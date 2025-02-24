Now in its seventh year, the Assembly Required Toy Exposition turned Asheville into a hub for independent artists who reinvent, transform, and subvert established pop culture themes to craft unique, small-batch toys. Toy Creator Dan Oberdorf, better known as “Mr. Dan,” repurposes existing toy parts to create his bootleg toys through a process known as “kitbashing.” First-time Exhibitor Josh Ataway showcases his project, Megachurch, an original toy line and comic that critiques his experiences growing up in an evangelical megachurch.