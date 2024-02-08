Latest Stories

The Blue Banner

The Student Voice of UNC Asheville
The UNC Asheville quad after a light dusting of snow and rain on Jan. 19.
Snow falls on Asheville, except it doesn’t
Students holding up signs at the protest Tuesday with Marcos Martinez speaking in the background.
Student protesters assemble outside of budget cut meeting demanding change
Vergara releasing a rehabilitated bird back into nature.
Local wildlife conservation and rehabilitation center makes commendable efforts to rehabilitate injured and displaced animals
Overwatch 2 Esports team poses for a photograph.
UNCA esports set to play against TeamUSA in Big South conference
UNC Asheville course ambassadors continue to support students in the spring semester
Pictured is the Esports Center located on the main floor of the Sherril Center at UNC Asheville.
Assistant director of campus recreation improves the abilities of esports players through passion and commitment
Overwatch 2 Esports team poses for a photograph.
UNCA esports set to play against TeamUSA in Big South conference
Abe Kaplan, right, in a tournament competing in an epée match.
A Greensboro Teen’s Dreams of the 2028 Paralympics
Armando Bacot of the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill Men’s Basketball team jumping for a slam dunk.
A disabled person’s struggle with systemic ableism at sport events
UAB Guard Eric Gaines shoots three-pointer in the corner.
Clemson squeaks by UAB 77-76 after PJ Hall pours in 27 points
Protesters holding signs on Montford Avenue above Interstate 240.
Asheville community responds to Israel-Gaza conflict, amidst rising violence and casualties
Overview of ‘Goodwill Bins’, a wholesale thrift store on Patton Avenue.
Eco-shopping: Quality versus Quantity
Two-way grading: The role and dilemma of student feedback
Two-way grading: The role and dilemma of student feedback
Holocaust Permanent Exhibition in the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum, Washington, D.C.
Dear Mama, It Makes Sense Now
The cycle of Work, stress, Sleep is said to accompany feelings of burnout.
Burnt out? Me too. Let’s get through this together
James Madden, 58, plays his Guitar Hero guitar alongside his dog, Daisy, at the Grateful Family Band’s show at One World Brewing on Jan. 30.
A peek into Asheville’s Grateful Dead community
Pictured is the Esports Center located on the main floor of the Sherril Center at UNC Asheville.
Assistant director of campus recreation improves the abilities of esports players through passion and commitment
“Memorabilia from the Disney College Program” - photo provided and taken by Ava Wolchesky
From Asheville to Orlando: a look inside the Bulldogs who have participated in the Disney College Program and its benefits.
Thomas Solar posing with the Asheville Dungeon Masters
Dungeons n Drafts rolls into Asheville
Ellie Struble holding her France-shaped charcuterie board.
UNC Asheville brings a taste of France to campus
define (life)
Barbie Movie Q&A
Questions on the Quad Episode 9: Welcome Back!
Sneaker Culture in Asheville
Sneaker Culture in Asheville
UNCA Students and Staff walkout to protest against N.C. House Bills
UNCA Students and Staff walkout to protest against N.C. House Bills
Holiday Highlights: Warren Haynes and the 32nd annual Christmas jam
Fletcher Chirstmas Extravaganza Holiday Market
Holiday Highlights: The Arboretum’s stunning winter lights
Throwback Thursday: Local band ‘Socialist Anxiety’ rocks the DIY concert scene dressed as Marge Simpson
Chris Wood is illuminated from behind by the set lighting as he lays down a driving upright bass riff.
Folk rock group The Wood Brothers makes a stop at The Salvage Station
Monday February 12th, 2024 – Crossword
Oct.4th, 2023 – Crossword
Oct. 2, 2023 – Quiz
Monday Sep. 4th, 2023 – Crossword
Monday Aug. 28, 2023 – Crossword
Diary of a Mad Black Scholar: Whats happening?
Diary of a Mad Black Scholar: What’s happening?
Diary of a Mad Black Scholar: A New Direction
Diary of a Mad Black Scholar: A New Direction
Diary of a Mad Black Scholar | Shiasia’s Hair Special
Graphic by Aaron Mathey
Diary of a Mad Black Scholar: Cultural Appropriation
Diary of a Mad Black Scholar: Gender and Sexuality
Diary of a Mad Black Scholar: Gender and Sexuality
Submit to the Banner!

The Blue Banner

The Student Voice of UNC Asheville

The Blue Banner

The Student Voice of UNC Asheville
Trending Stories
1

Snow falls on Asheville, except it doesn’t

2

Preacher in Candler, North Carolina speaks on seeking salvation amidst the end times in Prophecies Of Hope

3

The Barbie movie’s revolutionary effect on society

Snow falls on Asheville, except it doesn’t

Joshua Staley, [email protected], News Editor
February 8, 2024
The+UNC+Asheville+quad+after+a+light+dusting+of+snow+and+rain+on+Jan.+19.+%0A
The UNC Asheville quad after a light dusting of snow and rain on Jan. 19.

With Punxsutawney Phil predicting an early spring for the United States, many here at UNC Asheville are left wondering if they’ll get to see a winter wonderland before the flowers start to bloom. 

“Our students get very excited when rumors of snow start flying. Many have been known to chase the snow and drive to the N.C.-Tenn. border to have the best chance of observing dramatic snowfall rates,” Atmospheric Science professor George Miller said.

Despite the student enthusiasm for braving harsh conditions when traction is questionable and visibility is poor, Miller said there are two factors making snowfall in Asheville more rare than one might hope.

“El Niño activates the right kinds of storms. The type that moves across the Gulf of Mexico to our south and, potentially, brings lots of snow to Asheville. The other factor is to get cold air to Asheville at the same time the gulf low is moving through our region to the south. Getting both components happening at the right time makes these events relatively rare,” Miller said.

According to professor Miller, the cold air source has been shrinking measurably over the last several winters. Asheville’s location in the French Broad River Valley also affects the nature of its weather patterns.

“If the mountains take on moisture then the river valleys often make us too warm to observe snow. Weather observers in the mountains living at and above 3,000 feet in elevation often report accumulating snow when we here in Asheville just experience cold rain,” Miller said.

 Atmospheric science senior Alex Parker echoed Miller’s sentiment on how the mountains might impact snowfall in the area.

“The mountains can sometimes act as a wall protecting us from heavy snowfall, but sometimes they enhance the snowfall. Which one you get depends on the environmental conditions,” Parker said.

The events bringing Asheville the most snow are northwest flow snow events, according to Parker. 

“The windward side of the mountain range usually gets more snow accumulation than the leeward side. Lifting enhances precipitation on the northwest side of the mountains during these events. This means Asheville won’t get much snow unless the flow from the northwest is strong enough to ‘push’ snow over the mountains and into the valley,” Parker said.

On Jan. 19 Asheville got a dusting of snow throughout the day, and according to senior Jason Leveille, several of his classmates got distracted during the snow event, and kept looking at radar and their observation tower to see what was happening on campus.

“We all get very excited when there is even a possibility of snow, especially since snow accumulation days on campus have been few and far between for the past couple years. I love watching snow fall, even if it does not accumulate,” said the atmospheric science major.

With only one more month of winter left, the window of opportunity for snowfall continues to shrink. Despite this, it’s best to brush up on winter-related protocols in the chance the temperature in Asheville dips, according to Leveille.

“Always make sure you dress warmly, especially on days where temperatures go well below freezing. If you don’t have the ability to go places where higher accumulations occur, you can go outside when it snows and just enjoy the sight of it falling. That is something I like to do when it snows because of how pretty it can be,” Leveille said.

For anyone who can’t get enough of the snow, greater chances of snowfall are almost guaranteed north of Asheville, along the N.C.-Tenn. border, according to Miller.

“The closer you can get yourself to the spine of the Appalachians, the better the chances of having a lot of fun observing and playing in the snow. The best scenario is to get there in plenty of time and have a place to stay as a back-up plan in case more snow accumulates than expected,” Miller said.
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in News
Students holding up signs at the protest Tuesday with Marcos Martinez speaking in the background.
Student protesters assemble outside of budget cut meeting demanding change
Vergara releasing a rehabilitated bird back into nature.
Local wildlife conservation and rehabilitation center makes commendable efforts to rehabilitate injured and displaced animals
Overwatch 2 Esports team poses for a photograph.
UNCA esports set to play against TeamUSA in Big South conference
UNC Asheville course ambassadors continue to support students in the spring semester
March for Our Lives is a coalition dedicated to ending gun violence and motivating those of us that can help. -- Photo created with Canva and resources from Pixabay
Asheville scholars debate the cause of gun violence in the United States
UNC Asheville faces numerous reports of suspicious persons on campus

The Blue Banner

The Student Voice of UNC Asheville
© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All The Blue Banner Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *