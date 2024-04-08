Ensuring AI makes appropriate decisions

Latest Stories

The Blue Banner

The Student Voice of UNC Asheville
Graphic by Sarah Booth.
Blue Banner budget crisis survey gathers ranged student responses regarding cuts
A voter enters the Reynolds Village polling location.
Voter suppression tactics, campaign strategies and the authority they maintain over voters
A resident received an Amazon package outside their door.
Small businesses say online shopping endangers livelihood
UNC Asheville drama department struggles to keep up with university updates
UNC Asheville set to begin Lipinsky Hall renovations
Separating the athletics from the athlete and finding happiness outside your sport
Separating the athletics from the athlete and finding happiness outside your sport
Greg Gantt Jr. preparing for a lay-up during a game.
Greg Gantt Jr. road to recovery
UNCAs track team poses for a group photo at the USC Carolina Challenge meet
UNC Asheville’s track and field team race to the finish line
Esports coaches leading the way with strategy and commitment
New Paralympic and Olympic Mascots bring delight to the World audience
A student’s perspective on traveling and concerts
Five books that will fill the A Court of Thorns and Roses-sized void in your soul
Five books that will fill the A Court of Thorns and Roses-sized void in your soul
Helldivers II: A childhood dream
Graphic by Sarah Booth.
Blue Banner budget crisis survey gathers ranged student responses regarding cuts
Protesters holding signs on Montford Avenue above Interstate 240.
Asheville community responds to Israel-Gaza conflict, amidst rising violence and casualties
The eclectic visuals of Chevron draw in locals and tourists.
Local bead and craft store continues to thrive under new management
Five books that will fill the A Court of Thorns and Roses-sized void in your soul
Five books that will fill the A Court of Thorns and Roses-sized void in your soul
Megan Abernethy conducting the Mountain Laurel interest meeting.
UNCA Student launches fashion magazine as a creative outlet for campus
Mangione’s Monday Munchies: A cafe that opened within the past year and a true hidden gem: The Undertow
Mangione’s Monday Munchies: A cafe that opened within the past year and a true hidden gem: The Undertow
Mike Stagemans Airbnb in West Asheville
A local perspective on owning Airbnb
An Inside Look at the UNCA Ceramics Department
Questions on the Quad: Episode 10
define (life)
Barbie Movie Q&A
Questions on the Quad Episode 9: Welcome Back!
Holiday Highlights: Warren Haynes and the 32nd annual Christmas jam
Fletcher Chirstmas Extravaganza Holiday Market
Holiday Highlights: The Arboretum’s stunning winter lights
Throwback Thursday: Local band ‘Socialist Anxiety’ rocks the DIY concert scene dressed as Marge Simpson
Chris Wood is illuminated from behind by the set lighting as he lays down a driving upright bass riff.
Folk rock group The Wood Brothers makes a stop at The Salvage Station
Monday March 4, 2024 – Crossword
Monday February 26, 2024 – Crossword
Monday February 19th, 2024 – Crossword
Monday February 12th, 2024 – Crossword
Oct.4th, 2023 – Crossword
Diary of a Mad Black Scholar: Whats happening?
Diary of a Mad Black Scholar: What’s happening?
Diary of a Mad Black Scholar: A New Direction
Diary of a Mad Black Scholar: A New Direction
Diary of a Mad Black Scholar | Shiasia’s Hair Special
Graphic by Aaron Mathey
Diary of a Mad Black Scholar: Cultural Appropriation
Diary of a Mad Black Scholar: Gender and Sexuality
Diary of a Mad Black Scholar: Gender and Sexuality
Submit to the Banner!

The Blue Banner

The Student Voice of UNC Asheville

The Blue Banner
Trending Stories
1

A further dive into Asheville’s Grateful Dead scene

2

The Barbie movie’s revolutionary effect on society

3

Greg Gantt Jr. road to recovery

Ensuring AI makes appropriate decisions

Jon Grunau, Sports writer, [email protected]
April 8, 2024
Several+examples+of+AI-driven+programs.
Several examples of AI-driven programs.

As the possibilities of AI continue to grow and change, bigger questions are being asked by leading experts in the field who are trying to break the current constraints of artificial intelligence. 

During a presentation on March 5th sponsored by the Department of Mass Communication as well as the Department of Political Science and Business, Mark Keith, Director of Merlynn Intelligence Technologies goes into detail on the currently evolving world of AI. 

“Some of the work being done in Europe and overseas where telehealth is exploding much more rapidly than in the United States, some of the interactions are done with artificial intelligence,” Keith said.

Describing a process to create what he called a “digital twin”, Keith elaborated on the specifics of his position in the company and the main goals in mind as they experiment with AI technology. 

“I work with people to use technology to build a digital twin that makes decisions the way they do,” Keith said. “When it comes to machines that are built to think for us and think like us, accountability is something we can’t let slip away.”

Keith describes how trust in machines works via a clever metaphor, given how we expect certain things to work when we use them.

“You want your technology to be trustworthy; when your calculator gives the wrong answer you know you have a broken calculator, but a similar issue with a sophisticated machine like an AI isn’t obvious.”

Keith stressed many times the importance of empathy and compassion in a digital twin since humans rely on our ability to connect with others on a meaningful level. According to Keith, if you go to the doctor for a broken bone and are faced with an AI doctor without empathy, it would be a harsh experience. 

“There’s a human element missing in current AI interactions, and having someone who understands pain and can have compassion is important,” Keith said. 

Unlike language models such as ChatGPT or Google Bard, Merlynn Intelligence seeks to create fully functional digital twins that not only understand context, but can extrapolate off of current knowledge and learn instead of having a knowledge cutoff. 

“The beauty of humans is we’re so good with context. It’s extremely important to be able to contextualize a situation or scenario, and we learn how to get smarter through those situations,” Keith said. “If your AI freezes its knowledge in time, it has to be constantly updated and can’t understand context without those constant updates.”

When Keith went on to discuss fully cognizant and aware AI, and the potential ramifications of owning and selling these sentient AI, Keith had this to say. 

“We’re not there yet, but it’s in the future. I don’t think I would want to sit on the committee that decides what the ethics are of that,” Keith said, “but it’s a real moral dilemma we’re fast approaching and will have to acknowledge soon.”

 
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Arts & Features
Erica Barbay and Brandon Zeh shop at VaVaVoom on Broadway Street in Asheville.
Sex toys get luckier than traditionalist men
Fans buy merchandise inside The Grey Eagle for “ The Eras Party.”
Taylor Swift’s rising stardom causes friction between fans
AI and the future
Kacey Ruppe is a portrait photographer studying at UNC Asheville.
Photography makes a comeback at UNC Asheville
Briggs poses next to her art at a school exhibition. Photo courtesy of MichaelAnne Briggs
Student-artist profile: MichaelAnne Briggs
Mangione’s Monday Munchies: BattleCat Coffee Bar
Mangione’s Monday Munchies: BattleCat Coffee Bar

The Blue Banner

The Student Voice of UNC Asheville
© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All The Blue Banner Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *