Career fair connects students with future opportunities

UNC Asheville students filled the campus Career and Internship Fair on Thursday. With resumes in hand and ambitions high, determined students forged real-world connections to shape their futures.

“In any given year, I’ll hire anywhere between six to 10 UNCA grads. I would be willing to bet that most of that is due to my interaction with students at this fair,” said Todd Alston, recruiter and community engagement specialist at Genova Diagnostics and leading employer of physical science graduates.

Alston regularly attends career fairs at UNCA and finds them to be successful recruitment tools. This year, he highlighted the company’s new internship program.

“This is the first year we’re going to offer an internship program,” Alston said. “It will provide a significant amount of experience over the summer with the opportunity to continue some of that work throughout the school year as well. The goal is for it to turn into full-time employment.”

According to Grace Champion, career fair event organizer and UNCA’s internship program manager, internships continue to be a proven route to securing jobs post-graduation.

“You’re just getting exposure to what’s out there,” Champion said. “The big benefit for students is to find jobs by meeting hiring people face to face.”

The fair brought together recruiters from various industries, from STEM fields to outdoor adventure careers. Employers highlighted various job opportunities, including full-time positions, part-time positions, immediate openings and post-graduate roles.

“WNC Source Community Services offers flexible work hours that accommodate students still in school,” said Amy Smith, a non-profit recruiter. “We are looking to hire right now.”

Sophomore Kari Porter, who studies music and psychology, said she felt somewhat disappointed that most jobs at the career fair targeted graduates seeking full-time employment. However, she discovered WNC Source’s flexible, part-time opportunities and became excited about working with children and incorporating music into their Head Start program.

For adventure-seeking, hard-working students, Nantahala Outdoor Center offers lodging and a variety of opportunities. Drew Hood, talent acquisition manager at the center, said the opportunities include raft and aerial guides, photographers and hospitality staff roles.

“Almost all of our seasonal jobs do not require any experience. We can train you on everything you need to know for the jobs,” Hood said. “Any employee who needs housing has access to it for the duration of their employment. It is all set up in a one roommate system. Showers, bathrooms, kitchen areas are all in a separate building just next door.”

Sophomore Guinevere Thorn said the career fair offered a valuable first step toward promising career paths. After visiting the Planned Parenthood booth, she said she found valuable volunteer opportunities that could lead to full-time jobs after graduation.

“Both of the girls representing Planned Parenthood today said they volunteered during college and got their job right out of college,” Thorn said.

Broadcast meteorology junior Obianko Osaro said the career fair is a valuable resource for his future success.

“This is my third time at the career fair. I go every year. I’m taking it seriously,” Osaro said.

Graduate schools aiming to expand their presence among UNCA’s soon-to-be graduates also highlighted their programs at the event.

Susie Hoff, associate director of enrollment management recruiting at Wake Forest University’s School of Business, pointed out that UNCA’s accounting graduates are highly prepared for the school’s fast-paced master’s degree program. She said she values the diverse experiences UNCA’s graduates bring to the Wake Forest student body.

According to Champion, career fairs remain among the most effective ways for students to connect directly with employers and graduate programs.

“Graduate schools come with the hopes of attracting students. They believe that by coming here they will be able to increase their visibility and show a different side of their program,” Champion said.

Assistant Dean of Admissions and Financial Aid Evan G. Didier said Wake Forest School of Law values students from diverse backgrounds. He said they look for two key qualities in applicants: a strong academic potential to succeed and a commitment to building a kind and caring community.

“There’s no precise weighting for any particular factor. People often ask, ‘If I get a certain score or GPA, is that enough?’ The reality is, admission is based on a combination of many factors, it’s going to be a combination of all of those,” Didier said.