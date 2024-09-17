Students find community through clubs at UNC Asheville

After having trouble finding their places on campus, UNCA students Margaret Priest and Mara Matthews joined different clubs to find their people.

“College is about more than classroom learning, it’s about discovering yourself and student orgs allow students a venue to explore themselves,” said Ashley Moraguez, the adviser to the Political Science Club.

Students around campus find and build their own communities through student led organizations.

“We both benefited from the trip and from the skills that we discussed,” said Priest.

Priest co-founded the Community Arts Networking Society after an arts management career trek to NYC with the Career Center.

“We wanted to continue the sense of community that was fostered during that trip and to share that with others,” Priest said.

Priest said writing out the mission statement and drafting a constitution caused a creativity explosion once back on campus.

“I hope that students will develop a passion as well as direction for their undergraduate experience and for their future beyond that,” said the North Carolina native.

Priest said anyone can write a resume whether someone is a psych major or a bio major.

“I want the club to be a space where people can talk about their unique experiences in their department,” Priest said.

According to Priest, hearing about real experiences, the struggles and successes that people go through is important as these are the things that you don’t hear about if you’re doing it on your own.

“Student orgs are a really vital part of campus life, and I think they help compliment what is happening in the classroom,” Associate Professor Moraguez said.

Moraguez said the growth students have outside of the classroom and the friendships made within the Political Science club is really rewarding to see as a faculty advisor.

“This will be my third year being a part of ultimate frisbee,” said Matthews, the captain of the Women’s Ultimate Frisbee club. Matthews had not played ultimate frisbee until coming to UNC Asheville.

At the Get Rec’d tabling event a freshmen went up to the Women’s Ultimate Frisbee table and said she was having a really hard time finding community at the school.

“We were able to create an environment that she was excited about, and she felt like she was a part of something. It’s really cool to create the kind of space that made me so happy,” Matthews said.

Matthews struggled to find a support system during her first year at UNC Asheville, she said it was a lonely time, especially when she didn’t know anyone.

“Finding ultimate frisbee fit the niche that I needed,” Matthews said.

After being in the club for three years, Matthews says the community keeps her there.

“Feeling wanted and belonging are both really important, I think that clubs are able to do that in a way other organizations can’t,” said the 20-year-old.

Being a person who likes to participate in different organizations, Matthews said it’s important to explore different interests through the university.

“Clubs based on interests and identity that are able to help people find their community and find people that are like minded or just to not feel alone,” Matthews said.