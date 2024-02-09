Latest Stories

The Blue Banner

The Student Voice of UNC Asheville
The UNC Asheville quad after a light dusting of snow and rain on Jan. 19.
Snow falls on Asheville, except it doesn’t
Students holding up signs at the protest Tuesday with Marcos Martinez speaking in the background.
Student protesters assemble outside of budget cut meeting demanding change
Vergara releasing a rehabilitated bird back into nature.
Local wildlife conservation and rehabilitation center makes commendable efforts to rehabilitate injured and displaced animals
Overwatch 2 Esports team poses for a photograph.
UNCA esports set to play against TeamUSA in Big South conference
UNC Asheville course ambassadors continue to support students in the spring semester
Pictured is the Esports Center located on the main floor of the Sherril Center at UNC Asheville.
Assistant director of campus recreation improves the abilities of esports players through passion and commitment
Overwatch 2 Esports team poses for a photograph.
UNCA esports set to play against TeamUSA in Big South conference
Abe Kaplan, right, in a tournament competing in an epée match.
A Greensboro Teen’s Dreams of the 2028 Paralympics
Armando Bacot of the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill Men’s Basketball team jumping for a slam dunk.
A disabled person’s struggle with systemic ableism at sport events
UAB Guard Eric Gaines shoots three-pointer in the corner.
Clemson squeaks by UAB 77-76 after PJ Hall pours in 27 points
Protesters holding signs on Montford Avenue above Interstate 240.
Asheville community responds to Israel-Gaza conflict, amidst rising violence and casualties
Overview of ‘Goodwill Bins’, a wholesale thrift store on Patton Avenue.
Eco-shopping: Quality versus Quantity
Two-way grading: The role and dilemma of student feedback
Two-way grading: The role and dilemma of student feedback
Holocaust Permanent Exhibition in the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum, Washington, D.C.
Dear Mama, It Makes Sense Now
The cycle of Work, stress, Sleep is said to accompany feelings of burnout.
Burnt out? Me too. Let’s get through this together
James Madden, 58, plays his Guitar Hero guitar alongside his dog, Daisy, at the Grateful Family Band’s show at One World Brewing on Jan. 30.
A peek into Asheville’s Grateful Dead community
Pictured is the Esports Center located on the main floor of the Sherril Center at UNC Asheville.
Assistant director of campus recreation improves the abilities of esports players through passion and commitment
“Memorabilia from the Disney College Program” - photo provided and taken by Ava Wolchesky
From Asheville to Orlando: a look inside the Bulldogs who have participated in the Disney College Program and its benefits.
Thomas Solar posing with the Asheville Dungeon Masters
Dungeons n Drafts rolls into Asheville
Ellie Struble holding her France-shaped charcuterie board.
UNC Asheville brings a taste of France to campus
define (life)
Barbie Movie Q&A
Questions on the Quad Episode 9: Welcome Back!
Sneaker Culture in Asheville
Sneaker Culture in Asheville
UNCA Students and Staff walkout to protest against N.C. House Bills
UNCA Students and Staff walkout to protest against N.C. House Bills
Holiday Highlights: Warren Haynes and the 32nd annual Christmas jam
Fletcher Chirstmas Extravaganza Holiday Market
Holiday Highlights: The Arboretum’s stunning winter lights
Throwback Thursday: Local band ‘Socialist Anxiety’ rocks the DIY concert scene dressed as Marge Simpson
Chris Wood is illuminated from behind by the set lighting as he lays down a driving upright bass riff.
Folk rock group The Wood Brothers makes a stop at The Salvage Station
Monday February 12th, 2024 – Crossword
Oct.4th, 2023 – Crossword
Oct. 2, 2023 – Quiz
Monday Sep. 4th, 2023 – Crossword
Monday Aug. 28, 2023 – Crossword
Diary of a Mad Black Scholar: Whats happening?
Diary of a Mad Black Scholar: What’s happening?
Diary of a Mad Black Scholar: A New Direction
Diary of a Mad Black Scholar: A New Direction
Diary of a Mad Black Scholar | Shiasia’s Hair Special
Graphic by Aaron Mathey
Diary of a Mad Black Scholar: Cultural Appropriation
Diary of a Mad Black Scholar: Gender and Sexuality
Diary of a Mad Black Scholar: Gender and Sexuality
Submit to the Banner!

The Blue Banner

The Student Voice of UNC Asheville

The Blue Banner

The Student Voice of UNC Asheville
Trending Stories
1

Snow falls on Asheville, except it doesn’t

2

Preacher in Candler, North Carolina speaks on seeking salvation amidst the end times in Prophecies Of Hope

3

The Barbie movie’s revolutionary effect on society

Assistant director of campus recreation improves the abilities of esports players through passion and commitment

Jon Grunau, [email protected], Arts & Features Writer
February 9, 2024
Pictured+is+the+Esports+Center+located+on+the+main+floor+of+the+Sherril+Center+at+UNC+Asheville.
Pictured is the Esports Center located on the main floor of the Sherril Center at UNC Asheville.

As the assistant director of campus recreation, esports and sports, Nicholas Braylan has recently been devoting his time to improving the Esports Center on campus in preparation for the upcoming Big South conference this Spring. 

“We want kids who are dedicated enough to play, compete and help build community teams before eventually graduating,” Nicholas said. “Passion, drive and commitment are all important if you want to succeed.”

Having begun his career in esports in Argentina with his coaching academy startup True Neutral, Nicholas has plenty of experience in job scouting, freelance work and evaluations, all things he has used to his advantage in order to provide the best for the students of UNC Asheville. 

“Coaching in the United States is expensive, since finding someone with a strong understanding of the game as well as maturity and responsibility is difficult,” Nicholas said. “That’s why I’m so glad to have my resources in South America.” 

These include ex-Overwatch pro Sebastian Moreno, who qualified for the Overwatch World Cup in 2019 but was unable to attend due to host company Blizzard refusing to foot the travel cost for any country not in the top ten. This included 12 more countries that were forced to drop out due to lack of funding.

“Many schools across the world have less than we have, and yet their level of discipline and commitment is greater than many schools in America. I don’t want to squander the resources we’re privileged enough to have,” Nicholas said.

When asked, Nicholas was more than happy to talk about what he hopes for the future of esports at UNCA. 

“The pro scene is getting tons of kids into games. Whether we want it or not, the esports scene is going to become huge,” Nicholas said. “If you’re good at one of the mainline games, your chances of getting into a good college out of high school are much higher.”

As an example, Rocket League lowered the minimum age of competition from 15 to 13. Where before the top 8 in America would make the prize pool, now the top 128 can make money in a tournament. 

“Back in the day there was a huge grassroots demand for esports players, and it’s only nowadays that we’re seeing the level of support and investment we needed back then. Instead of bringing in their own computers, students have access to premium computers in the Esports Center,” Nicholas said. 

With over 160 million dollars in esports scholarships offered in the United States this last year, esports is set to rise higher in the world of organized sports as the next generation of esports stars begin to enter higher education. 

“As colleges, we need to be prepared for the huge pipeline of potential players coming in from middle schools and high schools. It’s going to be spicy,” Nicholas said. 

 
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Arts & Features
James Madden, 58, plays his Guitar Hero guitar alongside his dog, Daisy, at the Grateful Family Band’s show at One World Brewing on Jan. 30.
A peek into Asheville’s Grateful Dead community
“Memorabilia from the Disney College Program” - photo provided and taken by Ava Wolchesky
From Asheville to Orlando: a look inside the Bulldogs who have participated in the Disney College Program and its benefits.
Thomas Solar posing with the Asheville Dungeon Masters
Dungeons n Drafts rolls into Asheville
Ellie Struble holding her France-shaped charcuterie board.
UNC Asheville brings a taste of France to campus
Richard Halversen, 79, leading Prophecies of Hope in Mount Pisgah Academy SDA Church in Candler, NC on Jan. 23.
Preacher in Candler, North Carolina speaks on seeking salvation amidst the end times in Prophecies Of Hope
Romero and Elle work alongside each other in West Asheville.
Artists of Asheville
More in Sports
Overwatch 2 Esports team poses for a photograph.
UNCA esports set to play against TeamUSA in Big South conference
Abe Kaplan, right, in a tournament competing in an epée match.
A Greensboro Teen’s Dreams of the 2028 Paralympics
Armando Bacot of the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill Men’s Basketball team jumping for a slam dunk.
A disabled person’s struggle with systemic ableism at sport events
UAB Guard Eric Gaines shoots three-pointer in the corner.
Clemson squeaks by UAB 77-76 after PJ Hall pours in 27 points
Maryland Forward Julian Reese boxes out Davidson Guard Reed Bailey.
Durkin hits game winner as Davidson upsets Maryland
Sunset at Bank of America Stadium during the Colts-Panthers game.
An away fan’s experience at a Carolina Panthers game

The Blue Banner

The Student Voice of UNC Asheville
© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All The Blue Banner Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *