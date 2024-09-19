Asheville asthmatics are apathetic toward smoke from Canada and pacific northwest

The Blue Banner

Logan Deaver researches candidates for the upcoming presidential election.
College students don’t go to the polls anymore because they don’t care
The empty theatre in the Belk building.
UNC Asheville staff and students left uneasy as chancellor cuts drama program
Students and faculty walk around the student involvement fair on Aug 27 to learn about different organizations on campus
Students find community through clubs at UNC Asheville
Kate Johnson and Gail Barksdale leading their volunteers during the blood drive.
UNC Asheville students continue to fight against the national blood shortage
(Horse) Racing to the top
League of Legends terminology.
UNCA League of Legends takes first in stunning finals match against HPU
From passion to professional play: How a UNCA League of Legends MVP hit their stride
Mass communication students visit Charlotte to watch Hornets game
Mass communication students visit Charlotte to watch Hornets game
Separating the athletics from the athlete and finding happiness outside your sport
Separating the athletics from the athlete and finding happiness outside your sport
UNC Asheville Chancellor Kimberly Van Noort and Interim Provost Herman Holt discontinue diversity hiring program, causing faculty to respond with petition
UNC Asheville Chancellor Kimberly Van Noort and Interim Provost Herman Holt discontinue diversity hiring program, causing faculty to respond with petition
A student’s perspective on traveling and concerts
Five books that will fill the A Court of Thorns and Roses-sized void in your soul
Five books that will fill the A Court of Thorns and Roses-sized void in your soul
Helldivers II: A childhood dream
Graphic by Sarah Booth.
Blue Banner budget crisis survey gathers ranged student responses regarding cuts
UNC Asheville fashion spotlight
"A Murder on Campus" author, Brian Santana.
Virginia Olson murder subject of upcoming book by UNC Asheville alumnus
﻿Holland Rinaldi and Ellie Toth study in the Ramsey Library at UNCA.
Humanities courses provide critical thinking skills despite misconceptions
UNC Asheville students and instructors distraught over the future of liberal arts following budget deficit
UNC Asheville students and instructors distraught over the future of liberal arts following budget deficit
The Village of Saunook Overlook is on the Blue Ridge Parkway, a central location in WNC.
Literature find its place in WNC with the help of writers and educators
An Inside Look at the UNCA Ceramics Department
Questions on the Quad: Episode 10
define (life)
Barbie Movie Q&A
Questions on the Quad Episode 9: Welcome Back!
Photography around Asheville
UNC Asheville fashion spotlight
UNC Asheville fashion spotlight
UNC Asheville fashion spotlight
Holiday Highlights: Warren Haynes and the 32nd annual Christmas jam
Autumn in Asheville crossword puzzle
UNC Asheville campus life trivia crossword
UNCA Asheville Trivia Crossword
Summer Wordsearch
UNCA Mass Comm faculty and Staff crossword
SOS UNCA: Episode 2
See our students UNC Asheville: Episode 1
Diary of a Mad Black Scholar: What's happening?
Diary of a Mad Black Scholar: What’s happening?
Diary of a Mad Black Scholar: A New Direction
Diary of a Mad Black Scholar: A New Direction
Diary of a Mad Black Scholar | Shiasia’s Hair Special
Submit to the Banner!
Cameryn Shochet, News writer, [email protected]
September 19, 2024
The wildfire smoke looming over UNC Asheville's campus.
Jordan Cabral
In early September, The United States’ mid and northwest regions begin their driest and deadliest season, creating ample opportunity for Wildfires. At the same time, the smoke from the central Canadian wildfires pours into the United States. For North Carolina, that means constant vigilance as low atmospheric winds blow a combined stream of Canadian and Oregonian smoke toward NC.

“I have an air quality index on my phone, and I’ve been getting low air quality notices a lot more, and I have been out of breath more,” said asthmatic freshman Vivian Smith.

According to the EPA, Asthmatics, or those afflicted with Asthma, are at risk during this time of year due to the excess smoke resulting from these fires. Many asthmatics make use of an Air Quality Index (AQI) app, to inform them of the weather conditions. At UNC Asheville, many don’t.

“I didn’t even know they the wildfires were a concern until just now,” Smith said.

Despite being the most at-risk group for smoke—induced sickness, a trend across the afflicted shows that most asthmatics take a haphazard approach to protecting themselves against incoming smoke.

“I do check the AQI but it’s more of a hobbyist thing,” said Freshman Alex Bailey, who has conditional Asthma.

This trend echoes across asthmatics at UNCA. Many take a less concerned approach than usual from an at-risk community in an at-risk situation.

“I have multiple inhalers, I don’t use them often,” said Freshman Dylan Brookshire, who said he’s had Asthma as long as he can remember. “I mean, what are the choices? I just don’t go outside?”

UNCA Alumnus and Canadian wildfire forecaster Daniel Martin works for the Albertan government to track and forecast wildfires on a meteorological level, he said the wind patterns the smoke travels on are naturally occurring.

“In the highest level, winds in our part of the earth typically go from west to east. There are of course variations in that, but on the larger scale, things go from west to east. In general, anything that happens on the West Coast is going to in some form or fashion make it to the east coast,” Martin said.

Martin said the large-scale solution to widespread forest fire awareness and smoke safety is implementation in Google Maps, and other pre-existing apps.

“Some of it’s kind of already been implemented, a lot of causal forecasting apps, even google maps now have that feature of showing air quality plus wildfires,” Martin said.

According to Martin, whichever app is the most widely used by the populace is the best to use to stay updated. Martin also points towards the use of face masks for the particularly vulnerable.

“It’s common to want to use a cloth mask because masks are associated with air quality. It’s my understanding that the cloth isn’t enough. It might help a little bit, you want something with a proper filter, like an N95,” Martin said.

Though shortages existed many years ago due to widespread use during the Coronavirus Pandemic, the average student should have no trouble acquiring these in the current day, though there are other preventive measures to take without wearing a mask according to Martin.

“In general, it can sometimes be a little bit less terrible during the afternoon hours. In the morning you have a cold inversion where most of the air steeps to the ground and the smoke might be less dense,” Martin said.

Martin said despite these mitigative strategies, the best efforts are preventative.

“At least for me, seeing a number doesn’t really help contextualize it. I think if the public were shown visually where it’s coming from, where it’s going and how long it’ll be there, that might drive more reality than just having simple numbers in place,” Martin said.

Martin said this integration that is targeted towards the less meteorologically inclined is the large-scale solution needed to ensure that the at-risk population takes precautions.

“If you see smoke coming, that might be more concerning than just having a textbox that says, ‘Smoke is coming’,” Martin said.

According to Martin there is some doubt about the future of the atmosphere and how we can take better care of the climate. Martin said we are on the right track to being better at forecasting and making not just asthmatics but everyone aware of the AQI in the area.

“It’s not just people who are sensitive to smoke, everyone’s quality of life to some degree is reduced when they go outside. I’d say there’s still quite a bit of work to be done,” Martin said.

