Love: a look into a cultural shift in reality with the Center For Inspired Education

ASHEVILLE — A local nonprofit has two distinct stories: The Center for Inspired Education and The Love Project, designed for all ages.

Joanie Lamb, director of Inspired Education and The Love Project, said her focus has been dear to her heart since age 7. With over 20 years of experience as an educational therapist, she specializes in teaching, special education, attunement coaching, academic and social-emotional support, and mindfulness skills.

“Love is action,” Lamb said. “Focusing on missions, service-oriented lives, community and tribe—we are in loving support of one another’s needs and encourage living inspired, meaningful lives from the inside out.”

Lamb emphasizes the importance of navigating neurodivergence and fostering inspiration in education.

“The heart of inspired education is cultivating a love for learning in a way that is individual to each of us,” she said. “This foundation is crucial to the energy we bring to our own lives and, through that, to others so they can thrive. The Center for Inspired Education embodies the cultivation of loving mentorship. We are all teachers, students and community members, and we all contribute to inspiring the highest good for our neighbors.”

The center has more than 12 highly trained and continually learning coaches who embody and practice the principles they teach.

The Love Project, another facet of the nonprofit, aims to support families and individuals in leading joyful, community-centered, service-based lives.

“The Love Project’s mission is to deepen self-development and service to others. Only from cultivating love in our own hearts can we serve effectively,” Lamb said. “Meeting once a month as a group, we provide supportive accountability for service goals based on what each participant can contribute.”

She emphasized that all individuals are encouraged to participate regardless of personal circumstances or limitations. The Love Project focuses its efforts on supporting community members in need who lack resources.

“Do what you can, when you can. What matters is that you can make all the difference for one soul,” Lamb said.

Shepard O’Connell, a member of The Love Project, expressed the group’s impact on her.

“The Love Project has been a dream realized. While I knew Asheville was full of big-hearted, inspired visionaries and activists, I didn’t know how to find and connect with them in a meaningful way,” O’Connell said. “I longed for a hub where I could brainstorm, build community, and work toward a new paradigm.”

After attending her first meeting, O’Connell knew The Love Project would be that hub for her.

“The meeting was expertly facilitated and provided a potent container for ideas and connections. By the end of a single afternoon, visions had turned into concrete plans and projects for spreading love, service and community throughout Asheville. This is the power of love in action,” she said.