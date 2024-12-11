The Blue Banner

The Student Voice of UNC Asheville
A quilted tapestry in the soon-to-be defunct drama department.
UNC Asheville planned to remove the drama department for many years
Destroyed semi-trailers by Lyman Street.
The RAD rises from the rubble
Man-made lake for student recreation on Momentum campus
NC wilderness program implements drastic reforms amid safety concerns, declining attendance
Show attendees convene outside Static Age Records - Emily Moosbrugger
Static Age Records encounters an uncertain financial future following Hurricane Helene
Canva created by Joshua Staley.
Healthy aging starts now: how staying active can help prevent falls later in life
UNC Asheville swim and dive members Beatrice Cocconcelli, Tess Peny, Savana Bush, Meli Priesly, Olivia Ciancimino, Miriam Wheatley, Caroline Crouse, Danai Gkogkosi cheering for Swimming Intersquad 2024
Student-athletes struggle to keep everything under control
The Toronto welcome sign
A Student journalist’s experience at a major international para ice hockey tournament
Injured athlete Viðar Ragnarsson.
Injuries affect athlete’s mental health
UNC Asheville’s Men’s soccer player: #24, Charlie Wood
Women's soccer player Jordan Schaetzy stretching in the training room.
UNC Asheville women’s soccer team wants to reduce ACL injuries in the sport
Youthanasia: A 30-Year reflection of the success, personality and message of Megadeth
Leprosy: The brutal expertise of death
Ride The Lightning: Metallica’s meteoric soar to success
Damaged Cotton Mill Studios sign and debris in River Arts District, Asheville.
Amidst tragedy, Democrats still fail to connect with the common man
A tale of two Hendersonvilles
A tale of two Hendersonvilles
A down tree blocks a highway exit.
Blackouts and the kindness of a stranger: a Hurricane Helene story
“Team Edgerton” Gingerbread Trail of Giving at Rocket Fizz Downtown Asheville, NC
Asheville turns tradition into community revival
Lydia Ham’s most recent studio set up in Owen Hall.
The Journey of B.F.A. painter Lydia Ham
Southern states becoming hub for Northeast migrants
Southern states becoming hub for Northeast migrants
On the table sits a laptop with Google Meet pulled up on it, a candle burning, "The Seven Year Slip" by Ashley Poston in paperback, a kindle and a cup of tea.
Readers dig deep into the taboos of romance while praising digital book clubs post Helene
An introduction to the North Carolina Glass Center
Governor Tim Walz visits Asheville to engage with voters
An Inside Look at the UNCA Ceramics Department
Questions on the Quad: Episode 10
define (life)
Impact of Hurricane Helene on Asheville Botanical Gardens
Turning of the Maples photo gallery
Best dressed at UNC Asheville: Cameryn Shochet
Autumn-loving bulldogs appreciate Fall foliage across the country
Governor Tim Walz visits the Orange Peel
Pop culture word search
Student involvement word search
A Holiday crossword
Autumn in Asheville crossword puzzle
UNC Asheville campus life trivia crossword
SOS Episode 5: Bryce Long and the UNCA theater department
SOS Episode 4: Adam Pohl and Ultimate Frisbee
The Blue Banner: Staff Writers’ Takeover
The Queer Lens: Episode 1
SOS UNCA: Episode 3
Submit to the Banner!
The Blue Banner

The Student Voice of UNC Asheville
The Blue Banner
Categories:

Static Age Records encounters an uncertain financial future following Hurricane Helene

Emily Moosbrugger, News writer, [email protected]
December 10, 2024
Emily Moosbrugger
Show attendees convene outside Static Age Records – Emily Moosbrugger

Staff at Asheville record store and music venue, Static Age Records, face the effects of insufficient fall tourism as they continue to host live music. 

“Through the wake of the aftermath you couldn’t think of anything else to do besides help. It wasn’t until three weeks later we realized we were now struggling,” said Sophie Hull, Static Age Records’ director of operations. 

In the weeks following Hurricane Helene, Hull and Jesse McSwain, owner of Static Age Records, said they did roughly 20 percent of the business they normally do due to a lack of tourism in downtown Asheville. 

“Everybody makes all of their yearly money in a few months with slow time in between,” McSwain said of local businesses in Asheville. “Some businesses rely totally on tourism, I’m sure. At least we have a lot of local connection.” 

Around 2004, Static Age Records evolved from a record store called Green Eggs and Jam and gradually began hosting more live shows. Hull said she estimates the venue now holds 15 to 25 shows per month, hosting both local and touring musicians. 

“Every time I visit, whether that be to play a show or see one, I am delighted by the wonderful sense of community they have cultivated. One of the most inspiring places I’ve ever been in,” said Tanner York, junior at UNC Asheville. 

Power and Wi-Fi returned to the store in a matter of days after Hurricane Helene, allowing staff to turn the space into a distribution center and source of internet access. 

“Because this space has been pretty much a community institution in a lot of ways, more than a space with a business mindset, it’s like a meeting ground and people will come together to find each other here,” Hull said. 

A former employee used the kitchen in the store’s sister bar, the Static Loft, to distribute nearly 5,000 free meals with volunteers. 

“It really worked well,” said McSwain. “People would come pick up food and take it to all the places in surrounding areas that needed it.” 

As the need to remain a mutual aid space declined, Static Age Records reopened for business and live music with a ‘pay what you can’ entrance fee. 

“We did a couple shows. It was kind of hard to navigate doing shows again but it became pretty clear that music is good and healing. I think this is the kind of space that can really provide that for people,” Hull said. 

Hull and McSwain said they received support from bands who’ve donated door money to the venue. Funds raised through their gofundme allowed them to pay their employees who volunteered to keep business running. 

“It was pretty cool and beautiful to see how much our own community cares,” Hull said. 

Along with returning to business as it was before Hurricane Helene, McSwain and Hull’s hopes are to expand use of the store’s space to support Asheville’s art scene. 

“I’m talking to some displaced artist collectives, talking about maybe doing more visual art,” McSwain said. “We’ve had art openings so now I really am trying to work with some other people to do some art auctions to raise money for some artists to find new studio space and things like that.”

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in News
A quilted tapestry in the soon-to-be defunct drama department.
UNC Asheville planned to remove the drama department for many years
Destroyed semi-trailers by Lyman Street.
The RAD rises from the rubble
Man-made lake for student recreation on Momentum campus
NC wilderness program implements drastic reforms amid safety concerns, declining attendance
Canva created by Joshua Staley.
Healthy aging starts now: how staying active can help prevent falls later in life
Rinta Takagi said he struggles at UNC Asheville due to the language barrier.
English as a second language students say they struggle at UNC Asheville
Talk... to a healthcare provider, pharmacist, family and friends. Exercise... to improve your balance and strength. Act... to get your eyes, ears and feet checked annually. Make... your home safer.
Standing Strong NC: an interview with Ellen Bailey, co-chair of the NC Falls Prevention Coalition