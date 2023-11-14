Latest Stories

The Blue Banner

The Student Voice of UNC Asheville
UNCA banner on quad.
New vice chancellor of admissions gives insight on Access Asheville program
The banners hung above Ramsey Library at UNC Asheville, including a banner representing the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians. These banners have since been taken down.
UNCA community says more should be done for Indigenous students
The destruction pictured is a result of one of the pipe malfunctions within Ponder.
Sleeping areas turned into swimming pools in Ponder hall
An image of the Moth Queen Botanica.
The Moth Queen opens shop doors in River Arts District
Picture of the Asian American Pacific Islander mental health panel at the Blue Ridge Room in Kimmel Arena.
Practitioners speak on mental health care for Asian American Pacific Islanders
UAB Guard Eric Gaines shoots three-pointer in the corner.
Clemson squeaks by UAB 77-76 after PJ Hall pours in 27 points
Maryland Forward Julian Reese boxes out Davidson Guard Reed Bailey.
Durkin hits game winner as Davidson upsets Maryland
Sunset at Bank of America Stadium during the Colts-Panthers game.
An away fan’s experience at a Carolina Panthers game
UNCA Womens Golf team poses for photo.
UNC Asheville works to level up their athletic programs
Morgan Couglen preparing for a backwards or inwards dive.
UNCA Swim and Dive to host intrasquad meet
Protesters holding signs on Montford Avenue above Interstate 240.
Asheville community responds to Israel-Gaza conflict, amidst rising violence and casualties
Overview of ‘Goodwill Bins’, a wholesale thrift store on Patton Avenue.
Eco-shopping: Quality versus Quantity
Two-way grading: The role and dilemma of student feedback
Two-way grading: The role and dilemma of student feedback
Holocaust Permanent Exhibition in the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum, Washington, D.C.
Dear Mama, It Makes Sense Now
The cycle of Work, stress, Sleep is said to accompany feelings of burnout.
Burnt out? Me too. Let’s get through this together
A photo of Melinda Raines Tarot Cards
Spirituality skeptic experiences a tarot card reading for the first time
The band sits with Reaves to watch him perform small disappearing acts with his bowl of fries.
Looking behind the scenes of Porcelain Parrot
An image of the Moth Queen Botanica.
The Moth Queen opens shop doors in River Arts District
Wilcox poses in his office with a personalized mug from a former student’s business, Mica Town Brewing.
UNC Asheville faculty profiles: Professor Jeffrey Wilcox
Sunset at Bank of America Stadium during the Colts-Panthers game.
An away fan’s experience at a Carolina Panthers game
define (life)
Barbie Movie Q&A
Questions on the Quad Episode 9: Welcome Back!
Sneaker Culture in Asheville
Sneaker Culture in Asheville
UNCA Students and Staff walkout to protest against N.C. House Bills
UNCA Students and Staff walkout to protest against N.C. House Bills
Chris Wood is illuminated from behind by the set lighting as he lays down a driving upright bass riff.
Folk rock group The Wood Brothers makes a stop at The Salvage Station
A three dimensional shot of Menashe playing their guitar.
Frankie and the Witch Fingers rock out at The Grey Eagle
Hazel Freeman’s favorite piece called “Make Yourself at Home.
UNC Asheville art and music students share their inspirations and prepare for exhibitions
Oliver Pierce passionately sings as he’s accompanied by Middleton and Ahogado.
Genre bending “disco punk” group, Jive Talk shakes things up at The Salvage Station
Dubie hums into the mic and plays a calm, soulful chord progression.
Opening act for Noah Gundersen, Casey Dubie makes an impression at The Grey Eagle
Oct.4th, 2023 – Crossword
Oct. 2, 2023 – Quiz
Monday Sep. 4th, 2023 – Crossword
Monday Aug. 28, 2023 – Crossword
Monday Apr. 3rd, 2023 – Crossword
Diary of a Mad Black Scholar: Whats happening?
Diary of a Mad Black Scholar: What’s happening?
Diary of a Mad Black Scholar: A New Direction
Diary of a Mad Black Scholar: A New Direction
Diary of a Mad Black Scholar | Shiasia’s Hair Special
Graphic by Aaron Mathey
Diary of a Mad Black Scholar: Cultural Appropriation
Diary of a Mad Black Scholar: Gender and Sexuality
Diary of a Mad Black Scholar: Gender and Sexuality
Submit to the Banner!

The Blue Banner

The Student Voice of UNC Asheville

The Blue Banner

The Student Voice of UNC Asheville
Trending Stories
1

Asheville community responds to Israel-Gaza conflict, amidst rising violence and casualties

2

The Barbie movie’s revolutionary effect on society

3

An away fan’s experience at a Carolina Panthers game

Sleeping areas turned into swimming pools in Ponder hall

Cody Ferguson, Assistant Arts & Features Editor
November 14, 2023
The+destruction+pictured+is+a+result+of+one+of+the+pipe+malfunctions+within+Ponder.
Tyson Jennings
The destruction pictured is a result of one of the pipe malfunctions within Ponder.

It was 15 minutes until 4 a.m. Ponder’s halls are empty, but suddenly they’re filled with dreary, drowsy students departing in a post-sleep delirium line down the stairs. There’s an overpowering groan from all students as they step outside into the night’s cold air and gentle breeze. Students mumble and converse with their friends, their roommates and the resident assistants on their floors. 

There’s been a fire alarm but no-one is aware of the source. Ponder Hall is no stranger to someone forgetting their pizza in the oven or a student casually blazing it up in their suite thinking nothing bad could happen. These sorts of things are commonplace in the dorms, after all. This event was different, though. There were people truly affected, driven from their rooms and displaced amongst the water creeping under their door.

“Just before 4 a.m. on Friday, November 3, a hot water supply line above a bathroom ceiling in a Ponder Hall suite separated at a joint and came completely apart. The hot water being discharged in the building created a large amount of steam quickly which activated the fire alarms,” said Vollie Barnwell, assistant vice chancellor of student affairs. 

The water to Ponder hall was briefly turned off, after the arrival of University Police and the Asheville Fire Department, allowing the proper repair and replacement of the affected piping. 

“No one was hurt from the pipe bursting and no one got stuck in their rooms,” said Adam Crane, resident assistant with Housing and Residence Life.

Once the water was turned off, staff from across the UNC Asheville campus was working diligently to return the state of the suites within the hall to an acceptable, clean and dry living area. Students were offered the choice to relocate, if their room wasn’t an immediate danger. 

By 6 a.m. water had been fully restored throughout Ponder Hall. By 9 a.m. all students who we were aware of that had indicated a desire to relocate had started or completed the relocation process,” Barnwell said.

Students congregate in the corners of Ponder’s downstairs lobby area to converse with their friends. (Cody Ferguson)

Crane said that any student affected was offered compensation for any damages occurred during this incident. He didn’t have any personal property damaged, however. 

“There were 10 Ponder suites that were impacted directly by water damage. 4 of these suites had heavy damage, 2 have moderate damage, and 4 have minimal damage. Most students who chose to relocate, were able to stay in Ponder Hall,” Barnwell said.

Barnwell said they had a goal of returning all residents to their original rooms by Tuesday, November 7. Students were unhappy with the event, but they were glad to be communicated to and accommodated by the staff with Housing and Residence Life. 

“I was actually surprisingly calm during the event thanks to the numerous members of the housing team who assisted with the situation,” Crane said.
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in News
UNCA banner on quad.
New vice chancellor of admissions gives insight on Access Asheville program
The banners hung above Ramsey Library at UNC Asheville, including a banner representing the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians. These banners have since been taken down.
UNCA community says more should be done for Indigenous students
An image of the Moth Queen Botanica.
The Moth Queen opens shop doors in River Arts District
Picture of the Asian American Pacific Islander mental health panel at the Blue Ridge Room in Kimmel Arena.
Practitioners speak on mental health care for Asian American Pacific Islanders
Eva Rodriguez-Cué showcases Haywood Famous at Pride.
Former UNCA student to open coffee shop in Asheville
Racing Sims at the UNCA Campus Recreation Esports Center.
UNCA levels up campus experience with new Esports Center

The Blue Banner

The Student Voice of UNC Asheville
© 2023 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All The Blue Banner Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *