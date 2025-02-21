The Blue Banner

The Student Voice of UNC Asheville
Students protest ICE in front of Highsmith Student Union
Student concerns raised over lack of university communication regarding ICE protocol
Senior Homecoming Royalty Sarah Booth poses for her homecoming campaign.
UNC Asheville kicks off homecoming week with royal court announcement
Pictured: Faith Hedgepath, a former student of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and one of the first significant cases of Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women in North Carolina.
Voices Unheard: The Unspoken Stories of Indigenous Women
Brian and Cameron Santana's "A Murder on Campus" on Olson's memorial bench
“A Murder on Campus” author hopes new release will inspire further investigation into Virginia Olson’s cold case
The Asheville community leaves notes for the newly-excavated UNCA-owned urban forest.
Five Points community unites to preserve UNCA’s urban forest through development concerns
UNCA dance team performs at a women’s home basketball game.
UNC Asheville’s dance team fights for recognition as an athletic team of their own
Athletes on the UNCA swim and dive team walk into a meet at Liberty University.
UNC Asheville swim and dive team prepare to close out the season
UNC Asheville swim and dive members Beatrice Cocconcelli, Tess Peny, Savana Bush, Meli Priesly, Olivia Ciancimino, Miriam Wheatley, Caroline Crouse, Danai Gkogkosi cheering for Swimming Intersquad 2024
Student-athletes struggle to keep everything under control
The Toronto welcome sign
A Student journalist’s experience at a major international para ice hockey tournament
Injured athlete Viðar Ragnarsson.
Injuries affect athlete’s mental health
The remnants of the flood of the French Broad River remain in the River Arts District three days after Hurricane Helene hit.
The Grammys show Southern Appalachia the country has forgotten about them
Jason Miller's Music Column: Valentine’s Day Edition
Jason Miller’s Music Column: Valentine’s Day Edition
Pictured: Faith Hedgepath, a former student of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and one of the first significant cases of Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women in North Carolina.
Voices Unheard: The Unspoken Stories of Indigenous Women
Abigail Cutler conquers and wins CATAN Seafarers with her family.
Catan: The greatest board game of all time
The Blue Banner's Best New Songs of the Week: January 24
The Blue Banner’s Best New Songs of the Week: January 24
Students meet with future employers at the Career and Internship Fair in the Blue Ridge Room.
Career fair connects students with future opportunities
Senior Homecoming Royalty Sarah Booth poses for her homecoming campaign.
UNC Asheville kicks off homecoming week with royal court announcement
Athletes on the UNCA swim and dive team walk into a meet at Liberty University.
UNC Asheville swim and dive team prepare to close out the season
Walking path to the Ridges residence halls
The Return: Coming back to campus post-hurricane and the weight that comes with it
Gamers' Haunt entrance opens for new and returning customers.
Asheville Magic store owner finds comfort in community
The Best Trivia Game In Town at Well Played Board Game Cafe
Exploring the TikTok Ban with Magnify
An introduction to the North Carolina Glass Center
Governor Tim Walz visits Asheville to engage with voters
An Inside Look at the UNCA Ceramics Department
A glance at Save UNCA Woods
Exploring the Hendersonville Fairy Trail
Impact of Hurricane Helene on Asheville Botanical Gardens
Turning of the Maples photo gallery
Best dressed at UNC Asheville: Cameryn Shochet
Sci-Fi Movie & TV Characters Crossword
Pop culture word search
Student involvement word search
A Holiday crossword
Autumn in Asheville crossword puzzle
Love Songs Throughout The Decades – Valentine’s Day Spotify Playlist
SOS Episode 5: Bryce Long and the UNCA theater department
SOS Episode 4: Adam Pohl and Ultimate Frisbee
The Blue Banner: Staff Writers’ Takeover
The Queer Lens: Episode 1
Submit to the Banner!
The Blue Banner

The Student Voice of UNC Asheville
The Blue Banner
Categories:

Student concerns raised over lack of university communication regarding ICE protocol

Emily Moosbrugger, [email protected], Co-editor-in-chief
February 21, 2025
Emily Moosbrugger
Students protest ICE in front of Highsmith Student Union

UNC Asheville’s Office of General Counsel sent an email to university employees earlier this month about properly responding to data requests from federal agencies. The memo was not sent to students. 

 

“When you see something crazy like the screenshot of the email and then you see a random unmarked (police) car with the government tag, you as a student, you’d freak out a little bit, maybe not want to go to class,” said Natalie Garcia, UNCA senior. “I feel scared going to Ingles, and knowing that I have to keep my head on a swivel walking across the quad feels scary.” 

 

Garcia said she was shocked to be notified of the memo through a post on Instagram while working at her job in Highsmith. 

 

“Even if we don’t have to comply with the protocol, we should be notified that they are going to be here because I’m not sure if there’s undocumented people on campus but there’s a handful, including myself, that look the part, so it’s pretty scary and it feels messed up to not get that email,” Garcia said. 

 

The email was sent by John Dougherty, chief of staff and general counsel at UNCA. Dougherty said the email was not sent to students because the Office of General Counsel does not provide legal assistance to them. 

 

“The memo I sent last week gave instruction to university employees about how to meet the university’s obligations under federal law while also protecting important privacy rights of our students and employees,” Dougherty said. “The memo was not directed to students because students are not a client of the OGC and would not be a legal representative of the university in responding to federal information requests.” 

 

Eric Nelson, UNCA student government association senior senator, said SGA met with Dougherty and their advisors about what they can do. 

 

“One of the things we already have done is pass out red cards,” Nelson said. “There is going to be a series of seminars down the road about how we can interact with ICE.” 

 

Nelson said a major talking point at the meeting was UNCA does not collect data of students’ citizenship. 

 

“The reason why that (email) was exclusively for employees is because all it’s saying is that if ICE shows up, you tell them to wait and you get the lawyer and you get university police,” Nelson said. “Don’t try to do your own thing in there and give them things that they shouldn’t have.” 

 

Nelson said the university doesn’t know the exact process ICE would use to make requests because it has not happened at a UNC system school yet. 

 

“When they do, all the institutions in the UNC system will be made aware of that, and I hope us as students will as well,” Nelson said. 

 

Nelson said he thinks people on campus should be wary about making false remarks about ICE. 

 

“I believe folks should be informed about that sort of thing, to be honest, but I can see why the university wouldn’t tell us if they did come because it adds a level of anxiety that might not need to be there because ICE could come in and request documents, and it just turns out we have nothing to give them,” Nelson said.

 

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in News
Senior Homecoming Royalty Sarah Booth poses for her homecoming campaign.
UNC Asheville kicks off homecoming week with royal court announcement
Pictured: Faith Hedgepath, a former student of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and one of the first significant cases of Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women in North Carolina.
Voices Unheard: The Unspoken Stories of Indigenous Women
Brian and Cameron Santana's "A Murder on Campus" on Olson's memorial bench
“A Murder on Campus” author hopes new release will inspire further investigation into Virginia Olson’s cold case
The Asheville community leaves notes for the newly-excavated UNCA-owned urban forest.
Five Points community unites to preserve UNCA’s urban forest through development concerns
Demonstrators protest at Reed Plaza in the University of North Carolina Asheville.
Campus demonstrators return to UNC Asheville, causing student confusion
Side by side images compare the damage of the River Arts District taken after the Great Flood of 1916 (left) and two months after Hurricane Helene (right) in Asheville.
UNCA students and professors emphasize the importance of environmental legislation in aftermath of Great Flood of 1916 and Hurricane Helene