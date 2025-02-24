Summer eviction shocks local coffee shop owner and surrounding community

After spending three years growing a community centered around coffee, pastries and inclusivity, Gallivant Coffee received a surprise eviction.

“Our landlord parked across the street from our shop, let us know he was done with us and locked us out overnight,” said Jessamine Stone, owner of Gallivant Coffee.

According to Stone, Gallivant opened in Woodfin in 2021 with a commitment to sustainability, inclusivity and community.

“We sourced our coffee responsibly, paid a living wage and prioritized creating an environment where our team could thrive,” Stone said.

The coffee shop was fully vegan and offered other dietary options, such as gluten-free pastries. According to its Instagram page, it was able to bake these pastries and outsource them to local coffee shops during the summer months.

“Our goal was to meet people wherever they were on their coffee journey, fostering connections and building a welcoming space where coffee culture could unite and inspire our community,” Stone said.

The crafting community hosted the event “Wild and Rare in the Wild” last spring, during which they hid free coffee and posted clues or coordinates to their hiding spot on social media. They’ve continued to use social media to reach out to customers about porch drop-offs for their coffee and pastries and when they decided to sue.

On Nov. 3, they posted to their Instagram account announcing their intention to sue. Their list of reasons included unfair business practices, breach, and destruction of property. However, as it is still very early in Gallivant’s legal process, Stone declined to comment on the suit’s proceedings.

“[The landlord and Stone] had previously communicated earlier in the week about plans to connect the two spaces we were using and we were in agreement about moving forward with expansion,” said Stone. “It was honestly a shock.”

After announcing the lawsuit, Stone started a GoFundMe to help cover the legal fees. The employees were laid off, and Stone and her partner had to find other jobs.

When they were evicted, Stone and the employees were unable to gather any belongings left inside, including personal items and equipment. Stone stated on their Instagram account that some items were sold, given away or destroyed.

Gallivant could only provide pastries in the summer months because Sovereign Remedies, a cocktail bar in downtown Asheville, allowed Gallivant to use its kitchen. It wasn’t until after the storm that Stone put up a GoFundMe, asking its customers to support it. Even if they didn’t support Gallivant’s cause, they donated to other local businesses hit hard by the storm.

“We deeply miss the heart and soul of Gallivant Coffee — our incredible customers, the dedicated team that became like family and the vibrant culture we built together,” Stone said. “This space was more than a coffee shop. It was a reflection of our lives, values and the meaningful connections we shared everyday. The laughter, conversations and sense of community were ingrained in everything we did and their absence is profoundly felt.”

Because this is a legal matter, Stone asked us not to speak to employees, as they can’t give out information without putting the lawsuit at risk at this time.