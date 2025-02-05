Ankle deep in a river’s rage

The Blue Banner

The Student Voice of UNC Asheville
Brian and Cameron Santana's "A Murder on Campus" on Olson's memorial bench
“A Murder on Campus” author hopes new release will inspire further investigation into Virginia Olson’s cold case
The Asheville community leaves notes for the newly-excavated UNCA-owned urban forest.
Five Points community unites to preserve UNCA’s urban forest through development concerns
Demonstrators protest at Reed Plaza in the University of North Carolina Asheville.
Campus demonstrators return to UNC Asheville, causing student confusion
Side by side images compare the damage of the River Arts District taken after the Great Flood of 1916 (left) and two months after Hurricane Helene (right) in Asheville.
UNCA students and professors emphasize the importance of environmental legislation in aftermath of Great Flood of 1916 and Hurricane Helene
A quilted tapestry in the soon-to-be defunct drama department.
UNC Asheville planned to remove the drama department for many years
UNC Asheville swim and dive members Beatrice Cocconcelli, Tess Peny, Savana Bush, Meli Priesly, Olivia Ciancimino, Miriam Wheatley, Caroline Crouse, Danai Gkogkosi cheering for Swimming Intersquad 2024
Student-athletes struggle to keep everything under control
The Toronto welcome sign
A Student journalist’s experience at a major international para ice hockey tournament
Injured athlete Viðar Ragnarsson.
Injuries affect athlete’s mental health
UNC Asheville’s Men’s soccer player: #24, Charlie Wood
Women's soccer player Jordan Schaetzy stretching in the training room.
UNC Asheville women’s soccer team wants to reduce ACL injuries in the sport
The Blue Banner's Best New Songs of the Week: January 24
The Blue Banner’s Best New Songs of the Week: January 24
Youthanasia: A 30-Year reflection of the success, personality and message of Megadeth
Leprosy: The brutal expertise of death
Ride The Lightning: Metallica’s meteoric soar to success
Damaged Cotton Mill Studios sign and debris in River Arts District, Asheville.
Amidst tragedy, Democrats still fail to connect with the common man
Gamers' Haunt entrance opens for new and returning customers.
Asheville Magic store owner finds comfort in community
A down tree blocks a highway exit.
Blackouts and the kindness of a stranger: a Hurricane Helene story
“Team Edgerton” Gingerbread Trail of Giving at Rocket Fizz Downtown Asheville, NC
Asheville turns tradition into community revival
Lydia Ham’s most recent studio set up in Owen Hall.
The Journey of B.F.A. painter Lydia Ham
Southern states becoming hub for Northeast migrants
Southern states becoming hub for Northeast migrants
The Best Trivia Game In Town at Well Played Board Game Cafe
Exploring the TikTok Ban with Magnify
An introduction to the North Carolina Glass Center
Governor Tim Walz visits Asheville to engage with voters
An Inside Look at the UNCA Ceramics Department
Impact of Hurricane Helene on Asheville Botanical Gardens
Turning of the Maples photo gallery
Best dressed at UNC Asheville: Cameryn Shochet
Autumn-loving bulldogs appreciate Fall foliage across the country
Governor Tim Walz visits the Orange Peel
Sci-Fi Movie & TV Characters Crossword
Pop culture word search
Student involvement word search
A Holiday crossword
Autumn in Asheville crossword puzzle
SOS Episode 5: Bryce Long and the UNCA theater department
SOS Episode 4: Adam Pohl and Ultimate Frisbee
The Blue Banner: Staff Writers’ Takeover
The Queer Lens: Episode 1
SOS UNCA: Episode 3
Submit to the Banner!
The Blue Banner

The Student Voice of UNC Asheville
The Blue Banner
Categories:

Ankle deep in a river’s rage

More than 100 days later, Asheville pretends to move on.
Alexandrea Thomson, Literary Journalist, [email protected]
February 3, 2025
Jack Ballard
The French Broad River floods in Western Asheville amidst Hurricane Helene.

The girl stood ankle-deep in the French Broad’s revenge note. 10 inches of brown water clung to her leg like it had a grudge. A dumpster floated past like Noah forgot a few things when he built the ark.

The river wasn’t raging; it was laughing. A deep, belly-clutching laugh, the kind that rattles your ribs and makes you question your choices. She couldn’t believe it. Nobody could. 

This wasn’t supposed to happen here.

She moved to Asheville for the postcards, the mountains, the craft breweries and the small-town charm wrapped in a blue haze of the Appalachian skyline. Hurricanes? That’s the coast’s problem. Earthquakes? Flyover states. Tornadoes? Keep that with the trailer parks out west.

Standing there, she learned rivers don’t care about zip codes.

She had never worried about flooding until it swallowed her street, fragmenting her educational route and sense of certainty. She had never worried about power outages until she spent four days eating canned beans by candlelight, waiting for someone to call and tell her everything was going to be fine.

Nobody had called. A dead phone. Signals mocked her with “call failed.” 

Here she was, 19 hours away from the closest thing to a support system.

If she disappeared, no one would know. Not for hours. Maybe days. Maybe never.

The storm didn’t care if she had someone waiting for her. It didn’t care if she was loved, hated or forgotten. She was facing the kind of disaster that didn’t even have the decency to remember her name.

The girl stared at the waterline creeping higher, licking the tires of her car like it wanted seconds. Her boots were soaked. Her jeans clung to her legs. All she could think was how far 19 hours felt when she had no bars, no signal, no way to scream loud enough for someone to hear.

The river didn’t care. The storm didn’t care. Asheville didn’t care. She was just another person standing in ten inches of disaster, waiting for it to worsen.

But her? She cared. She had to.

When the water receded, it left behind wreckage – splintered trees, waterlogged cars, the kind of silence that could make someone second-guess whether anything would ever be normal again. 

The hurricane came in, made its mess, and left without looking back. And now, 113 days later, she was back at UNC Asheville, watching the city brush it off as if it had never happened. 

The 2025 Spring Semester had arrived, staring at what the storm hadn’t managed to carry away. Buildings were still standing, but they felt hollow like they hadn’t quite recovered their purpose. The sidewalks were cleared, but cracks spidered beneath the surface – a reminder of how fragile it all was.

The students had returned, too. They moved like survivors, weighed down by holiday nostalgia and shiny new backpacks that didn’t fit the reality they were walking into. The courtyards felt alive again, but it wasn’t the same. Not really. No one rebuilds from a storm without noticing what’s missing.

She wasn’t sure what felt heavier: the storm or the weeks that followed.

She stood in the courtyard of UNC Asheville, the sunshine too bright, the ice too slick and the campus too clean. It was like someone had vacuumed the disaster and sprayed air freshener over the ruins of last fall.

The university wanted to move forward. Forget the evacuation orders. Forget the students stranded without cell service. Forget the ones who didn’t come back. But the students hadn’t forgotten. 

She saw it in the way they moved. They weren’t just cold, they were tired – tired in the way people get when they’re carrying something heavy, something invisible. 

Students trudged past, their backpacks sagging with Christmas loot and leftover dread. They avoided holding eye contact, avoided thinking about the hurricane and avoided noticing how every step across campus felt like walking on a grave. Carefully stepping over the cracks in the pavement – and the ones in themselves. The girl wasn’t sure what she’d expected, but it wasn’t this – this forced attempt at normal, like spring semester could just wipe the slate clean.

But, maybe that’s what people do after storms, brave a smiling face and mull over how rebuilding wasn’t its own kind of disaster.

She couldn’t decide what felt stranger – the jagged edges of what the hurricane left behind or the polished mask everyone superglued to their face. The water stains on the brick walls remained. The trees bent sideways like old men with broken backs didn’t leave. But, the flyers for spring events, the cheerful emails about “new beginnings” and the forced smiles from the administration were new.

It was the kind of new that didn’t feel like hope. It felt like a cover-up.

The girl knew how to hide the weight in her eyes, too. Everyone did now. They wore shiny new shoes, laughed too loudly in the dining hall and talked about syllabi, almost like everything wasn’t soaked in memory. 

But the thing about disasters is they don’t care if you’re ready to move on. They linger – in puddles and cracks, in shadows and silences.

And here they all were, clinking glasses at spring wiping away the wreckage as if the glass wasn’t already superglued from a previous shatter.

But storms don’t have to care. They just take and leave everyone standing in the aftermath, ankle-deep in what used to be normal, while they wonder if they’ll ever stop smelling damp concrete.

Some had lost their apartments, forced to couch-surf or scrape together deposits for new leases they couldn’t afford. Others had lost jobs when downtown businesses drowned in troubled waters. The girl had spent weeks waiting for FEMA to approve her claim, staring at the email that always seemed to say, “In Review.” Some people lost everything. Others had to fight just to prove they had lost something at all. 

Asheville still bore the marks of Hurricane Helene – broken trees, water stains etched into brick walls and patches of grass that hadn’t grown back yet. It was the kind of damage students can’t hide with fresh flyers or campus tours.

Students walked past it all, carefully stepping over the physical scars while ignoring the emotional ones. Some probably believed the emails about “new beginnings” and “rebuilding stronger.” Others just wanted to get through the semester without another disaster.

The university had tried. The Chancellor’s spring grant was meant to ease the financial blow, but it doesn’t replace a semester’s worth of last wages. It doesn’t bring back the notebooks left floating in flooded apartments. It doesn’t erase the medical debt of students who waded through contaminated water and spent a week coughing up something thick and unnamable. It doesn’t make up for the months spent logging onto Zoom classes with spotty Wi-Fi, as if they weren’t living out of their cars. 

Some professors had been understanding. Others had not. Deadlines don’t care about natural disasters, and neither did midterms. Some students had to drop out entirely. Some barely scraped through. And now, here they were, being handed flyers for spring events as if the trauma had a reset button. 

The girl joined the shuffle of bodies moving between classes, between lives. She adjusted her backpack, the weight of her textbooks feeling heavier than usual, and told herself she’d figure it out, just like everyone else was pretending to.

But the thing about pretending? It cracks, sooner or later. 



View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Editorial
Letters from us to you as we pass the torch
Letters from us to you as we pass the torch
UNC Asheville Study abroad program offers transformative experience in Greece
Real Mature: An introduction to everything working out for me
Real Mature: An introduction to everything working out for me
The view of Lake Michigan from the Pierce Stocking Scenic drive.
Lede your narrative
Screenshot of the Hazbin Hotel series page on Amazon Prime.
Must-watch adult indie animations
Learn a Language!