UNC Asheville swim and dive team prepare to close out the season

The University of North Carolina Asheville swim and dive team prepares for the Atlantic Sun Conference championships to finish out the women’s season.

“I would say conference is probably the most important time of the year, just because it’s finally our time where we’re rested, shaved and completely tapered, and that’s the only time we get during the season where we can like actually see our full potential,” said Riley Edmundson, UNCA senior swim and dive team captain.

The championships start on Feb. 19, and UNCA Swim and Dive Team Head Coach Elizabeth Lykins said since day one, the team has been preparing for conference championships, working hard both in and out of the pool.

Lykins said the team’s practice schedule is based around the championship meet, building throughout the season to prepare the athletes’ bodies and minds.

“Every season, we always like to put in consistent and hard work both in and out of the pool but whether it’s in the early morning or, you know, just pushing through tough sets during the day, our focus in dedication usually shines through,” Edmundson said.

The team captain said the team has stepped up physically, mentally and emotionally more than any other season, forming a strong bond among the women.

“I think year in and year out the swim and dive team do the work in the pool, on dry land with their yoga and their mentality, to be in the right place at the conference,” said Erin Spence, assistant athletic director for compliance and senior woman administrator.

Hurricane Helene impacted the women’s season and brought challenges for the team, sending them home unexpectedly. To keep the season intact, the team relocated to Gardner-Webb University to continue training.

“It hasn’t been easy for the team this year, between the hurricane and meets having to get rescheduled and being canceled because of bad weather. The group has got to be resilient,” Spence said.

Edmundson said despite the hardships, the team learned to use the obstacles to their advantage, came together and leaned on each other in a way like never before.

“I truly think without all of these stressures, we wouldn’t be where we are,” Edmundson said. “I think we are stronger than we were before based on this year’s challenges, and I really can’t wait to see what that brings for the season because it definitely made us stronger.”

Lykins said the team learned to be resilient and rolled with the punches, using the phrase “audibles” when a sudden change occurs for the athletes. She said the challenges faced in the sport of swimming and diving teach life lessons to the women, which is her main goal for the team.

“Boy, did we learn a lot and a lot of resiliency. Since then, I think we’ve had great opportunities,” Lykins said. “I think everybody learned quite a bit, and we’ll continue to learn. You know, we haven’t mastered it, and we’ll keep working towards it.”

Edmundson said being an athlete on the team holds much more importance than simply swimming in a pool or diving off a board. She said the experience of being a Division One athlete gives her skills in time management, relationships, goal-setting, and more that will last a lifetime.

Belonging to a team has also shown me the importance of maintaining relationships, even when it is a highly competitive environment or when it’s not competitive. I think going through that type of relationship with people has really helped,” Edmundson said.

Lykins said the Atlantic Sun Conference championship brings together all the pieces that the women have put together but reminds them it’s just another meet. She said being able to overcome the nerves to compete while being rested and tapered will help the women compete to their fullest potential.

“Everyone just feeling good is really what I would mark as a success, that everybody feels they did their best. I just want all the ladies to feel like they left their best effort at the meet,” Spence said.

The swim and dive team will continue training up until their departure day for conference championships on Feb. 18, where they will prepare for competition the following day.

“It’s exciting to actually be on the side watching people race their events that they’ve been training so hard for,” Edmundson said. “Just watching the hard work payoff is really exciting.”