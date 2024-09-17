The Blue Banner

The Student Voice of UNC Asheville
Logan Deaver researches candidates for the upcoming presidential election.
College students don’t go to the polls anymore because they don’t care
The wildfire smoke looming over UNC Asheville's campus.
Asheville asthmatics are apathetic toward smoke from Canada and pacific northwest
The empty theatre in the Belk building.
UNC Asheville staff and students left uneasy as chancellor cuts drama program
Students and faculty walk around the student involvement fair on Aug 27 to learn about different organizations on campus
Students find community through clubs at UNC Asheville
Kate Johnson and Gail Barksdale leading their volunteers during the blood drive.
UNC Asheville students continue to fight against the national blood shortage
(Horse) Racing to the top
League of Legends terminology.
UNCA League of Legends takes first in stunning finals match against HPU
From passion to professional play: How a UNCA League of Legends MVP hit their stride
Mass communication students visit Charlotte to watch Hornets game
Mass communication students visit Charlotte to watch Hornets game
Separating the athletics from the athlete and finding happiness outside your sport
Separating the athletics from the athlete and finding happiness outside your sport
UNC Asheville Chancellor Kimberly Van Noort and Interim Provost Herman Holt discontinue diversity hiring program, causing faculty to respond with petition
UNC Asheville Chancellor Kimberly Van Noort and Interim Provost Herman Holt discontinue diversity hiring program, causing faculty to respond with petition
A student’s perspective on traveling and concerts
Five books that will fill the A Court of Thorns and Roses-sized void in your soul
Five books that will fill the A Court of Thorns and Roses-sized void in your soul
Helldivers II: A childhood dream
Graphic by Sarah Booth.
Blue Banner budget crisis survey gathers ranged student responses regarding cuts
UNC Asheville fashion spotlight
"A Murder on Campus" author, Brian Santana.
Virginia Olson murder subject of upcoming book by UNC Asheville alumnus
﻿Holland Rinaldi and Ellie Toth study in the Ramsey Library at UNCA.
Humanities courses provide critical thinking skills despite misconceptions
UNC Asheville students and instructors distraught over the future of liberal arts following budget deficit
UNC Asheville students and instructors distraught over the future of liberal arts following budget deficit
The Village of Saunook Overlook is on the Blue Ridge Parkway, a central location in WNC.
Literature find its place in WNC with the help of writers and educators
An Inside Look at the UNCA Ceramics Department
Questions on the Quad: Episode 10
define (life)
Barbie Movie Q&A
Questions on the Quad Episode 9: Welcome Back!
Photography around Asheville
UNC Asheville fashion spotlight
UNC Asheville fashion spotlight
UNC Asheville fashion spotlight
Holiday Highlights: Warren Haynes and the 32nd annual Christmas jam
Autumn in Asheville crossword puzzle
UNC Asheville campus life trivia crossword
UNCA Asheville Trivia Crossword
Summer Wordsearch
UNCA Mass Comm faculty and Staff crossword
SOS UNCA: Episode 2
See our students UNC Asheville: Episode 1
Diary of a Mad Black Scholar: What's happening?
Diary of a Mad Black Scholar: What’s happening?
Diary of a Mad Black Scholar: A New Direction
Diary of a Mad Black Scholar: A New Direction
Diary of a Mad Black Scholar | Shiasia’s Hair Special
Submit to the Banner!
The Blue Banner

The Student Voice of UNC Asheville
The Blue Banner
Categories:

Students find community through clubs at UNC Asheville

CJ Long, Mcom student contributor, [email protected]
September 17, 2024
CJ Long
Students and faculty walk around the student involvement fair on Aug 27 to learn about different organizations on campus

After having trouble finding their places on campus, UNCA students Margaret Priest and Mara Matthews joined different clubs to find their people.

“College is about more than classroom learning, it’s about discovering yourself and student orgs allow students a venue to explore themselves,” said Ashley Moraguez, the adviser to the Political Science Club.

Students around campus find and build their own communities through student led organizations.

“We both benefited from the trip and from the skills that we discussed,” said Priest.

Priest co-founded the Community Arts Networking Society after an arts management career trek to NYC with the Career Center.

“We wanted to continue the sense of community that was fostered during that trip and to share that with others,” Priest said.

Priest said writing out the mission statement and drafting a constitution caused a creativity explosion once back on campus.

“I hope that students will develop a passion as well as direction for their undergraduate experience and for their future beyond that,” said the North Carolina native.

Priest said anyone can write a resume whether someone is a psych major or a bio major.

“I want the club to be a space where people can talk about their unique experiences in their department,” Priest said.

According to Priest, hearing about real experiences, the struggles and successes that people go through is important as these are the things that you don’t hear about if you’re doing it on your own.

“Student orgs are a really vital part of campus life, and I think they help compliment what is happening in the classroom,” Associate Professor Moraguez said.

Moraguez said the growth students have outside of the classroom and the friendships made within the Political Science club is really rewarding to see as a faculty advisor.

“This will be my third year being a part of ultimate frisbee,” said Matthews, the captain of the Women’s Ultimate Frisbee club. Matthews had not played ultimate frisbee until coming to UNC Asheville.

At the Get Rec’d tabling event a freshmen went up to the Women’s Ultimate Frisbee table and said she was having a really hard time finding community at the school.

“We were able to create an environment that she was excited about, and she felt like she was a part of something. It’s really cool to create the kind of space that made me so happy,” Matthews said.

Matthews struggled to find a support system during her first year at UNC Asheville, she said it was a lonely time, especially when she didn’t know anyone.

“Finding ultimate frisbee fit the niche that I needed,” Matthews said.

After being in the club for three years, Matthews says the community keeps her there.

“Feeling wanted and belonging are both really important, I think that clubs are able to do that in a way other organizations can’t,” said the 20-year-old.

Being a person who likes to participate in different organizations, Matthews said it’s important to explore different interests through the university.

“Clubs based on interests and identity that are able to help people find their community and find people that are like minded or just to not feel alone,” Matthews said.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in News
Logan Deaver researches candidates for the upcoming presidential election.
College students don't go to the polls anymore because they don’t care
The wildfire smoke looming over UNC Asheville's campus.
Asheville asthmatics are apathetic toward smoke from Canada and pacific northwest
The empty theatre in the Belk building.
UNC Asheville staff and students left uneasy as chancellor cuts drama program
Kate Johnson and Gail Barksdale leading their volunteers during the blood drive.
UNC Asheville students continue to fight against the national blood shortage
UNCA student examines vacant Blue Echo office
Blue Echo inactivity results from lack of student engagement
Protests at UNC Asheville spark chancellor and university police intervention
Protests at UNC Asheville spark chancellor and university police intervention