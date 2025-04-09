Women’s History Tabling marks the start of Greek Week at UNC Asheville

March 27th marks the beginning of Greek Week at UNC Asheville, with a Women’s History tabling by the Epsilon Psi chapter of Gamma Phi Beta, Mu Eta Chapter of Sigma Nu and Alpha Sigma Phi.

“I think it’s very important to speak up about women’s history, to destigmatize the stereotypes that have been associated historically with Greek life, especially fraternities for mis

treatment of women and there’s a lot of misconceptions about Greek life at UNC Asheville that its important for us to show that we are service and philanthropy organizations rather party organizations,” said Kayne Green, a senior and member of Alpha Sigma Phi.

Greek Week is a week-long event which sees Greek Life on campus come together to raise funds and awareness for different causes.

“This is our first event of Greek week, so today we are tabling in Highsmith from 12 to 1 p.m. for Women’s History. On Wednesday, we’re doing Greek games on the quad at 1p.m. to whenever. Anyone is free to come out and join us if they would like to,” said Noah Morgan, president of Sigma Nu at UNCA.

Morgan said on Thursday they will be doing “Pie a Greek” from 12 to 1 p.m. on the quad and, to wrap up the week on Friday, a “FSL (Fraternity and Sorority Life) Q&A” from 12 to 1 p.m. in Highsmith.

“We’re just trying to get Greek life out there, represent ourselves as well as tabling for things that matter. Also doing a Q&A on Friday to kind of help reduce stigma against FSL in general. We haven’t really had a community in Greek Life and so we’re trying to build that now as well as on Thursday, we’re doing Pie a Greek, and that’s all going towards hurricane or fire relief efforts. All the money made there,” Morgan said.

Chiara LoBianco, a first-year member of the Epsilon Psi chapter of Gamma Phi Beta, said they are excited about Greek Week and its tradition of connection throughout FSL.

“Since we’re a small school and Greek life is different, it’s not as big as it is in SEC schools. This is really exciting for me because we get to have a taste of the excitement that comes around Greek Life,” LoBianco said.