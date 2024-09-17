The Blue Banner

The Student Voice of UNC Asheville
Logan Deaver researches candidates for the upcoming presidential election.
College students don’t go to the polls anymore because they don’t care
The wildfire smoke looming over UNC Asheville's campus.
Asheville asthmatics are apathetic toward smoke from Canada and pacific northwest
The empty theatre in the Belk building.
UNC Asheville staff and students left uneasy as chancellor cuts drama program
Students and faculty walk around the student involvement fair on Aug 27 to learn about different organizations on campus
Students find community through clubs at UNC Asheville
Kate Johnson and Gail Barksdale leading their volunteers during the blood drive.
UNC Asheville students continue to fight against the national blood shortage
(Horse) Racing to the top
League of Legends terminology.
UNCA League of Legends takes first in stunning finals match against HPU
From passion to professional play: How a UNCA League of Legends MVP hit their stride
Mass communication students visit Charlotte to watch Hornets game
Mass communication students visit Charlotte to watch Hornets game
Separating the athletics from the athlete and finding happiness outside your sport
Separating the athletics from the athlete and finding happiness outside your sport
UNC Asheville Chancellor Kimberly Van Noort and Interim Provost Herman Holt discontinue diversity hiring program, causing faculty to respond with petition
UNC Asheville Chancellor Kimberly Van Noort and Interim Provost Herman Holt discontinue diversity hiring program, causing faculty to respond with petition
A student’s perspective on traveling and concerts
Five books that will fill the A Court of Thorns and Roses-sized void in your soul
Five books that will fill the A Court of Thorns and Roses-sized void in your soul
Helldivers II: A childhood dream
Graphic by Sarah Booth.
Blue Banner budget crisis survey gathers ranged student responses regarding cuts
UNC Asheville fashion spotlight
"A Murder on Campus" author, Brian Santana.
Virginia Olson murder subject of upcoming book by UNC Asheville alumnus
﻿Holland Rinaldi and Ellie Toth study in the Ramsey Library at UNCA.
Humanities courses provide critical thinking skills despite misconceptions
UNC Asheville students and instructors distraught over the future of liberal arts following budget deficit
UNC Asheville students and instructors distraught over the future of liberal arts following budget deficit
The Village of Saunook Overlook is on the Blue Ridge Parkway, a central location in WNC.
Literature find its place in WNC with the help of writers and educators
An Inside Look at the UNCA Ceramics Department
Questions on the Quad: Episode 10
define (life)
Barbie Movie Q&A
Questions on the Quad Episode 9: Welcome Back!
Photography around Asheville
UNC Asheville fashion spotlight
UNC Asheville fashion spotlight
UNC Asheville fashion spotlight
Holiday Highlights: Warren Haynes and the 32nd annual Christmas jam
Autumn in Asheville crossword puzzle
UNC Asheville campus life trivia crossword
UNCA Asheville Trivia Crossword
Summer Wordsearch
UNCA Mass Comm faculty and Staff crossword
SOS UNCA: Episode 2
See our students UNC Asheville: Episode 1
Diary of a Mad Black Scholar: What's happening?
Diary of a Mad Black Scholar: What’s happening?
Diary of a Mad Black Scholar: A New Direction
Diary of a Mad Black Scholar: A New Direction
Diary of a Mad Black Scholar | Shiasia’s Hair Special
Submit to the Banner!
The Blue Banner

The Student Voice of UNC Asheville
The Blue Banner
Categories:

UNC Asheville staff and students left uneasy as chancellor cuts drama program

Lindsey Toman, Mcom student contributor, [email protected]
September 17, 2024
Lindsey Toman
The empty theatre in the Belk building.

Students and staff lose a sense of stability and notice a significant difference in the university as the Department of Drama is cut from the list of programs at UNC Asheville.

“Our students are very angry, they feel betrayed by the university, and they feel like they’ve been left behind,” said Assistant Professor of Theater Casey Watkins. “I would say when I walked into class at the beginning of the semester they were angrier than I ever was.”

This isn’t just affecting the returning students either – There were around 15 incoming freshmen who toured for the theater department who are no longer allowed to declare their major or get their degree. According to Watkins, the number of drama majors and minors increase each year since COVID-19.

“They made this announcement in the middle of the summer after people had already declared and paid their money,” Watkins said.

Sophomore drama student Mikaela Futrell said they see a difference in the program as well.

“A lot of my friends are already talking about transferring or at least changing their majors, a lot of my professors seem a lot less into it now,” Futrell said.

Futrell joined a letter writing campaign spreading awareness of the recent program cuts in collaboration with the head of the department, Lise Kloeppel. Their goal was to keep the program because, according to Futrell, a lot of the theaters in the Asheville community use alumni from the drama department.

“There should have been a step in between what happened. They should have come to us and been like ‘listen we can no longer fund you in x, y and z ways, is there a new model,’ which we could make,” Kloeppel said.

During a span of three weeks students, staff, alumni and other members of the Asheville community sent 1,222 letters to both Chancellor Van Noort and President of the UNC system Peter Hans with no avail.

“I have been here eight years and in my tenure here, not once has a chancellor stepped foot in the building to watch a show. You have people making decisions and getting paid hundreds of thousands of dollars who have never even seen or understood what we do,” Watkins said.

She said the numbers that university officials are counting in their surveys seemed to come out of nowhere. In addition to the majors and minors, there are approximately 40 other students that participate in the shows, as well as collaborations with other departments.

“We serve students beyond just our majors and minors, as well as the external community that comes, we do a lot of collaborations with different people and support other departments,” Watkins said.

According to Professor of Sociology Volker Frank, two people retired early in his department because they were unhappy with the institutional changes that followed the budget deficit, among other reasons.

“It has also had an effect about an uncertainty that certain faculty have about their status, whether they’re going to be kept or not kept,” Frank said. “If you’re admitting that I cannot put a price tag on education, why do our politicians and administrators constantly say education is too expensive? It doesn’t make sense.”

According to the N.C. Arts Education Coalition, there is a 61.1% decrease in access to required arts in Buncombe County schools between 2017-2022.

“Something’s going on in the outside world that produces students who may or may not have less interest in certain fields. We can’t always say ‘that’s not my fault’ or ‘that’s the fault of administrators’ or ‘that’s the fault of politicians’, that’s not entirely fair.” Frank said.

Students can see this trend continue in the UNC board of governors’ decision to repeal the diversity, equity and inclusion policy from May, just two months before the chancellor’s announcement to phase out the drama program.

“I think that’s not the kind of society I want to live in, if we live in a society where our younger people are not taught how to sing or dance or play. It is a question of values,” Frank said.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in News
Logan Deaver researches candidates for the upcoming presidential election.
College students don't go to the polls anymore because they don’t care
The wildfire smoke looming over UNC Asheville's campus.
Asheville asthmatics are apathetic toward smoke from Canada and pacific northwest
Students and faculty walk around the student involvement fair on Aug 27 to learn about different organizations on campus
Students find community through clubs at UNC Asheville
Kate Johnson and Gail Barksdale leading their volunteers during the blood drive.
UNC Asheville students continue to fight against the national blood shortage
UNCA student examines vacant Blue Echo office
Blue Echo inactivity results from lack of student engagement
Protests at UNC Asheville spark chancellor and university police intervention
Protests at UNC Asheville spark chancellor and university police intervention