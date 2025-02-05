Seconds sale gives second chances for art post-Hurricane Helene

The Blue Banner

The Student Voice of UNC Asheville
Brian and Cameron Santana's "A Murder on Campus" on Olson's memorial bench
“A Murder on Campus” author hopes new release will inspire further investigation into Virginia Olson’s cold case
The Asheville community leaves notes for the newly-excavated UNCA-owned urban forest.
Five Points community unites to preserve UNCA’s urban forest through development concerns
Demonstrators protest at Reed Plaza in the University of North Carolina Asheville.
Campus demonstrators return to UNC Asheville, causing student confusion
Side by side images compare the damage of the River Arts District taken after the Great Flood of 1916 (left) and two months after Hurricane Helene (right) in Asheville.
UNCA students and professors emphasize the importance of environmental legislation in aftermath of Great Flood of 1916 and Hurricane Helene
A quilted tapestry in the soon-to-be defunct drama department.
UNC Asheville planned to remove the drama department for many years
UNC Asheville swim and dive members Beatrice Cocconcelli, Tess Peny, Savana Bush, Meli Priesly, Olivia Ciancimino, Miriam Wheatley, Caroline Crouse, Danai Gkogkosi cheering for Swimming Intersquad 2024
Student-athletes struggle to keep everything under control
The Toronto welcome sign
A Student journalist’s experience at a major international para ice hockey tournament
Injured athlete Viðar Ragnarsson.
Injuries affect athlete’s mental health
UNC Asheville’s Men’s soccer player: #24, Charlie Wood
Women's soccer player Jordan Schaetzy stretching in the training room.
UNC Asheville women’s soccer team wants to reduce ACL injuries in the sport
The Blue Banner's Best New Songs of the Week: January 24
The Blue Banner’s Best New Songs of the Week: January 24
Youthanasia: A 30-Year reflection of the success, personality and message of Megadeth
Leprosy: The brutal expertise of death
Ride The Lightning: Metallica’s meteoric soar to success
Damaged Cotton Mill Studios sign and debris in River Arts District, Asheville.
Amidst tragedy, Democrats still fail to connect with the common man
Gamers' Haunt entrance opens for new and returning customers.
Asheville Magic store owner finds comfort in community
A down tree blocks a highway exit.
Blackouts and the kindness of a stranger: a Hurricane Helene story
“Team Edgerton” Gingerbread Trail of Giving at Rocket Fizz Downtown Asheville, NC
Asheville turns tradition into community revival
Lydia Ham’s most recent studio set up in Owen Hall.
The Journey of B.F.A. painter Lydia Ham
Southern states becoming hub for Northeast migrants
Southern states becoming hub for Northeast migrants
The Best Trivia Game In Town at Well Played Board Game Cafe
Exploring the TikTok Ban with Magnify
An introduction to the North Carolina Glass Center
Governor Tim Walz visits Asheville to engage with voters
An Inside Look at the UNCA Ceramics Department
Impact of Hurricane Helene on Asheville Botanical Gardens
Turning of the Maples photo gallery
Best dressed at UNC Asheville: Cameryn Shochet
Autumn-loving bulldogs appreciate Fall foliage across the country
Governor Tim Walz visits the Orange Peel
Sci-Fi Movie & TV Characters Crossword
Pop culture word search
Student involvement word search
A Holiday crossword
Autumn in Asheville crossword puzzle
SOS Episode 5: Bryce Long and the UNCA theater department
SOS Episode 4: Adam Pohl and Ultimate Frisbee
The Blue Banner: Staff Writers’ Takeover
The Queer Lens: Episode 1
SOS UNCA: Episode 3
Submit to the Banner!
The Blue Banner

The Student Voice of UNC Asheville
The Blue Banner
Categories:

Seconds sale gives second chances for art post-Hurricane Helene

Brayden Giffin, Arts & Features writer, [email protected]
February 3, 2025
Brayden Giffin
Several glass pieces displayed, trying to find new homes at the North Carolina Glass Center in the River Arts District during their annual seconds sale.

Hurricane Helene hit the River Arts District hard, but decades-old glass sale traditions help local artists at the North Carolina Glass Center reach out to their community amidst unprecedented times for the area. 

“For some people (Helene) has emboldened them. Kind of like after COVID, people are making things and are more inspired,” said Dr. Mark Hursty, a board member at the NC Glass Center and professor at UNCA. “As artists work on their skills, you get stuff that they don’t necessarily want and the shop can’t really market, but it’s a cool trinket.”

Hursty said seconds sales are common among glass studios, giving learning artists who make mistakes a chance to sell their work, even imperfections.

“(The glass pieces) typically have small flaws in them or sometimes, they’re discontinued items we don’t make anymore,” said Mark DeShields, a glass-blowing artist at the North Carolina Glass Center in the River Arts District.

DeShields said it’s important to support artists, especially post-Helene, so they can support their lifestyles as artists.

“The idea is to create a production that pays the bills and is attainable to the masses price point wise,” DeShields said. “Most of us have deeper artistic endeavors we’d like to accomplish when we reach a point of financial stability.”

According to Shelby Deault, a 20-year-old UNCA student working toward her fine arts minor, mistakes on pieces artists put in the glass center’s seconds sale don’t always mean the product is unusable to the artist or the customer.

“Recycling old art pieces or failed projects has always been an important part of my process, mostly because its imperfections inspire me to create other things,” Deault said.

Deault said she is working to be more sustainable in her artistic process.

“I definitely want to teach one day,” she said. “I’m learning every day how to become more sustainable in my own art, and that’s a value I want to emphasize to future students.”

According to DeShields, many artists and studios in Asheville have had to adapt to a post-Helene River Arts District. He said many of the arts in Asheville rely on tourism, which the hurricane halted during the city’s busiest season. 

The glass-blowing instructor said the glass center was shut down for a considerable amount of time, which meant they could not generate any revenue. 

“While there are other disasters going on in the nation, I think it’s important not to forget about us. Don’t forget about the craftspeople and artists, local businesses.” DeShields said. “Besides us, there’s restaurants and things like that which could definitely use your patronage right now, and I think the locals that have the ability to patronize these places should focus on those places first before going to larger, corporate alternatives. Buy local.”



View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Arts & Features
General Manager Mike Belsole warms up the crowd at the Sunday Trivia Brunch at Well Played Board Game Café.
Board game café navigates reopening while serving its community during uncertain times
Isabel Killian tables for the Food Equity Initiative in Highsmith Student Union.
Student Organization fights to end food insecurity for students and community members
Brian and Cameron Santana's "A Murder on Campus" on Olson's memorial bench
“A Murder on Campus” author hopes new release will inspire further investigation into Virginia Olson’s cold case
The dance group Iscahis from Raleigh performs at the Hellenic Dance Festival.
The Hellenic Dance Festival celebrates Greek heritage across generations
Graffiti in tunnel on edge of UNCA campus.
Graffiti: An art form between legality and rebellion
UNC Asheville Study abroad program offers transformative experience in Greece