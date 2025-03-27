The Blue Banner

UNCA Theater returns with Audio Drama “Under the Sycamore Tree”

Jason Miller, Arts & Features editor, [email protected]
March 27, 2025
UNC Asheville department of drama
Under the Sycamore Tree flyer

Audio drama “Under the Sycamore Tree” by UNC Asheville alum Gabbi Paluzzi premieres  March 29th at 3:30 pm in Carol Belk Theatre. 

 

The audio drama’s runtime is 30 minutes, followed by a panel discussion and a launch party to celebrate the official release. Then from March 31 through April 29, the audio drama will be available online and on streaming services. 

 

When asked if the community still cares about theater at UNCA, Anna Corbitt,  sophomore Mass Communication major with a drama minor at UNCA said, “ I do think they do, so I’m really hoping that they’ll show up to these shows and we’ll have more student body than ever at these shows, even though they’re a little but different, and it’ll be a different experience than you’re used to.” 

 

The audio drama follows the lives of four 9-year-old girls as they grow up and reconnect at a funeral held for one of the girls. 

 

Shel Sammis,  UNCA drama major, and stage manager for “Under the Sycamore Tree”, said “It’s kind of like somewhere between a podcast and a stage show. Our goal with it was for it to be immersive enough that it feels like you’re in the world that they’re in without the physical bodies on the stage”. 

 

General admission is listed as free and Laura Bond, professor of Drama & Interdisciplinary Studies at UNCA said, “Tickets are going very fast!” 

 

“I think people should come see it just cause everybody on the cast, most of them are new to the department this year and this is their first show. As well as we have a handful of faculty and community members on the cast so I think it’s just a great way to see different departments on campus come together, or hear I guess cause you’re not really seeing it,” Sammis said. 

 

With a cast of around 15 people, each performer brings something different to their role. 

 

Corbitt who helped with the promotion of the drama and plays the housekeeper and a townsperson in “Under the Sycamore Tree” said, “Everyone had a pretty equal amount of lines, and it was fun to play with all the different characters. Because you’re not seen and wearing different costumes and everything you have to play with the tone of voice, your pitch really how your voice comes across and especially if you’re playing multiple characters you have to distinguish a difference between that.”

 

The hurricane disrupted the drama department’s 2024 fall semester performances. Since the university’s recovery,  the performances are scheduled again. 

 

“ We are doing what we were supposed to be doing last semester, which is I think three productions. One of them is an audio drama, so we did vocal work and it’ll be like listening to an audiobook when it premieres. Our next one was an improv show, which is still gonna be happening and then we have a student-written piece called “Alice’s Smile” which is adapted from “Alice in Wonderland” and that will also be happening I think in April,” Corbitt said. 

 

According to Corbitt, the three performances range widely and stretch across genres and formats offering a unique experience.

 

“In general, it’s just really important to come support the arts but drama at UNCA because it’s still here and it still has a couple more strong years to be here and to keep going. And that can’t happen without student, faculty, staff, community support. That’s what’s gonna keep it going and keep it strong for these years,” Corbitt said.

 

