Lede your narrative

Protests at UNC Asheville spark chancellor and university police intervention
UNC Asheville students and instructors distraught over the future of liberal arts following budget deficit
UNCA student Nashanti Best speaking at the protest.
UNC Asheville students, faculty and staff protest UNC System policy that would remove DEI initiatives
The Blue Banner Wants You!
The Southside Community Orchard, across the street from the farm, following Volunteer Day, April 21, 2024.
Southside Community Farm seeking voters for safety
(Horse) Racing to the top
League of Legends terminology.
UNCA League of Legends takes first in stunning finals match against HPU
From passion to professional play: How a UNCA League of Legends MVP hit their stride
Mass communication students visit Charlotte to watch Hornets game
Separating the athletics from the athlete and finding happiness outside your sport
UNC Asheville Chancellor Kimberly Van Noort and Interim Provost Herman Holt discontinue diversity hiring program, causing faculty to respond with petition
A student’s perspective on traveling and concerts
Five books that will fill the A Court of Thorns and Roses-sized void in your soul
Helldivers II: A childhood dream
Graphic by Sarah Booth.
Blue Banner budget crisis survey gathers ranged student responses regarding cuts
UNC Asheville fashion spotlight
"A Murder on Campus" author, Brian Santana.
Virginia Olson murder subject of upcoming book by UNC Asheville alumnus
﻿Holland Rinaldi and Ellie Toth study in the Ramsey Library at UNCA.
Humanities courses provide critical thinking skills despite misconceptions
UNC Asheville students and instructors distraught over the future of liberal arts following budget deficit
The Village of Saunook Overlook is on the Blue Ridge Parkway, a central location in WNC.
Literature find its place in WNC with the help of writers and educators
An Inside Look at the UNCA Ceramics Department
Questions on the Quad: Episode 10
define (life)
Barbie Movie Q&A
Questions on the Quad Episode 9: Welcome Back!
UNC Asheville fashion spotlight
Holiday Highlights: Warren Haynes and the 32nd annual Christmas jam
Fletcher Chirstmas Extravaganza Holiday Market
Holiday Highlights: The Arboretum’s stunning winter lights
Throwback Thursday: Local band ‘Socialist Anxiety’ rocks the DIY concert scene dressed as Marge Simpson
Summer Wordsearch
UNCA Mass Comm faculty and Staff crossword
UNCA Sports – Wordsearch
Things That Start With the Letter ‘B’ – Wordsearch
Disney Movie Characters From the 90’s – Crossword
See our students UNC Asheville: Episode 1
Diary of a Mad Black Scholar: What's happening?
Diary of a Mad Black Scholar: A New Direction
Diary of a Mad Black Scholar | Shiasia’s Hair Special
Graphic by Aaron Mathey
Diary of a Mad Black Scholar: Cultural Appropriation
Submit to the Banner!
Sarah Booth, Co-Editor-in-Chief
September 6, 2024
Sarah booth
The view of Lake Michigan from the Pierce Stocking Scenic drive.

 

A beach is nestled on the edge of a small village along the Sleeping Bear shoreline. We stay long enough for the sand to be cold when we arrive, get warmed by the sun, and turn icy again when we leave. The sun sets just after 10, and families build fires in metal rings, filling the air with sweet smoke.

In front of the magenta-streaked horizon, children flock to a grand playset with slides that mingle with the clouds. I shimmy my way to the top of the slide and sit there, my feet dangling, terrified to let go and let the slide take me to the bottom. I sit there for stretches, and other children squeeze past me, flying down the slide without a second thought like it isn’t the scariest thing. 

*

Going back to school can feel like I am a little kid on a tall slide again, watching other kids slide past me without a care in the world. I see friends grow into different versions of themselves, and relationships evolve and change in the blink of an eye. With each passing year I see myself morphing into someone I’ve never met before. 

Even if you feel like you haven’t been able to do it in the past, take chances and speak out on what you believe in. Do the scary thing. Wear crazy eyeliner. Go for the internship you might not be qualified for. Get involved on campus like you wanted to last semester. Get your piece of writing published. You are more capable than you think you are. Don’t let others’ stories overtake your own. 

The Blue Banner is UNC Asheville’s resource for speaking out. Whether you have writing, video editing or marketing skills, or you have a specific topic you want to bring to light, the Blue Banner is the platform for UNCA students to use their voices. 

We publish everything from smut reviews and concert photo galleries to reporting on protests and local cold-case murders. The Blue Banner is always open to student contributions. If you feel there is a story that needs to be told, tell it. Don’t let your idea slip away from you because you think you aren’t qualified enough or don’t have enough experience. This is your chance to gain the experience you may not believe you have. 

The start of the school year is always an introspective time for me. Sometimes it is a new beginning and sometimes I am still sitting on the top of the slide waiting for the courage to go down. School can be overwhelming and change can be hard, but I know if I hold my ground and keep writing my story, eventually, I will gain the courage to do the scary thing and slide down the big slide. 

If you have a story to share or want to attend our meetings, please contact me at [email protected] or my co-editor, Brandon, at [email protected]

