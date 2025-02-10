The Return: Coming back to campus post-hurricane and the weight that comes with it

The Blue Banner

The Student Voice of UNC Asheville
Brian and Cameron Santana's "A Murder on Campus" on Olson's memorial bench
“A Murder on Campus” author hopes new release will inspire further investigation into Virginia Olson’s cold case
The Asheville community leaves notes for the newly-excavated UNCA-owned urban forest.
Five Points community unites to preserve UNCA’s urban forest through development concerns
Demonstrators protest at Reed Plaza in the University of North Carolina Asheville.
Campus demonstrators return to UNC Asheville, causing student confusion
Side by side images compare the damage of the River Arts District taken after the Great Flood of 1916 (left) and two months after Hurricane Helene (right) in Asheville.
UNCA students and professors emphasize the importance of environmental legislation in aftermath of Great Flood of 1916 and Hurricane Helene
A quilted tapestry in the soon-to-be defunct drama department.
UNC Asheville planned to remove the drama department for many years
UNC Asheville swim and dive members Beatrice Cocconcelli, Tess Peny, Savana Bush, Meli Priesly, Olivia Ciancimino, Miriam Wheatley, Caroline Crouse, Danai Gkogkosi cheering for Swimming Intersquad 2024
Student-athletes struggle to keep everything under control
The Toronto welcome sign
A Student journalist’s experience at a major international para ice hockey tournament
Injured athlete Viðar Ragnarsson.
Injuries affect athlete’s mental health
UNC Asheville’s Men’s soccer player: #24, Charlie Wood
Women's soccer player Jordan Schaetzy stretching in the training room.
UNC Asheville women’s soccer team wants to reduce ACL injuries in the sport
The Blue Banner's Best New Songs of the Week: January 24
The Blue Banner’s Best New Songs of the Week: January 24
Youthanasia: A 30-Year reflection of the success, personality and message of Megadeth
Leprosy: The brutal expertise of death
Ride The Lightning: Metallica’s meteoric soar to success
Damaged Cotton Mill Studios sign and debris in River Arts District, Asheville.
Amidst tragedy, Democrats still fail to connect with the common man
Walking path to the Ridges residence halls
The Return: Coming back to campus post-hurricane and the weight that comes with it
Gamers' Haunt entrance opens for new and returning customers.
Asheville Magic store owner finds comfort in community
A down tree blocks a highway exit.
Blackouts and the kindness of a stranger: a Hurricane Helene story
“Team Edgerton” Gingerbread Trail of Giving at Rocket Fizz Downtown Asheville, NC
Asheville turns tradition into community revival
Lydia Ham’s most recent studio set up in Owen Hall.
The Journey of B.F.A. painter Lydia Ham
The Best Trivia Game In Town at Well Played Board Game Cafe
Exploring the TikTok Ban with Magnify
An introduction to the North Carolina Glass Center
Governor Tim Walz visits Asheville to engage with voters
An Inside Look at the UNCA Ceramics Department
Impact of Hurricane Helene on Asheville Botanical Gardens
Turning of the Maples photo gallery
Best dressed at UNC Asheville: Cameryn Shochet
Autumn-loving bulldogs appreciate Fall foliage across the country
Governor Tim Walz visits the Orange Peel
Sci-Fi Movie & TV Characters Crossword
Pop culture word search
Student involvement word search
A Holiday crossword
Autumn in Asheville crossword puzzle
SOS Episode 5: Bryce Long and the UNCA theater department
SOS Episode 4: Adam Pohl and Ultimate Frisbee
The Blue Banner: Staff Writers’ Takeover
The Queer Lens: Episode 1
SOS UNCA: Episode 3
Submit to the Banner!
The Blue Banner

The Student Voice of UNC Asheville
The Blue Banner
Categories:

The Return: Coming back to campus post-hurricane and the weight that comes with it

Jason Miller, Arts & Features editor, [email protected]
February 10, 2025
Jason Miller
Walking path to the Ridges residence halls

The rush to leave makes that week a distant, painful memory. Pulling back into the parking lot causes the fuzzy details of the end of September to bite at the back of the brain. The squeak of carts burdened by thrown-together bags, the rush of people and the smell of too-full porta-potties. The long stretches of stillness, awaiting news on static-ridden walkie-talkies. It’s hard not to feel like that time was a scene from a movie where sirens foreshadow it’s the end of days.  

Despite the lack of people around, the fear is still palpable, an eerie silence as the pressure dampens familiar sounds. Dying leaves roll aimlessly on the pavement where students used to be. A month away has done little to improve the morale on campus.

The grief of it all weighs down and smothers any excitement the journey back to campus could have elicited. It’s enough to keep most people away. The fragrant smell of wet earth and crisp wind announcing rain. Nature, some plants upturned, but most still rooted, offers little solace. The pebbles on the path to the door still crunch beneath footfall. The door still unlocks when the right card is put to it. It’s funny how some things stay the same in the face of disaster. 

* * *

On Sept. 25, Resident Assistants were warned the incoming storm may get bad and as the storm developed, the head of housing suggested RAs who wanted to leave should. They never guilted RAs into staying, but most did. Being an RA is a job in which self-sacrifice is second nature. Giving up time, privacy and freedom are often the biggest sacrifices asked of RAs, so the decision to stay was made by most with a serious lack of consideration for the potentially devastating effect of the storm. To them, it was just another weekend, although now they had to be on-call for longer. 

The second campus lost water, the reality of the storm hit. Through a series of quick decisions, communal bathrooms were locked, porta-potties were set up and residents were gathered and told not to use the water anymore. That’s when panic set in. Teams were assembled, desks were manned and supplies were handed out. No amount of training could prepare the RAs in the Ridges resident halls for the following days. The area director for the Ridges was in another part of the state and the backup director was in California. The RAs were on their own.

The days crawled by as team numbers whittled down, as did students left on campus. Each day was a balancing act, having to compartmentalize feelings for the sake of the community. With no cell service on campus, news was spread by word of mouth and keeping track of students became a herculean effort. Students would come into the building in a panic with news they overheard or disappear and tell no one where they were going. Some students would leave notes telling their friends and loved ones their plans, others would rush out in the middle of the night with nothing but a backpack and the will to make it home. RAs would go door to door knocking each morning to take a head count but were often left in the dark about where their residents went. Parents would come each day asking for students who may have already left for home. This was the worst part. Dealing with parents who just missed picking up their child, possibly passing each other like ships in the night, one entering a dead zone, another leaving it. Being a figure of authority took a toll and left most RAs spending nights sweating in their sweltering rooms, crying until sleep came. 

* * *

Light shines through and the familiar squeak of the door echoes as it announces that company is in the empty West Ridge residence hall. The smell of the hallway offers a warm mildew scent most had gone nose-blind to during the semester. Dropping bags off in the abandoned bedroom provides a new challenge in the form of freshly repaired leaks fixed by maintenance in the absence of the student body. Everything inside is intact, albeit rearranged, both familiar and forever changed.

It’s hard not to feel like a trespasser in a building that was once home when it looks so strange. The few people spotted on campus walk with a thousand-yard stare and offer a weary smile. They may not have weathered the storm, but they faced the clean-up. It’s not hard to see that people and communities here are frayed  and those left are desperate to fix that. It’s going to be a long semester. 

* * *

The weeks are filled with Zoom meetings and talking heads suggesting virtual community-builders: movie nights over Zoom or virtual Halloween costume contests. The fatigue of living through historical events is taking its toll and administrators are antsy to put a bandaid on it. 

It’s hard to escape the memory when the water still comes out of the taps and the shower head brown. There are empty water bottles that litter dorms, dumpsters and dining halls. Caution tape is wrapped around water fountains. Students are supposedly back and if someone were to sit on the quad all day, they might even see one. 

Long drives reveal the storm’s reality away from the campus insulation. Despite what TikTok shows, it wasn’t just rich people’s third homes that were destroyed. Lives were lost and homes were crushed. The O’Reilly’s sign still has its muddy water line, offering a reminder of how much was swallowed by the storm. There’s so much that was lost and so much to get back, if it’s even possible to.

 

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Arts & Features
Gamers' Haunt entrance opens for new and returning customers.
Asheville Magic store owner finds comfort in community
A down tree blocks a highway exit.
Blackouts and the kindness of a stranger: a Hurricane Helene story
“Team Edgerton” Gingerbread Trail of Giving at Rocket Fizz Downtown Asheville, NC
Asheville turns tradition into community revival
Lydia Ham’s most recent studio set up in Owen Hall.
The Journey of B.F.A. painter Lydia Ham
Southern states becoming hub for Northeast migrants
Southern states becoming hub for Northeast migrants
On the table sits a laptop with Google Meet pulled up on it, a candle burning, "The Seven Year Slip" by Ashley Poston in paperback, a kindle and a cup of tea.
Readers dig deep into the taboos of romance while praising digital book clubs post Helene
More in Narrative
Unfiltered travel: Rediscovering authenticity in a social media-obsessed world
Unfiltered travel: Rediscovering authenticity in a social media-obsessed world
Destruction from hurricane Helene at the River arts District.
Disconnected: When nature hit the 'Off' switch on my screen time
UNC Asheville students and instructors distraught over the future of liberal arts following budget deficit
UNC Asheville students and instructors distraught over the future of liberal arts following budget deficit
Molding our future:
Molding our future:
Twenty six-year-old Michael Vanderbeck views Tinder.
Social Disconnect:
Richard Halversen, 79, leading Prophecies of Hope in Mount Pisgah Academy SDA Church in Candler, NC on Jan. 23.
Preacher in Candler, North Carolina speaks on seeking salvation amidst the end times in Prophecies Of Hope