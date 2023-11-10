Durkin hits game winner as Davidson upsets Maryland

Latest Stories

Jake Wilson, Co Editor In-Chief
November 10, 2023
Maryland+Forward+Julian+Reese+boxes+out+Davidson+Guard+Reed+Bailey.
Jonathan Miller
Maryland Forward Julian Reese boxes out Davidson Guard Reed Bailey.

ASHEVILLE, N.C. – The Davidson Wildcats defeated the Maryland Terrapins 64-61 on Friday night to advance to the Asheville Championship final.

The Wildcats entered Friday’s matchup with a 1-6 all-time record against Maryland.

The Terrapins opened as 10.5 point favorites after defeating Mount St. Mary’s earlier in the week. Meanwhile, Davidson were coming off of 83-63 victory against Washington & Lee, a Division III school from Lexington, VA.

“Obviously getting to play Maryland, a Big Ten school, is definitely the biggest college game I’ve played in,” said Davidson freshman guard Bobby Durkin.

The game started off scrappy with both teams combining for five turnovers in first four minutes of the game. After some back and forth scoring, Davidson sophomore Sean Logan hit a crowd-erupting three forcing Maryland to use a timeout with 12:58 remaining in the first half.

Davidson continued to stay hot from behind the arc as they finished the first half shooting 50% from three.

After a rocky start, the Big Ten powerhouse Terrapins found themselves down 32-33 heading into halftime.

The Wildcats went on a 11-3 run to open the second half, while their defense forced four turnovers and only one made shot. Davidson continued to hold the lead in the second, but Maryland was not going down without a fight.

With 37.8 seconds remaining, Maryland guard Jahmir Young hit an and-one layup to tie the game up at 61. Seconds later, Davidson forward Bobby Durkin knocked down a three in the corner, giving the Wildcats a 3-point lead with 12 seconds remaining.

“I knew when I saw Grant driving that I was going to have an opportunity, and I just had to be ready for it. So when I saw it come to me I knew it was my chance to take the shot and thankfully it went in,” Durkin said.

This shot would inevitably give the edge to the underdog Wildcats.

Durkin finished with 16 points and shot 80% from three. Meanwhile, Maryland’s Jahmir Young and Julian Reese combined for 34 points and 13 rebounds.

“I think everybody got the chance to see what Bobby Durkin has done for us since he stepped on campus. We are not surprised and anybody who’s been in our gym are not surprised to see Bobby make shots early, but also make that big shot to finish the game,” said Davidson head men’s basketball coach Matt McKillop.

The Wildcats will face the winner of Clemson and UAB in the Asheville Championship final.

“This is a very special win. For Coach, it being his biggest high-major win, and with me being a senior, it really means a lot,” said Davidson senior guard Grant Huffman.
