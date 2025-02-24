The Blue Banner

Submit to the Banner!
Students protest ICE presence and demand sanctuary campus

Mavie Marcos, Arts & Features Writer, [email protected]
February 24, 2025
Mavie Marcos
Along with fellow student protesters, Omar Ponce speaks out against campus ICE presence.

UNC Asheville students took to the quad Friday afternoon, raising their voices against the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and calling for the campus to be declared a sanctuary for undocumented students.

“We call upon the administration to protect undocumented students if ICE were to come on campus,” said Marcos Martinez Vidal, sophomore and vice president of UNCA’s Young Democratic Socialists of America.

Chants of “No fear, no hate, no ICE in our state!” echoed as protesters marched from the library to the stage in front of the Highsmith Student Union.

Multiple student organizations coordinated the demonstration, which about 30 students and 20 onlookers attended. Protesters carried signs reading “Immigrants make America great” and “Know your rights, don’t talk!”

The event aimed to raise awareness about ICE operations and pressure the university administration to declare UNC Asheville a sanctuary campus, ensuring campus authorities would not cooperate with immigration enforcement efforts.

“We condemn the inhumane deportation raids going on across our country and in our community,” said Omar Ponce,  representative of Unidad Sin Fronteras, UNCA’s Hispanic student organization.

As the protest gained momentum, some students and university staff stopped to observe. Among them was Audrey McHenry, a UNCA  senior who had not initially planned to attend. 

“I was going to lunch and then I saw them and I saw their flag. I support them, so I decided to stay for a little bit before going inside,” McHenry said. 

McHenry expressed sympathy, though she did not have a personal connection to the issue.

“It’s horrible. So I wanted to stay here for a while to support them,” McHenry said.

Matthew Zimmerman,  a sophomore and member of the Young Democratic Socialists, emphasized the need for continued activism.

“We’re hoping to make it a weekly thing if we can,” Zimmerman said. “Just to build awareness, build solidarity, and show people that there’s a lot of us that care on campus.”

He also expressed concerns about students who fear ICE enforcement, stressing the importance of knowing their rights.

“If people are coming to your door and asking about stuff, don’t even answer,” Zimmerman said. “There’s a whole bunch of knowledge that they don’t want us to have. Even if you are undocumented, you still have human rights.”

Ponce spoke about the broader political context of immigration policies, linking the issue to systemic injustices.

“The immigrant community has stood up to ICE,” Ponce said. “We have shown that through education and compassion, we can stand together and resist these racist, inhumane policies passed by our federal government.”

Protesters repeatedly called upon Chancellor Kimberly Van Nort to take a stand and protect undocumented students if ICE were to come on campus.

“There are cities and campuses across the country that have welcomed undocumented students as sanctuary campuses. UNCA should do the same,” Vidal said.

The energy of the protest peaked as students took turns speaking, sharing personal experiences, and urging their peers to take action. One student said making a difference begins with simply showing up. Others said that even in times when the world feels hopeless, people themselves are not without hope. Many encouraged others to speak up and make their voices heard.

Two uniformed police officers stood at the perimeter of the protest, observing the scene. UNCA’s police chief, Daran Dodd, said the event was peaceful.

“This student group has been fantastic to work with,” Dodd said. “They’ve done everything the way it’s supposed to be done. They let us know ahead of time, so we were able to prepare to make sure everyone was safe.”

Dodd said extra officers were scheduled as a precaution in case of counter-protests, though no opposition materialized.

Ponce expressed hope this protest would be the beginning of a sustained movement.

“What we want is to plant a seed,” Ponce said. “We already have an educational component going on at school with the student government posting flyers about knowing your rights. We’re the direct action component. Together, we can raise awareness, not just for this year, but for the years to come.”

After the final speeches, the crowd gradually dispersed, some students vowing to return for future demonstrations.

“Students have power,” Ponce said. “We’re paying to be here, and we don’t want to fund a school that complies with ICE. Today, we make that clear.”

