Love: a look into a cultural shift in reality with the Center For Inspired Education

Ramsey Library stands tall on the UNC Asheville campus amidst DEI removal across the UNC schooling systems.
Sudden removal of DEI in UNCA curriculum causes concerns among staff and students
Compilation of water damage
Sprinkler Head Bursts in Mills Dorm, Flooding Two Rooms: Freezing Temperatures to Blame.
Students at the career, internship, grad school fair
College students don’t feel prepared to work after graduating school
Students protest ICE in front of Highsmith Student Union
Student concerns raised over lack of university communication regarding ICE protocol
Senior Homecoming Royalty Sarah Booth poses for her homecoming campaign.
UNC Asheville kicks off homecoming week with royal court announcement
Head coach Matt Frost engages tennis players
Tennis team chases another title, one match at a time
The UNCA Men's Basketball team huddles up around the coaches mid-game to figure out the next play.
NCAA considers extending competition eligibility to five seasons for UNCA athletes and beyond
UNCA dance team performs at a women’s home basketball game.
UNC Asheville’s dance team fights for recognition as an athletic team of their own
Athletes on the UNCA swim and dive team walk into a meet at Liberty University.
UNC Asheville swim and dive team prepare to close out the season
UNC Asheville swim and dive members Beatrice Cocconcelli, Tess Peny, Savana Bush, Meli Priesly, Olivia Ciancimino, Miriam Wheatley, Caroline Crouse, Danai Gkogkosi cheering for Swimming Intersquad 2024
Student-athletes struggle to keep everything under control
Unlock holistic wellness: how yoga and acupuncture harmonize mind, body and emotions for optimal health
Unlock holistic wellness: how yoga and acupuncture harmonize mind, body and emotions for optimal health
The remnants of the flood of the French Broad River remain in the River Arts District three days after Hurricane Helene hit.
The Grammys show Southern Appalachia the country has forgotten about them
Jason Miller's Music Column: Valentine’s Day Edition
Jason Miller’s Music Column: Valentine’s Day Edition
Pictured: Faith Hedgepath, a former student of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and one of the first significant cases of Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women in North Carolina.
Voices Unheard: The Unspoken Stories of Indigenous Women
Abigail Cutler conquers and wins CATAN Seafarers with her family.
Catan: The greatest board game of all time
Harvest Records inventory lines back wall.
Harvest Records celebrated its 20th anniversary as vinyl records continue to inspire a new generation of musicians in Asheville
Love: a look into a cultural shift in reality with the Center For Inspired Education
Love: a look into a cultural shift in reality with the Center For Inspired Education
Pictured: Delaney Wildcatt, member of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians
Being acknowledged: recognizing Indigenous students at UNC Asheville
Gallivant Coffee stands strong before closure showing off their orders
Summer eviction shocks local coffee shop owner and surrounding community
Asheville residents meet up at Creative Mornings to connect with each other.
Creative Mornings inspires connections throughout the Asheville community
Investigating Eastern Hemlock Damage with Brayden “Bee” Giffin
The Best Trivia Game In Town at Well Played Board Game Cafe
Exploring the TikTok Ban with Magnify
An introduction to the North Carolina Glass Center
Governor Tim Walz visits Asheville to engage with voters
Assembly Required Toy Exposition
A glance at Save UNCA Woods
Exploring the Hendersonville Fairy Trail
Impact of Hurricane Helene on Asheville Botanical Gardens
Turning of the Maples photo gallery
Banned Books Crossword
Sci-Fi Movie & TV Characters Crossword
Pop culture word search
Student involvement word search
A Holiday crossword
Love Songs Throughout The Decades – Valentine’s Day Spotify Playlist
SOS Episode 5: Bryce Long and the UNCA theater department
SOS Episode 4: Adam Pohl and Ultimate Frisbee
The Blue Banner: Staff Writers’ Takeover
The Queer Lens: Episode 1
Submit to the Banner!
Love: a look into a cultural shift in reality with the Center For Inspired Education

Heather Fisher, Arts & Features writer, [email protected]
February 26, 2025
Center For Inspired Education website

ASHEVILLE — A local nonprofit has two distinct stories: The Center for Inspired Education and The Love Project, designed for all ages. 

Joanie Lamb, director of Inspired Education and The Love Project, said her focus has been dear to her heart since age 7. With over 20 years of experience as an educational therapist, she specializes in teaching, special education, attunement coaching, academic and social-emotional support, and mindfulness skills. 

“Love is action,” Lamb said. “Focusing on missions, service-oriented lives, community and tribe—we are in loving support of one another’s needs and encourage living inspired, meaningful lives from the inside out.” 

Lamb emphasizes the importance of navigating neurodivergence and fostering inspiration in education. 

“The heart of inspired education is cultivating a love for learning in a way that is individual to each of us,” she said. “This foundation is crucial to the energy we bring to our own lives and, through that, to others so they can thrive. The Center for Inspired Education embodies the cultivation of loving mentorship. We are all teachers, students and community members, and we all contribute to inspiring the highest good for our neighbors.” 

The center has more than 12 highly trained and continually learning coaches who embody and practice the principles they teach. 

The Love Project, another facet of the nonprofit, aims to support families and individuals in leading joyful, community-centered, service-based lives. 

“The Love Project’s mission is to deepen self-development and service to others. Only from cultivating love in our own hearts can we serve effectively,” Lamb said. “Meeting once a month as a group, we provide supportive accountability for service goals based on what each participant can contribute.” 

She emphasized that all individuals are encouraged to participate regardless of personal circumstances or limitations. The Love Project focuses its efforts on supporting community members in need who lack resources. 

“Do what you can, when you can. What matters is that you can make all the difference for one soul,” Lamb said. 

Shepard O’Connell, a member of The Love Project, expressed the group’s impact on her.

“The Love Project has been a dream realized. While I knew Asheville was full of big-hearted, inspired visionaries and activists, I didn’t know how to find and connect with them in a meaningful way,” O’Connell said. “I longed for a hub where I could brainstorm, build community, and work toward a new paradigm.” 

After attending her first meeting, O’Connell knew The Love Project would be that hub for her. 

“The meeting was expertly facilitated and provided a potent container for ideas and connections. By the end of a single afternoon, visions had turned into concrete plans and projects for spreading love, service and community throughout Asheville. This is the power of love in action,” she said. 

