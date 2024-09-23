The Blue Banner

The Student Voice of UNC Asheville
Logan Deaver researches candidates for the upcoming presidential election.
College students don’t go to the polls anymore because they don’t care
The wildfire smoke looming over UNC Asheville's campus.
Asheville asthmatics are apathetic toward smoke from Canada and pacific northwest
The empty theatre in the Belk building.
UNC Asheville staff and students left uneasy as chancellor cuts drama program
Students and faculty walk around the student involvement fair on Aug 27 to learn about different organizations on campus
Students find community through clubs at UNC Asheville
Kate Johnson and Gail Barksdale leading their volunteers during the blood drive.
UNC Asheville students continue to fight against the national blood shortage
(Horse) Racing to the top
League of Legends terminology.
UNCA League of Legends takes first in stunning finals match against HPU
From passion to professional play: How a UNCA League of Legends MVP hit their stride
Mass communication students visit Charlotte to watch Hornets game
Mass communication students visit Charlotte to watch Hornets game
Separating the athletics from the athlete and finding happiness outside your sport
Separating the athletics from the athlete and finding happiness outside your sport
UNC Asheville Chancellor Kimberly Van Noort and Interim Provost Herman Holt discontinue diversity hiring program, causing faculty to respond with petition
UNC Asheville Chancellor Kimberly Van Noort and Interim Provost Herman Holt discontinue diversity hiring program, causing faculty to respond with petition
A student’s perspective on traveling and concerts
Five books that will fill the A Court of Thorns and Roses-sized void in your soul
Five books that will fill the A Court of Thorns and Roses-sized void in your soul
Helldivers II: A childhood dream
Graphic by Sarah Booth.
Blue Banner budget crisis survey gathers ranged student responses regarding cuts
UNC Asheville fashion spotlight
"A Murder on Campus" author, Brian Santana.
Virginia Olson murder subject of upcoming book by UNC Asheville alumnus
﻿Holland Rinaldi and Ellie Toth study in the Ramsey Library at UNCA.
Humanities courses provide critical thinking skills despite misconceptions
UNC Asheville students and instructors distraught over the future of liberal arts following budget deficit
UNC Asheville students and instructors distraught over the future of liberal arts following budget deficit
The Village of Saunook Overlook is on the Blue Ridge Parkway, a central location in WNC.
Literature find its place in WNC with the help of writers and educators
An Inside Look at the UNCA Ceramics Department
Questions on the Quad: Episode 10
define (life)
Barbie Movie Q&A
Questions on the Quad Episode 9: Welcome Back!
Photography around Asheville
UNC Asheville fashion spotlight
UNC Asheville fashion spotlight
UNC Asheville fashion spotlight
Holiday Highlights: Warren Haynes and the 32nd annual Christmas jam
Autumn in Asheville crossword puzzle
UNC Asheville campus life trivia crossword
UNCA Asheville Trivia Crossword
Summer Wordsearch
UNCA Mass Comm faculty and Staff crossword
SOS UNCA: Episode 2
See our students UNC Asheville: Episode 1
Diary of a Mad Black Scholar: What's happening?
Diary of a Mad Black Scholar: What’s happening?
Diary of a Mad Black Scholar: A New Direction
Diary of a Mad Black Scholar: A New Direction
Diary of a Mad Black Scholar | Shiasia’s Hair Special
Submit to the Banner!
College students don't go to the polls anymore because they don't care

Anna Corbitt, Mcom student contributor, [email protected]
September 23, 2024
Anna Corbitt
Logan Deaver researches candidates for the upcoming presidential election.

Voting apathy rises in 18–24-year-olds as politicians begin to market to younger audiences and encourage them to make their voices heard, especially on UNCA’s campus, according to UNCA faculty member Ashley Moraguez.

“For a million and one reasons, many young people don’t feel like their vote counts,” said Lindsey Prather.

Prather runs for re-election in the North Carolina State House of Representatives for the Democratic party. As a politician herself, Prather said how important it is for 18–24-year-olds to vote, while also acknowledging how challenging the voting process is for this age range.

“I try to be compassionate and be clear in that I completely get why you feel like your vote doesn’t count,” Prather said. “Trying to focus on the positive and trying to focus on the good things that could happen if we had more young people’s voices in government.”

As the youngest woman representative in the State House, Prather said she works diligently to help young people realize they can change who represents them. Prather said she hopes to express the value in the young people’s votes and said everyone older than them is speaking and making their voices heard, so young people should too.

“Voters don’t hear people talking about young people’s issues because the people who are talking aren’t young,” Prather said. “People make policies based on their own experiences.”

Prather said she urges young voters to participate specifically in local elections. She uses an example of Cheri Beasly, a Democratic nominee, who ran for Chief Justice of the North Carolina Supreme Court in 2022.

“She lost a state-wide election by 401 votes – that’s four votes per county – that is just you and your suitemates,” Prather said.

Prather said she understands how irrelevant voting feels when 18–24-year-olds feel like their votes don’t matter. As a politician herself, Prather said she makes an effort to be honest and open with the people she is campaigning to, including young voters.

“If I don’t have an actual opinion, the best thing for me to do is not vote,” said Caroline Snell, a 23-year-old, third-year art student at UNCA. “My vote can sway the actual outcome.”

Snell said politician’s campaigns are ingenuine and don’t feel truthful. According to Snell, it is challenging for her to trust politicians and be encouraged to vote due to the lack of follow through of promises made on the campaign trail.

“It’s not all lies, but a good amount of it is. It is so hard to do research on the candidates to just find the truth,” Snell said.

Logan Deaver, a 20-year-old, second-year environmental studies student at UNCA, said he uses the search for truth as his reason to vote.

“I am choosing to vote in the presidential election because I have a lot of opinions that I want to be represented in the U.S. government,” Deaver said. “The best way to do that is by voting for a representative that can help implant those views into the wider American system.”

According to Deaver, there is a large importance in young people voting.

“The people we are voting in now are going to have a major impact on the future as we get older and start families and start looking for jobs. The people we vote in now are going to be making the policies for the next 20 years,” Deaver said.

According to Deaver, a lot of his news comes from unbiased sources, typically on Instagram. Many politicians are just beginning to shift their campaigning to online and social media sources in hopes of reaching young voters.

“It’s important to have views you can get behind by researching and researching – it never stops,” Deaver said.

Asheley Moraguez, co-chair of the UNCA political science department, said she works with students on campus to help raise voter engagement. She said that the term “voter apathy” is a narrative that is pushed by politicians and the media.

“It is a fact that 18–24-year-olds turn out at lower rates,” Moraguez said. “But I don’t think that is apathy, I think it’s more of a story about access and the expectations we have on young people.”

Moraguez said studies show that voting is habitual. According to her, it is almost unfair to compare the turn out rates of this age range to older voters since this may be their first election, in comparison to someone in their 60s who has been through multiple election cycles.

“Young people don’t have the luxury to spend as much time navigating the electoral landscape or the political news, so it is harder for them to get engaged and get informed,” Moraguez said.

Moraguez said she is also aware that some young people choose not to vote because of political situations or candidate choices. According to her, this is not apathy but is a passion that is just channeled differently.

According to Moraguez, there is a great importance in politicians coming to campus and showing this age range that they care.

“I think that physical presence is a huge deal when politicians show us that they care,” Moraguez said.

She said in order to form these voting habits, politicians, activists and all young people should be working to get everyone to the polls, starting now. If politicians don’t start to change things now, the future could be negatively affected.

“We know from political science research that telling people their vote matters actually does work,” Moraguez said.

The Student Government Association, along with politicians willing to work with students, will be holding multiple events to encourage 18–24-year-olds in the area to educate themselves on what voting looks like. Prather urges all young people to head to the polls this November.

“Stick it to the man,” Prather said. “They wouldn’t try so hard to make it hard for you to vote if your vote didn’t matter. They don’t want you to vote, so you should.”

