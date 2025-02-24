Assembly Required Toy Exposition

The Blue Banner

Students at the career, internship, grad school fair
College students don’t feel prepared to work after graduating school
Students protest ICE in front of Highsmith Student Union
Student concerns raised over lack of university communication regarding ICE protocol
Senior Homecoming Royalty Sarah Booth poses for her homecoming campaign.
UNC Asheville kicks off homecoming week with royal court announcement
Brian and Cameron Santana's "A Murder on Campus" on Olson's memorial bench
“A Murder on Campus” author hopes new release will inspire further investigation into Virginia Olson’s cold case
Head coach Matt Frost engages tennis players
Tennis team chases another title, one match at a time
The UNCA Men's Basketball team huddles up around the coaches mid-game to figure out the next play.
NCAA considers extending competition eligibility to five seasons for UNCA athletes and beyond
UNCA dance team performs at a women’s home basketball game.
UNC Asheville’s dance team fights for recognition as an athletic team of their own
Athletes on the UNCA swim and dive team walk into a meet at Liberty University.
UNC Asheville swim and dive team prepare to close out the season
UNC Asheville swim and dive members Beatrice Cocconcelli, Tess Peny, Savana Bush, Meli Priesly, Olivia Ciancimino, Miriam Wheatley, Caroline Crouse, Danai Gkogkosi cheering for Swimming Intersquad 2024
Student-athletes struggle to keep everything under control
The remnants of the flood of the French Broad River remain in the River Arts District three days after Hurricane Helene hit.
The Grammys show Southern Appalachia the country has forgotten about them
Jason Miller’s Music Column: Valentine’s Day Edition
Abigail Cutler conquers and wins CATAN Seafarers with her family.
Catan: The greatest board game of all time
The Blue Banner’s Best New Songs of the Week: January 24
Gallivant Coffee stands strong before closure showing off their orders
Summer eviction shocks local coffee shop owner and surrounding community
Asheville residents meet up at Creative Mornings to connect with each other.
Creative Mornings inspires connections throughout the Asheville community
Students meet with future employers at the Career and Internship Fair in the Blue Ridge Room.
Career fair connects students with future opportunities
The Best Trivia Game In Town at Well Played Board Game Cafe
Exploring the TikTok Ban with Magnify
An introduction to the North Carolina Glass Center
Governor Tim Walz visits Asheville to engage with voters
An Inside Look at the UNCA Ceramics Department
Assembly Required Toy Exposition
A glance at Save UNCA Woods
Exploring the Hendersonville Fairy Trail
Impact of Hurricane Helene on Asheville Botanical Gardens
Turning of the Maples photo gallery
Sci-Fi Movie & TV Characters Crossword
Pop culture word search
Student involvement word search
A Holiday crossword
Autumn in Asheville crossword puzzle
Love Songs Throughout The Decades – Valentine’s Day Spotify Playlist
SOS Episode 5: Bryce Long and the UNCA theater department
SOS Episode 4: Adam Pohl and Ultimate Frisbee
The Blue Banner: Staff Writers’ Takeover
The Queer Lens: Episode 1
Assembly Required Toy Exposition

Mavie Marcos, Arts & Features Writer, [email protected]
February 24, 2025

Now in its seventh year, the Assembly Required Toy Exposition turned Asheville into a hub for independent artists who reinvent, transform, and subvert established pop culture themes to craft unique, small-batch toys. Toy Creator Dan Oberdorf, better known as “Mr. Dan,” repurposes existing toy parts to create his bootleg toys through a process known as “kitbashing.” First-time Exhibitor Josh Ataway showcases his project, Megachurch, an original toy line and comic that critiques his experiences growing up in an evangelical megachurch.

