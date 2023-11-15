Looking behind the scenes of Porcelain Parrot

Latest Stories

The Blue Banner

The Student Voice of UNC Asheville
UNCA banner on quad.
New vice chancellor of admissions gives insight on Access Asheville program
The banners hung above Ramsey Library at UNC Asheville, including a banner representing the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians. These banners have since been taken down.
UNCA community says more should be done for Indigenous students
The destruction pictured is a result of one of the pipe malfunctions within Ponder.
Sleeping areas turned into swimming pools in Ponder hall
An image of the Moth Queen Botanica.
The Moth Queen opens shop doors in River Arts District
Picture of the Asian American Pacific Islander mental health panel at the Blue Ridge Room in Kimmel Arena.
Practitioners speak on mental health care for Asian American Pacific Islanders
UAB Guard Eric Gaines shoots three-pointer in the corner.
Clemson squeaks by UAB 77-76 after PJ Hall pours in 27 points
Maryland Forward Julian Reese boxes out Davidson Guard Reed Bailey.
Durkin hits game winner as Davidson upsets Maryland
Sunset at Bank of America Stadium during the Colts-Panthers game.
An away fan’s experience at a Carolina Panthers game
UNCA Womens Golf team poses for photo.
UNC Asheville works to level up their athletic programs
Morgan Couglen preparing for a backwards or inwards dive.
UNCA Swim and Dive to host intrasquad meet
Protesters holding signs on Montford Avenue above Interstate 240.
Asheville community responds to Israel-Gaza conflict, amidst rising violence and casualties
Overview of ‘Goodwill Bins’, a wholesale thrift store on Patton Avenue.
Eco-shopping: Quality versus Quantity
Two-way grading: The role and dilemma of student feedback
Two-way grading: The role and dilemma of student feedback
Holocaust Permanent Exhibition in the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum, Washington, D.C.
Dear Mama, It Makes Sense Now
The cycle of Work, stress, Sleep is said to accompany feelings of burnout.
Burnt out? Me too. Let’s get through this together
A photo of Melinda Raines Tarot Cards
Spirituality skeptic experiences a tarot card reading for the first time
The band sits with Reaves to watch him perform small disappearing acts with his bowl of fries.
Looking behind the scenes of Porcelain Parrot
An image of the Moth Queen Botanica.
The Moth Queen opens shop doors in River Arts District
Wilcox poses in his office with a personalized mug from a former student’s business, Mica Town Brewing.
UNC Asheville faculty profiles: Professor Jeffrey Wilcox
Sunset at Bank of America Stadium during the Colts-Panthers game.
An away fan’s experience at a Carolina Panthers game
define (life)
Barbie Movie Q&A
Questions on the Quad Episode 9: Welcome Back!
Sneaker Culture in Asheville
Sneaker Culture in Asheville
UNCA Students and Staff walkout to protest against N.C. House Bills
UNCA Students and Staff walkout to protest against N.C. House Bills
Chris Wood is illuminated from behind by the set lighting as he lays down a driving upright bass riff.
Folk rock group The Wood Brothers makes a stop at The Salvage Station
A three dimensional shot of Menashe playing their guitar.
Frankie and the Witch Fingers rock out at The Grey Eagle
Hazel Freeman’s favorite piece called “Make Yourself at Home.
UNC Asheville art and music students share their inspirations and prepare for exhibitions
Oliver Pierce passionately sings as he’s accompanied by Middleton and Ahogado.
Genre bending “disco punk” group, Jive Talk shakes things up at The Salvage Station
Dubie hums into the mic and plays a calm, soulful chord progression.
Opening act for Noah Gundersen, Casey Dubie makes an impression at The Grey Eagle
Oct.4th, 2023 – Crossword
Oct. 2, 2023 – Quiz
Monday Sep. 4th, 2023 – Crossword
Monday Aug. 28, 2023 – Crossword
Monday Apr. 3rd, 2023 – Crossword
Diary of a Mad Black Scholar: Whats happening?
Diary of a Mad Black Scholar: What’s happening?
Diary of a Mad Black Scholar: A New Direction
Diary of a Mad Black Scholar: A New Direction
Diary of a Mad Black Scholar | Shiasia’s Hair Special
Graphic by Aaron Mathey
Diary of a Mad Black Scholar: Cultural Appropriation
Diary of a Mad Black Scholar: Gender and Sexuality
Diary of a Mad Black Scholar: Gender and Sexuality
Submit to the Banner!

The Blue Banner

The Student Voice of UNC Asheville

The Blue Banner

The Student Voice of UNC Asheville
Trending Stories
1

Asheville community responds to Israel-Gaza conflict, amidst rising violence and casualties

2

The Barbie movie’s revolutionary effect on society

3

An away fan’s experience at a Carolina Panthers game

Looking behind the scenes of Porcelain Parrot

Cody Ferguson, Assistant Arts & Features Editor
November 15, 2023
The+band+sits+with+Reaves+to+watch+him+perform+small+disappearing+acts+with+his+bowl+of+fries.+%0A
Allison Ward
The band sits with Reaves to watch him perform small disappearing acts with his bowl of fries.

Amongst the many talented students at UNC Asheville lie four whose ambitions within music have started to become realized through a little gig band called Porcelain Parrot.

“Jon, Brandon and I jammed out in a practice room on campus our freshman year. Noah joined the fray after to play lead, and we started hitting practices pretty regularly after that,” said Nathan Reaves, a 20-year-old junior, bassist and mass communication major at UNCA.

It’s been around a year and a half since they’ve joined together, but the inception started with a solo project the lead singer, Jonathan Davis was working on. He figured it would be cool to use that project’s name as the name of the band and thus, Porcelain Parrot was born. 

Being full-time students as well, the entirety of the band has a lot of activities they have to focus on outside of the gigs they play. Lead guitarist Noah Brackett, 20-year-old junior and music technology major, loves to play basketball in his downtime.

If I’m not doing something music-related there is a good chance it is basketball related. I also love tinkering with my guitars, switching out pickups and electronics or trying new things,” Brackett said.

Reaves is currently in a directing class at UNCA where he gets to work in small groups to produce short films. He’s often working independently to make soundtracks and unique music for the films, but has enjoyed opportunities to direct and write scripts. His most recent group project was named Half Past Whiskey.

“I’ve been working on a new music project with some friends called Bask! It’s an indie pop-funk band, really fun stuff. Me and a good friend of mine have also been working on a social media food channel called Crum Eats where we cook and eat just about everything,” Reaves said.

The drummer of Porcelain Parrot, Brandon Grovenger, has a couple side projects he works on with Brackett. His current project is called S.O.T.S, an alternative hip-hop music group on Spotify.

Outside of Porcelain Parrot my main ambition is to get into studio work and be an engineer,” said Grovenger, 20-year-old junior and music technology major.

Davis is still ambitiously working through his school year, balancing the work of his music projects with his regular school schedule. He has plans to continue producing and writing music under the Porcelain Parrot name, with a bigger project in mind for the future.

“I’ve been working hard on an album mostly recorded by myself, with some overdubs from my bandmates, for the past two years,” Davis said.

Porcelain Parrot takes a lot of pride in the crowd’s enjoyment in their sets. They want an engaged crowd that is shouting for more music when they’re trying to head off stage. Forming a set that keeps the crowd yearning for more takes time and practice.

“We try to build energy throughout the set and have a good pace to keep people engaged. For example, before we play our ‘hit’ song we play a cover of ‘Rock n Roll’ by Led Zeppelin to get the crowd’s energy going,” Reaves said.

Brackett said they’re usually checking over the set three or four times in practice just to perfect the order of everything and figure out what songs do and don’t work for their sets. 

“My favorite part of music is performing, and your set and setlist can determine so much of how the performance is received. For me, I think a good set should have a balance of tension and release; I like to start loud and big, cool out in the middle, and end as strong as we started,” Brackett said.

This performance and crowd work is something Davis is still learning to balance. He wants to have a certain flow between songs that leaves little time for the crowd to get bored and wants everyone to be super engaged with the music. 

“The most important thing I’ve learned recently is to talk less, and play more. Stage banter is hard and people are there to hear the music,” Davis said.

There are some things that just make a performance feel like a show. One week they were playing “Helter Skelter” and Brackett would start a long solo with just him. The rest of the band started giving him these held up hands like they were trying to give him extra energy and power through their fingertips.

“The rest of the crowd joined us in this action one night, and over time it’s become one of my favorite moments playing live music,” Davis said.

This whole endeavor has been a massive learning process for the entire band. From getting in contact with venues to working with new people and being creatively invested in someone else’s project, it has all been a culmination of new experiences and interesting events. Their biggest hurdle starting out was to find gigs around Asheville. 

“The truth is it’s not very easy finding gigs in the first place. We usually take what we can find, and so far we’ve played at places we know are established either through personal experience or word of mouth,” Brackett said.

The band was lucky to have a group of friends running a house venue for the very start of their journey. Tan Universe, a band that has since dispersed and had the lead singer move to Los Angeles, was a massive help for them starting off. Many of the other band members are pursuing other ventures in Asheville.

“I’ve found myself prone to anxiety when reaching out to venues, following up, etc. My schedule has been so full for so long that sometimes I need to take a break to prioritize school or my personal life. It’s all a great balancing act but I can feel it slowly getting better, as time goes on,” Davis said.

All this said, The band carries on taking whatever gigs they can just to get their name out there. They’re never sure who they’ll meet or what opportunities they might find just playing a random gig in Asheville. A few dollars of pay is certainly worth the exposure these small venues can provide according to Reaves and Grovenger.

“My plan after I graduate is to work a lot, and to play as many gigs as possible. Going on tour would be absolutely awesome! I want to continue to make meaningful personal and professional connections here and to get as involved with the community as possible,” Davis said.

Grovenger plans to graduate next spring and wants to remain in Asheville for a while to pursue studio work. There are opportunities and connections for him to move to LA when he’s ready, but getting some experience where he lives is opportunity enough right now. 

“I’ll be graduating in spring 2025. I don’t have any immediate plans. I imagine I’ll probably take a couple of years to continue playing music and maybe look for job opportunities at recording studios or other related fields,” Brackett said.

Reaves is graduating in spring 2025 as well, and is entirely focused on creating new and interesting connections after graduation. He’s not locked himself down to any one plan but wants to continue pursuing the projects he’s passionate about. 
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Arts & Features
A photo of Melinda Raines Tarot Cards
Spirituality skeptic experiences a tarot card reading for the first time
An image of the Moth Queen Botanica.
The Moth Queen opens shop doors in River Arts District
Wilcox poses in his office with a personalized mug from a former student’s business, Mica Town Brewing.
UNC Asheville faculty profiles: Professor Jeffrey Wilcox
Sunset at Bank of America Stadium during the Colts-Panthers game.
An away fan’s experience at a Carolina Panthers game
Hazel Freeman’s favorite piece called “Make Yourself at Home.
UNC Asheville art and music students share their inspirations and prepare for exhibitions
Josie Beers performing a comedy act at Noble Cider & Mead in downtown Asheville
Asheville stand-up comedians entertain the audience at Noble Cider & Mead

The Blue Banner

The Student Voice of UNC Asheville
© 2023 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All The Blue Banner Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *