. It is a place I am proud to represent and has allowed me to really flourish.The strength UNCA has given me in order to achieve the things I want to accomplish is vast. I owe a lot to this place in my personal development,” said Student-Athlete Advisory Committee President Sierra Cardi.

Each team has their own Instagram, Twitter and Facebook accounts to keep fans informed and to expand their following, according to athletic officials. 

“One aspect that has come around very quickly and recently is our marketing. Over the last semester it has gone from a weakness of ours to a strength and I’m excited for that department to keep growing,” Cardi said.

According to UNCA athletic officials, demonstrating integrity, being servant leaders, being creative, working hard and fostering a culture of respect are the core values of the UNCA athletes. The marketing strategies used by the bulldogs exemplify these values and how they inspire others to incorporate them in their own lives. 

“I feel that responsibility both as a player and as the SAAC president, making the environment as successful as it can be,” Cardi said.

Cardi said she is making it a priority for student athletes to become more involved with shaping their own championship culture- setting goals, vision statements, behavioral standards and expectations. She set her leading example by getting elected as president, and constantly rallies behind her athletes to be engaged. 

“I feel like new doors are opening to further the athletics department to possibly have the best seasons we’ve ever had as a school, and it all starts with who is in charge and leading our student athletes and faculty,” said Mady Gold, the women’s golf team captain.

Kimberly Van Noort became the new interim chancellor of UNCA as of October. She brings over three decades of experience and devotes her work to her students. According to officials and athletes, they are excited for her new influence and guidance. 

Her legacy will continue to encourage students and student athletes to stay focused and create habits that will continue to propel their success, according to UNCA officials. Prioritizing student athletes’ success is crucial for their success after their journey through college. According to the UNCA men’s baseball team, they feel confident in their next steps after graduation because of their faculty like Chancellor Van Noort. 

“The athletic program here at UNCA is welcoming, kind, and generous while also being competitive and hungry. It is a wonderful thing to be a part of and I am proud to be a part of it from start to finish,” Cardi said.

With the basketball team making it into the NCAA tournament in the 2022-2023 season, the school has really started to encompass what a championship culture feels like, according to UNCA athletic officials. Womens tennis and swim and dive also created records and school history in their conference championship by taking home the trophy and their honors. 

“UNC Asheville gives the confidence of becoming the best athlete I can be by giving us resources like the mentor program, which allows me to grow relationships and connections for the future,” said Spencer Hill, a senior transfer on the UNCA baseball team. 

Hill has experiences at two different schools: one with the UNCA Athletic Mentor program and one without. The program is unique and is structured in a way to help each athlete with different stages of their career and development. 

Mentors attend their athletes’ games, have them over for dinner, and help create opportunities for them to succeed and grow after their time at UNCA. All pairings are done with intent, grouping a student athlete with the same major as a potential mentor, according to athletic officials and coaches. 

“Yes, there are so many new investments into the campus, department and conference as a whole and it is really exciting to see. It is apparent that there is belief that we as a school deserve to be treated as a prominent and respected program and that makes me want to continually prove them right.” Cardi said.

