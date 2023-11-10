Latest Stories

UNCA banner on quad.
New vice chancellor of admissions gives insight on Access Asheville program
The banners hung above Ramsey Library at UNC Asheville, including a banner representing the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians. These banners have since been taken down.
UNCA community says more should be done for Indigenous students
The destruction pictured is a result of one of the pipe malfunctions within Ponder.
Sleeping areas turned into swimming pools in Ponder hall
An image of the Moth Queen Botanica.
Picture of the Asian American Pacific Islander mental health panel at the Blue Ridge Room in Kimmel Arena.
Practitioners speak on mental health care for Asian American Pacific Islanders
UAB Guard Eric Gaines shoots three-pointer in the corner.
Clemson squeaks by UAB 77-76 after PJ Hall pours in 27 points
Maryland Forward Julian Reese boxes out Davidson Guard Reed Bailey.
Durkin hits game winner as Davidson upsets Maryland
Sunset at Bank of America Stadium during the Colts-Panthers game.
An away fan’s experience at a Carolina Panthers game
UNCA Womens Golf team poses for photo.
UNC Asheville works to level up their athletic programs
Morgan Couglen preparing for a backwards or inwards dive.
UNCA Swim and Dive to host intrasquad meet
Protesters holding signs on Montford Avenue above Interstate 240.
Asheville community responds to Israel-Gaza conflict, amidst rising violence and casualties
Overview of ‘Goodwill Bins’, a wholesale thrift store on Patton Avenue.
Eco-shopping: Quality versus Quantity
Two-way grading: The role and dilemma of student feedback
Holocaust Permanent Exhibition in the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum, Washington, D.C.
Dear Mama, It Makes Sense Now
The cycle of Work, stress, Sleep is said to accompany feelings of burnout.
Burnt out? Me too. Let’s get through this together
A photo of Melinda Raines Tarot Cards
Spirituality skeptic experiences a tarot card reading for the first time
The band sits with Reaves to watch him perform small disappearing acts with his bowl of fries.
Looking behind the scenes of Porcelain Parrot
An image of the Moth Queen Botanica.
Wilcox poses in his office with a personalized mug from a former student’s business, Mica Town Brewing.
UNC Asheville faculty profiles: Professor Jeffrey Wilcox
Sunset at Bank of America Stadium during the Colts-Panthers game.
define (life)
Barbie Movie Q&A
Questions on the Quad Episode 9: Welcome Back!
Sneaker Culture in Asheville
UNCA Students and Staff walkout to protest against N.C. House Bills
Chris Wood is illuminated from behind by the set lighting as he lays down a driving upright bass riff.
Folk rock group The Wood Brothers makes a stop at The Salvage Station
A three dimensional shot of Menashe playing their guitar.
Frankie and the Witch Fingers rock out at The Grey Eagle
Hazel Freeman’s favorite piece called “Make Yourself at Home.
UNC Asheville art and music students share their inspirations and prepare for exhibitions
Oliver Pierce passionately sings as he’s accompanied by Middleton and Ahogado.
Genre bending “disco punk” group, Jive Talk shakes things up at The Salvage Station
Dubie hums into the mic and plays a calm, soulful chord progression.
Opening act for Noah Gundersen, Casey Dubie makes an impression at The Grey Eagle
Oct.4th, 2023 – Crossword
Oct. 2, 2023 – Quiz
Monday Sep. 4th, 2023 – Crossword
Monday Aug. 28, 2023 – Crossword
Monday Apr. 3rd, 2023 – Crossword
Diary of a Mad Black Scholar: Whats happening?
Diary of a Mad Black Scholar: A New Direction
Diary of a Mad Black Scholar | Shiasia’s Hair Special
Graphic by Aaron Mathey
Diary of a Mad Black Scholar: Cultural Appropriation
Diary of a Mad Black Scholar: Gender and Sexuality
Jake Wilson, Co Editor In-Chief
November 10, 2023
UAB+Guard+Eric+Gaines+shoots+three-pointer+in+the+corner.+
Jonathan Miller
UAB Guard Eric Gaines shoots three-pointer in the corner.

ASHEVILLE, N.C. – The Clemson Tigers defeated the UAB Blazers 77-76 on Friday night to advance to the Asheville Championship final.

The Blazers entered Friday’s matchup with a 2-1 all-time record against Clemson.

The Tigers opened up as 7 point favorites after defeating Winthrop earlier in the week. Meanwhile, UAB were coming off of 73-71  loss against Bradley.

The game started off tight as both teams shot 50% from the field entering the first media timeout. Clemson forward PJ Hall was firing on all cylinders as he scored 11 points in the first 10 minutes of the game.

Both teams continued to score in the first half as they combined for 81 total points. After a three-pointer from UAB guard Eric Gaines, the Blazers found themselves up 42-39 heading into halftime.

“I wanna give UAB a lot of credit. Andy has kids ready and they played really well. They are a hard team to play against,” said Clemson head coach Brad Brownell.

The Blazers came out on fire in the second half as they did not miss a single shot in the first four minutes. After being down by as much as 9 points, Clemson forward Ian Schieffelin and PJ Hall led a 14-0 run to give the Tigers a 72-67 lead heading into the final media timeout.

“The biggest thing was to stay calm,” said Clemson senior forward PJ Hall. “It was complete team effort with the comeback in the second half.”

After the timeout, Eric Gaines led a 6-0 run giving the Blazers a one point lead with 47.2 seconds remaining.

As the seconds ticked away, PJ Hall responded with a crowd-erupting and-one bucket. Seconds later, UAB guard Efrem Johnson hit a corner three-pointer to gain the lead once again.

With 3.4 seconds, Chase Hunter hit two free throws to give Clemson the lead back. After a half-court miss by Eric Gaines, Clemson reigned victorious.

Meanwhile, UAB have now lost two straight games by two points or less.

“Obviously you wanna grow and learn, that’s why you play to tournaments such as this against quality opponents. You’d certainly like to win as your doing it but unfortunately for us we haven’t put ourselves in a position to be one possession better in two straight games. As a result, we are sitting here without a win,” said UAB head men’s basketball coach Andy Kennedy.

Clemson will face Davidson on Sunday for the Asheville Championship final.

“We’re going to try to enjoy this, at least for a couple hours. First thing in the morning, we will certainly be onto Davidson,” Brownell said.
