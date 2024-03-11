Latest Stories

UNC Asheville drama department struggles to keep up with university updates
UNC Asheville set to begin Lipinsky Hall renovations
Music students share how Lipinsky Hall renovations will impact their learning experience
UNCA students pose outside the Reynolds Village voting location.
UNC Asheville graduates, faculty navigate political dynamics amid early voting
Ramsey Library’s Media Design Lab will move upstairs and parts of Lipinsky will move in during its renovation
UNCAs track team poses for a group photo at the USC Carolina Challenge meet
UNC Asheville’s track and field team race to the finish line
Esports coaches leading the way with strategy and commitment
New Paralympic and Olympic Mascots bring delight to the World audience
Pictured is the Esports Center located on the main floor of the Sherril Center at UNC Asheville.
Assistant director of campus recreation improves the abilities of esports players through passion and commitment
Protesters holding signs on Montford Avenue above Interstate 240.
Asheville community responds to Israel-Gaza conflict, amidst rising violence and casualties
Overview of ‘Goodwill Bins’, a wholesale thrift store on Patton Avenue.
Eco-shopping: Quality versus Quantity
Holocaust Permanent Exhibition in the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum, Washington, D.C.
Dear Mama, It Makes Sense Now
The cycle of Work, stress, Sleep is said to accompany feelings of burnout.
Burnt out? Me too. Let’s get through this together
Mike Stagemans Airbnb in West Asheville
A local perspective on owning Airbnb
Robert (Bob) Martin, 79, inside Davidson’s Fort Historic Park in Old Fort, N.C. on Feb. 17.
Third Saturday Muster at Davison’s Fort Historic Park places an emphasis on local history
Jacob Eaton posed with his van after renovations in Asheville.
A young adult’s experience with overcoming the challenges of gap years and independent travel
Justin Morris, vocalist and guitarist plays during Sluices set at Eulogy.
University of North Carolina at Asheville alum takes stage with indie-folk band as they embark on tour.
An Inside Look at the UNCA Ceramics Department
Questions on the Quad: Episode 10
define (life)
Barbie Movie Q&A
Questions on the Quad Episode 9: Welcome Back!
Holiday Highlights: Warren Haynes and the 32nd annual Christmas jam
Fletcher Chirstmas Extravaganza Holiday Market
Holiday Highlights: The Arboretum’s stunning winter lights
Throwback Thursday: Local band ‘Socialist Anxiety’ rocks the DIY concert scene dressed as Marge Simpson
Chris Wood is illuminated from behind by the set lighting as he lays down a driving upright bass riff.
Folk rock group The Wood Brothers makes a stop at The Salvage Station
Monday March 4, 2024 – Crossword
Monday February 26, 2024 – Crossword
Monday February 19th, 2024 – Crossword
Monday February 12th, 2024 – Crossword
Oct.4th, 2023 – Crossword
Diary of a Mad Black Scholar | Shiasia’s Hair Special
Graphic by Aaron Mathey
Diary of a Mad Black Scholar: Cultural Appropriation
Adrian Davis, Contributor
March 11, 2024

UNCA campus operations and Ramsey Library staff prepare themselves for the coming Lipinsky Hall renovations. During construction, Lipinsky Hall will be emptied and locations across campus will be utilized as temporary classrooms, offices and performance areas. 

“We have funding for the project and we’re getting ready to start design work and design work will take us about 18 months,” said David Todd, associate vice chancellor for campus operations. “Once that’s done we’ll start construction which will take another, roughly, 18 months.” 

The state funded renovation is in its early stages and its design team is made up of half of the Lipinsky Hall faculty, Todd said. Campus operations will soon choose the head designer. 

“We’ll go through what’s called programming,” Todd said. “So if you need a classroom, how many students need to fit in that classroom, and does it need to be a smart classroom? Once we get through that we’ll start to decide how the building is actually affected.” 

Ramsey Library and Highsmith Student Union will be two of the central locations used for temporary relocation, Todd said. 

“A portion of the lower level of Ramsey Library is one of the flex locations on campus where units displaced by the Lipinsky renovation will be temporarily relocated,” said Brandy Bourne, university librarian. 

Ramsey Library proposed a plan to potentially relocate the Media Design Lab and CrAFT Studio alongside the Writing Center, Research Services, Tutoring Center and IT Help Desk, Bourne said. 

“Last year, it was proposed this move could accomplish two goals: better serving students and providing much needed temporary space during the Lipinsky renovation,” Bourne said. 

Ramsey librarians reviewed books in sections Q-Z that show no sign of being reshelved or checked out in 20 years, Bourne said. Faculty marked books to easily access titles under review, while some departments across campus decided to move underused books to areas within their buildings. The library will convert a number of physical books into e-books.

Bourne said Ramsey Library consulted with other UNC system libraries as well as with the American Library Association, which recommended this method of collection review and management. 

“The process has been an opportunity to ensure the books on our shelves align with current research and pedagogical needs, and faculty were invited to consider both what is and isn’t there,” Bourne said. 

Through this process, Bourne said, Ramsey Library is working alongside its Western North Carolina Library Network partners, Western Carolina University and Appalachian State University, to create a shared library system. 

“In the spirit of viva la print media, it’s tragic,” said Rory Killian, a second year jazz and contemporary major. 

Killian, an avid visitor to the library, said he found himself distraught at the thought of books being removed, but after receiving more information the removal became less sensational. 

“The library is a stellar institution,” Killian said. “At least the upper floor, but I’ve never really been directed to the main floor and that collection of books (under review).” 

Although Killian is a music student, he said he hardly spends his time in Lipinsky Hall unless he is in class. He studies in different locations across campus and checks out books from the library ranging from music to literature. 

“I’m not a music tech student, and I’m not really reliant on the studios and recording space,” Killian said. “For me it’s really the instructions from the professors.” 

Killian said he spends a great amount of time in his room practicing and is not too stressed about the Lipinsky or library renovations. 

“As long as they’re not burning books, I won’t lose any sleep,” Killian said.
