“The Cabaret” premieres at UNC Asheville’s Belk Theatre

“The Cabaret” presented by the Drama club at UNC Asheville opens one night only on April 25th at 8 pm.

Susana Hudson, president of the Drama club at UNCA and director of “The Cabaret” said, “The concept for our cabaret is an underground set in the 1920s that is stuck in a time loop so they keep reliving the same show over and over again.”

The show will be held in the Belk Theater on the UNCA campus, and tickets are free with donations encouraged.

Hudson said the themes of the show include grief, catharsis as well as the joy of performing.

“It is a Cabaret showcase, which means it is in the Cabaret style, which was invented in the 1920s. It is a collection of songs and monologues from other published works that we are stringing together to create a story that is our own and original,” Hudson said.

Hudson said it is not just a performance of the famous musical “Cabaret” by Joe Masteroff.

Sara Nussair, a senior art history major at UNCA, is one of the students taking a main role in the showcase.

“I am playing the host who is kind of a master of ceremonies, of sorts. I do a lot of, not really narrating, but I speak to the audience often. I get a lot of little solo pieces. I get to wear a fun little outfit. I’m singing, I’m dancing, I’m acting even, if you can believe it”, Nussair said.

Nussair loves theater and through joining the Drama Club on campus, found ways to still be involved with theater despite not majoring in it.

“There’s gonna be music and there’s gonna be dancing and there’s gonna be people all around and fun makeup and costumes. It’s just a really special thing and it’s a labor of love. So be there or be square,” Nussair said.

Clara Lampkin-Blyth, a senior pursuing a BFA in jazz and contemporary performance, also got involved with “The Cabaret” through the Drama Club.

“It’s really cool to be a part of a theater project at UNCA because I feel like there’s not a lot of opportunities for students for theater outside of the theater department. I think if this club wasn’t happening, then this production wouldn’t be happening. I feel very grateful to be able to do a project in this field of music that I don’t usually get to do as a music major before I graduate.” Lampkin-Blyth said.